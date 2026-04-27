By Mark Fields

Ovine Mystery Comedy Delights with Goofy Charm

George Hardy (Hugh Jackman) is an eccentric sheep farmer who entertains his flock and himself by reading mystery stories to them every night, knowing that they cannot possibly understand the words. When George turns up dead, the human police are all too quick to rule it accidental, but George’s much-loved sheep decide it must be murder and go about using the knowledge they gained from his stories to solve the crime. This is the silly, light-hearted, and ultimately irrepressible premise of The Sheep Detectives, a family comedy that blends live action and CGI talking sheep.

Despite the murder mystery at the heart of this movie, the overall substance (and tone) of this film is light as a tuft of wool, and everybody seems to be having a fun time: both the human actors Jackman, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Galitzine, and Molly Gordon and the all-star voice cast that includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brett Goldstein, Bryan Cranston, Bella Ramsey, and Sir Patrick Stewart.

Director Kyle Barda, a veteran of many animated features (Minions, The Lorax), makes his live-action debut here, but he brings the same light touch and goofball sensibility to The Sheep Detectives. Based on the book Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, the story delivers the expected beats of a stalwart British parlor murder: the small-town setting, the mix of possible suspects, the suspicious behavior by everyone. The novelty, of course, comes from the sheep solvers led by Louis-Dreyfus as Lily, the matriarch of the herd. In fact, much of the enjoyment of the movie comes from the disparate personalities of the sheep cast well-conveyed by the amusing voice cast. So entertaining are these sheep that one can actually forget that they are only CGI effects.

There is no great art or profound thought to be had in The Sheep Detectives, but it is nonetheless a diverting and enjoyable movie, not baaad at all.

Official Trailer

Mark Fields
Mark Fields has reviewed movies for Out & About since October 2008. In addition, he has written O&A profiles of documentarian Harry Shearer and actress Aubrey Plaza. Over the years, Mark also has written on film for several publications in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and his home state of Indiana, where he also served as on-air movie critic for Indianapolis’s public radio station. Mark was an adjunct instructor of film history at Rowan University from 1998 to 2018. A career arts administrator, he retired in fall 2021 after 16 years as an executive at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Mark now leads bike tours part-time and is working on a screenplay. He recently moved to Colorado with his partner Wendy. Mark spent the fastest 22 minutes of his life as an unsuccessful contestant on Jeopardy…sadly, there were no movie questions.
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