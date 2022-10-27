It’s been an historic fall for Philly sports fans.
The Phillies ended the longest current NL post-season drought and fought their way to the World Series. As of press-time, the Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0. And though it’s early, the Flyers started their season 4-2.
As if that’s not enough for sports fans, World Cup Soccer arrives later this month.
So, we felt it would be timely to compile a list of great places to watch the games.
Play on!
1937 Brewing Company
Delaware Park, Wilmington: 800-41-SLOTS
Number of TVs: 20 in restaurant & 1 at the bar
Beers on Tap: 15 house-brewed; Bottles/Cans: available
Game Specials: No
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup: Yes
2SPizza (Open Soon!)
168 Main St., Newark: (544-5887)
Number of TVs: 6
Beers on tap: 12; cans: 20
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
2SP Tap House
95 Wilm/W. Chester Pk., Chadds Ford: 484-840-8736
Number of TVs: 6
Beers on tap: 12; Cans: 20
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
BBC Tavern & Grill
4019 Kennett Pk., Greenville: 655-3785
Number of TVs: 9
Beers on tap: 16; Bottles/Cans: 40-50
Games Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: No, Hulu Live
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Big Fish Grill
720 Justison St., Wilmington; 652-3474
Number of TVs: 9
Beers on Tap: 8; Bottles/Cans: 27+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Buffalo Wild Wings
Christiana: 999-9211; Newark: 731-3145; Bear: 832-3900; Middletown: 285-0000
Number of TVs: Avg. 90 at each location
Beers on Tap: 24-32 beers on tap; Bottles/Cans: 24
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes + Prime for Thursdays
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Catherine Rooney’s
1616 Delaware Ave., Wilmington: 654-9700
Number of TVs: 16
Beers on Tap: 18; Bottles/Cans: 30+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Chelsea Tavern
821 N. Market St., Wilmington: 482-3333
Number of TVs: 10 indoors + One 85-inch outdoors
Beers on tap: 33; Bottles/Cans: 250
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Deer Park Tavern
108 W. Main St., Newark: 369-9414
Number of TVs: 21
Beers on tap: 23; Bottles/Cans: 30+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Dorcea
1314 Washington St., Wilmington: 691-7447
Number of TVs: 6
Beers on Tap: 14; Bottles/Cans: 24
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup: Yes
El Toro Cantina
1934 W. 6th St., Wilmington: 543-5621
Number of TVs: 5
Beers on Tap 8; Bottles/Cans: 20
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Gallucio’s
1709 Lovering Ave., Wilm: 655-3689
Number of TVs: 6
Beers on tap: 8; Bottles/Cans: 24
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen
Newark: 444-8646; Trolley Square: 647-7982; Bear: 440-4404; Kennett Square: 484-886-4154
Number of TVs: 12
Beers on Tap: 24; bottles/cans: 60+
Game Specials: No
NFL Sunday Ticket: Newark only
World Cup: Yes
Grotto Pizza
Concord Pike: 888-2222; Newark: 369-0600; Pennsylvania Ave: 777-3278; Middletown 314-9500
Number of TVs: 15-25
Beers on tap: 10-14; Bottles/Cans: 16-22
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Home Base Delaware
4723 Concord Pk., Wilmington: 482-1378
Number of TVs: 30
Beers on tap: 13; Bottles/Cans: 15Games Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
Wilmington: 472-2739; Newark: 266-9000
Number of TVs: 4-8
Beers on tap: 15-16; Bottles/Cans: 17-23
Game Specials: No
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Kelly’s Logan House
1701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington: 652-9493
Number of TVs: 18, including a big screen
Beers on Tap: 22; Bottles/Cans: 20+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Kid Shelleen’s
Trolley Square: 658-4600: N. Wilmington: 308-3560
Number of TVs: 8+
Beers on Tap: 13-16; Bottles/Cans: 50+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
McGlynn’s Pub
Pike Creek: 738-7814; Newark: 834-6661
Number of TVs: 21-32
Beers on Tap: 24; bottled beers: 50+Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Mexican Post
3100 Naamans Rd., Wilmington: 478-3939
Number of TVs: 5Beers on Tap: 5; Two Margarita Taps; Bottles: 17+
Game Specials: yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Moneyline Sports Bar & Lounge
Delaware Park, Wilmington; 800-41-SLOTS
Number of TVs: 37
Beers on Tap: Six + 1937 brews; Bottles/Cans: 16
Game Specials: yes (plus drawings on select dates)
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes (if not conflicting with football)
Rockford Tavern
1705 Lovering Ave., Wilmington; 668-1242
Number of TVs: 10
Beers on Tap: 6; Bottles/Cans: 60+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Stanley’s Tavern
2038 Foulk Rd., Wilmington: 475-1887
Number of TVs: 40
Beers on Tap: 25; Bottles/Cans: 70+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Stitch House Brewery
829 N. Market St., Wilmington: 250-4280
Number of TVs: 9
Beers on Tap: 12; Cans: Crowlers to go
Game Specials: No
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Throwbacks Sports Lounge
721 Ace Memorial Dr., Hockessin: 635-7459
Number of TVs: 15
Beers on Tap: 35; Bottles/Cans: 30+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Tonic Seafood & Steak
111 W. 11th St., Wilmington: 777-2040
Number of TVs: 9
Beers on Tap: 16; Bottles/Cans: 24+
Game Specials: No
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: No
Trolley Square Oyster House
1707 Delaware Ave., Wilmington: 384-7310
Number of TVs: 16
Beers on Tap: 16; Bottles/Cans: 26
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Two Stones Pub
Newark: 294-1890; Wilmington: 439-3231; Hockessin: 239-2200; Middletown: 378-8199; Kennett Square: 610-444-3940; Jennersville: 610-345-5689
Number of TVs: 6-10
Beers on Tap: 20; Cans: 20
Game Specials: No
NFL Sunday Ticket: No
World Cup Soccer: Yes
Washington Street Ale House
1206 Washington St., Wilmington; 658-2537
Number of TVs: 10
Beers on Tap: 24; Bottles/Cans: 30+
Game Specials: Yes
NFL Sunday Ticket: Yes
World Cup Soccer: Yes