Above: Randall Law (yellow Tshirt) and Kooli at the University of Delaware with players participating in the 2025 Blue-Gold All Star Football Game. Photo by Alexander Shumate.

By Mary Ellen Mitchen

Human beings aren’t black, white or brown, they’re “cool kolored,” according to local entrepreneur Randall Law. But he would spell those words “kool kolored.” That’s in keeping with his creation, Kool Kolored Kid Generation (KKKG), an online clothing and accessory line launched in 2022 with a purpose: to encourage kids young and old to celebrate their individuality.

“We’re all kids,” Law says.

KKKG merchandise features bright colors, bold designs, varied textures and a high-quality feel. Integrated words and symbols convey positive messages to instill pride in wearers of all ethnicities, ages and genders. “My goal is to reshape culture by encouraging everyone to be unapologetically themselves — and to never be afraid to stand out,” he says.

A native of Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood, Law credits his mother and his elementary school teacher, Mrs. Tascione, for recognizing his creative potential early and encouraging a lifelong passion for the arts. As a result, he says, “Throughout my youth, I worked as an extra in TV commercials and acted in theater performances at the Christina Cultural Arts Center and Bethel AME Church.”

To pursue his creative interests, Law attended Delcastle Technical High School, where he studied communications, design, and video editing and directing. He went on to attain an associate’s degree in cinematography and film production at the Art Institute of Philadelphia in 2004.

Law’s creative abilities have led to a multifaceted career. He appeared in the off-Broadway play Landing of the Urban Rebels and in national TV commercials, including a part in Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. He also earns a living producing multimedia content, writing advertising jingles and sharing his positive mindset as a motivational speaker.

But his most creative and fulfilling undertaking has been the creation of a clothing company and mascot based on the reimagining of a reviled symbol.

When Idea Meets Strategy

In 2020, Law revisited an idea he initially had more than a decade earlier when he was in art school. “The idea was to flip the narrative regarding the symbol KKK, by rewriting what it means to be seen, heard and valued in a world that tries to define us,” he says.

By acting on this previously shelved idea, Law changed a symbol of hate into one of acceptance through the creation of KKKG in 2022.

The brand’s logo emphasizes the symbol KKK, which forms arrows representing forward progress. In a smaller font, the words “Kool Kolored Kid” appear above the symbol, and the word “Generation” appears below, balancing the logo with the brand’s full name.

“Symbols have the power to change the world,” Law says. “But we can alter their meaning by providing new context.”

“Change is at the heart of everything I do,” he adds.

Later in 2020, Law was selected for the James H. Gilliam, Sr. Fellows program. Offered through the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, it’s a six-month immersive leadership training that prepared him to navigate a variety of sectors, including business, government, community and academics. “I never stop learning,” he says.

Introducing Kooli

To further KKKG’s mission, Law created the mascot Kooli, whose identity is anonymous. This vibrant brand ambassador represents confidence, inclusion, creativity, kindness and community pride — attributes of the Kool World, in which, “everyone plays a kool part,” he says.

Law says every detail of Kooli’s look has a meaning — from his head, which represents Earth, and symbolizes unity, diversity and shared responsibility, to his dynamic outfits, which change according to the occasion and venue. Kooli’s sneakers, however, are a wardrobe staple, featuring a pattern of flags from countries around the world, embodying diversity, equity and inclusion.

Healthy Partnerships

In early 2024, Law pitched KKKG’s mission to decision-makers at Nemours Children’s Health to gauge sponsorship interest. “Our team felt an immediate connection,” says Yvette Santiago, community engagement director for Nemours. “We helped bring Kooli to life, and it’s been an incredible partnership since — one that directly aligns with our focus on helping community members thrive in all things.”

That summer, Kooli brought joy to 300 patients in Nemours Children’s Hospital, where he provided duffel bags packed with essentials for those planning to return to school in the fall. Since then, Kooli has been a regular visitor at the hospital, where he uplifts patients in the building’s atrium through playful interaction.

With the support of Nemours, Kooli made his public debut in August 2024 at the 100 Pairs to Give x3 event at William Penn High School. The goal of the event was to remove perceived barriers, instill confidence and remind local youth that they’re seen, valued and supported.

To help achieve this goal, Kooli distributed 100 pairs of his signature flag-patterned kicks and 100 duffel bags from Nemours, containing headphones, a water bottle and a few surprise goodies.

Through the support of WSFS Bank, another partner, 100 kids received new savings accounts seeded with $50 each and free financial literacy courses, while partner Community Cares of Delaware joined in and gave away 100 backpacks.

That same year Law partnered with Main Event, Londyn’s Corner and Ambitious Pathways to host Kooli’s Corner Christmas Giveaway at Main Event in Newark, where 100 foster children celebrated with games, food, door prizes and gifts. Kooli, dressed in festive attire, danced around spreading holiday cheer.

In early 2025, Law arranged with Wilmington Parks and Recreation Director Melody Phillips for Kooli to appear at popular events, such as Open Streets, Play Streets and Senior Health and Fitness Day, as well as conferences, dances, spelling bees, and youth leadership summits.

“Kooli’s appeal is multigenerational,” says Phillips. “He gets the crowd excited.”

Kooli can also be spotted stirring up fun with fans and players at Wilmington Blue Rocks baseball games and Delaware Blue Coats basketball games.

Last month, Kooli appeared at the Harlem Globetrotters’ 100-Year tour at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, where he energized the crowd and helped celebrate the birthday of Globie, the team’s mascot.

A Bright Future

Law is planning to drop fresh KKKG merchandise soon, including accessories that honor Delaware and celebrate Kooli. He hopes KKKG and Kooli continue to grow in popularity through a ripple effect of positivity that reaches the lower part of the state and beyond.

Law says he’ll continue to “think outside the box — but there is no box.”

— Learn more and view apparel at KoolGeneration.com.