Saxophonist Fostina Dixon To Release “A Sunny Day” Single

Local jazz saxophonist Fostina Dixon will release her new single, “A Sunny Day,” on Friday, April 17. The lively tune will be available on all digital platforms and is also highlighted as track 3 on Dixon’s new album You Don’t Really Know Me.

In addition to playing soprano, alto, and baritone saxes, Dixon also plays flute and clarinet. The Wilmington native studied with local jazz legend Robert “Boysie” Lowery and has played with Gil Evans, Roy Ayers, Cab Calloway, Nancy Wilson, Joe Williams, Prince and Marvin Gaye, with whom she toured for four years.

In addition to a wealth of experience, Dixon has also gathered prominent critical acclaim.

“I give Fostina and her players a most highly recommended rating,” wrote Contemporary Fusion Reviews editor Dick Metcalf in 2019, nominating her for Best Sax-Led Jazz Album that year.

“The primary thing Fostina projects through her playing is power… the power of soul, the power of being whole,” Metlcalf added.

— More at FostinaDixon.com

Blue Reincarnation Project Makes Return To The Queen

A month after three of its members rocked The Queen’s main stage during Shine A Light on 1986, Blues Reincarnation Project returns to the venue on Thursday, April 9.

The show is part of The Queen’s new free series called Door Jams in which bands rock out to the public, performing in front of the theater’s entrance underneath the marquee. The April 9 show starts at 6pm and includes sets by the Ty Mathis Experience, as well as Collin Bunch.

Blues Reincarnation Project will play again that Saturday night, April 11, at Argilla Brewing Company just outside of Newark starting at 7pm.

— More at OfficialTheBluesRP.wixsite.com/home

Spokey Speaky To Perform Bob Markley At Milton Theatre

Spokey Speaky will perform a “Best of Bob Marley” show at Milton Theatre on Thursday, April 9. The band has experience with the material: Spokey Speaky played as host again for its 14th Annual Bob Marley Concert, which packed The Queen at the end of January.

Over the years, the band has also played with notable Marley-related reggae acts including The Wailers, Toots & The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, and Ky-Mani Marley.

— More at MiltonTheatre.com