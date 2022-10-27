It’s been an historic fall for Philly sports fans.

The Phillies ended the longest current NL post-season drought and fought their way to the World Series. As of press-time, the Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0. And though it’s early, the Flyers started their season 4-2.

As if that’s not enough for sports fans, World Cup Soccer arrives later this month.

So, we felt it would be timely to compile a list of great places to watch the games.

Play on!

1937 Brewing Company

Delaware Park, Wilmington: 800-41-SLOTS

Number of TVs: 20 in restaurant & 1 at the bar

Beers on Tap: 15 house-brewed; Bottles/Cans: available

Game Specials: No

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup: Yes

2SPizza (Open Soon!)

168 Main St., Newark: (544-5887)

Number of TVs: 6

Beers on tap: 12; cans: 20

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

2SP Tap House

95 Wilm/W. Chester Pk., Chadds Ford: 484-840-8736

Number of TVs: 6

Beers on tap: 12; Cans: 20

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

BBC Tavern & Grill

4019 Kennett Pk., Greenville: 655-3785

Number of TVs: 9

Beers on tap: 16; Bottles/Cans: 40-50

Games Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: No, Hulu Live

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Big Fish Grill

720 Justison St., Wilmington; 652-3474

Number of TVs: 9

Beers on Tap: 8; Bottles/Cans: 27+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Buffalo Wild Wings

Christiana: 999-9211; Newark: 731-3145; Bear: 832-3900; Middletown: 285-0000

Number of TVs: Avg. 90 at each location

Beers on Tap: 24-32 beers on tap; Bottles/Cans: 24

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes + Prime for Thursdays

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Catherine Rooney’s

1616 Delaware Ave., Wilmington: 654-9700

Number of TVs: 16

Beers on Tap: 18; Bottles/Cans: 30+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Chelsea Tavern

821 N. Market St., Wilmington: 482-3333

Number of TVs: 10 indoors + One 85-inch outdoors

Beers on tap: 33; Bottles/Cans: 250

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Deer Park Tavern

108 W. Main St., Newark: 369-9414

Number of TVs: 21

Beers on tap: 23; Bottles/Cans: 30+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Dorcea

1314 Washington St., Wilmington: 691-7447

Number of TVs: 6

Beers on Tap: 14; Bottles/Cans: 24

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup: Yes

El Toro Cantina

1934 W. 6th St., Wilmington: 543-5621

Number of TVs: 5

Beers on Tap 8; Bottles/Cans: 20

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Gallucio’s

1709 Lovering Ave., Wilm: 655-3689

Number of TVs: 6

Beers on tap: 8; Bottles/Cans: 24

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen

Newark: 444-8646; Trolley Square: 647-7982; Bear: 440-4404; Kennett Square: 484-886-4154

Number of TVs: 12

Beers on Tap: 24; bottles/cans: 60+

Game Specials: No

NFL Sunday Ticket: Newark only

World Cup: Yes

Grotto Pizza

Concord Pike: 888-2222; Newark: 369-0600; Pennsylvania Ave: 777-3278; Middletown 314-9500

Number of TVs: 15-25

Beers on tap: 10-14; Bottles/Cans: 16-22

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Home Base Delaware

4723 Concord Pk., Wilmington: 482-1378

Number of TVs: 30

Beers on tap: 13; Bottles/Cans: 15Games Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Wilmington: 472-2739; Newark: 266-9000

Number of TVs: 4-8

Beers on tap: 15-16; Bottles/Cans: 17-23

Game Specials: No

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Kelly’s Logan House

1701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington: 652-9493

Number of TVs: 18, including a big screen

Beers on Tap: 22; Bottles/Cans: 20+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Kid Shelleen’s

Trolley Square: 658-4600: N. Wilmington: 308-3560

Number of TVs: 8+

Beers on Tap: 13-16; Bottles/Cans: 50+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

McGlynn’s Pub

Pike Creek: 738-7814; Newark: 834-6661

Number of TVs: 21-32

Beers on Tap: 24; bottled beers: 50+Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Mexican Post

3100 Naamans Rd., Wilmington: 478-3939

Number of TVs: 5Beers on Tap: 5; Two Margarita Taps; Bottles: 17+

Game Specials: yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Moneyline Sports Bar & Lounge

Delaware Park, Wilmington; 800-41-SLOTS

Number of TVs: 37

Beers on Tap: Six + 1937 brews; Bottles/Cans: 16

Game Specials: yes (plus drawings on select dates)

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes (if not conflicting with football)

Rockford Tavern

1705 Lovering Ave., Wilmington; 668-1242

Number of TVs: 10

Beers on Tap: 6; Bottles/Cans: 60+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Stanley’s Tavern

2038 Foulk Rd., Wilmington: 475-1887

Number of TVs: 40

Beers on Tap: 25; Bottles/Cans: 70+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Stitch House Brewery

829 N. Market St., Wilmington: 250-4280

Number of TVs: 9

Beers on Tap: 12; Cans: Crowlers to go

Game Specials: No

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Throwbacks Sports Lounge

721 Ace Memorial Dr., Hockessin: 635-7459

Number of TVs: 15

Beers on Tap: 35; Bottles/Cans: 30+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Tonic Seafood & Steak

111 W. 11th St., Wilmington: 777-2040

Number of TVs: 9

Beers on Tap: 16; Bottles/Cans: 24+

Game Specials: No

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: No

Trolley Square Oyster House

1707 Delaware Ave., Wilmington: 384-7310

Number of TVs: 16

Beers on Tap: 16; Bottles/Cans: 26

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Two Stones Pub

Newark: 294-1890; Wilmington: 439-3231; Hockessin: 239-2200; Middletown: 378-8199; Kennett Square: 610-444-3940; Jennersville: 610-345-5689

Number of TVs: 6-10

Beers on Tap: 20; Cans: 20

Game Specials: No

NFL Sunday Ticket: No

World Cup Soccer: Yes

Washington Street Ale House

1206 Washington St., Wilmington; 658-2537

Number of TVs: 10

Beers on Tap: 24; Bottles/Cans: 30+

Game Specials: Yes

NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes

World Cup Soccer: Yes