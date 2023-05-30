Clifford Brown Jazz Festival Boasts a Dynamic Line-Up

From Tuesday, June 20 to Saturday, June 24, at Wilmington’s Rodney Square, the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival — the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast — will present one of its most cutting-edge and eclectic line-ups in the festival’s 36-year history.

The nightly headliners alone speak to the festival’s wide reach. Wednesday (June 21) sees Benin-born Angélique Kidjo, an artist who Pitchfork says “was sourcing from the roots of African rhythms long before they came into vogue as international signifiers of taste and worldliness.”

On Thursday (June 22) it’s Cory Wong, of Vulfpeck fame, who headlines with his brand of high-energy jazz-funk. Friday (June 23) sees the return of Kem, Motown’s smooth jazz sensation.

Then on Saturday (June 24) the festival closes with saxophonist Kamasi Washington, who continues to broaden the definition of jazz. Washington’s last studio LP, Heaven and Earth, found its way onto countless numbers of Best of 2018 lists, including those of NPR, Mojo, Consequence, Pitchfork, Stereogum, GQ and Complex.

The festival kicks off Tuesday (June 20) with a special event at Delaware Theater Company: Yesterdays, a premier dance piece by Leon Von Brown.

For a full festival schedule, visit CliffordBrownJazzFest.org.

Pat Metheny Returns to the Grand on June 10

Since the mid-70s, Pat Metheny has helped redefine what he interprets “jazz guitar” means in the modern context.

Metheny has performed with artists as diverse as Herbie Hancock, Milton Nascimento, Ornette Coleman and David Bowie and he’s composed for solo guitar, small ensembles, electric and acoustic instruments, large orchestras, and ballet pieces and even the robotic instruments of his Orchestrion project.

For tickets and more info, visit TheGrandWilmington.org.

Bootless Stageworks Hosts EP Release Show for J.D. Webb

As the front man for Howl Train, Cadillac Riot and The Holdup, Jason Webb has been making his mark on the Delaware music scene for more than 15 years. This month he does so as a solo artist under the more formal version of his name, J.D. Webb.

On June 3 at Bootless Stageworks, Webb releases his first solo EP Royal St. Ann Burgundy with a live performance of those songs joined by his band The Good God Damn. The show starts at 8pm with an opening set from Big Skull.

In January, Out & About produced a feature piece about the upcoming EP. In it, Webb said, “I think, as a songwriter, that it has taken me a long time to where I really speak my mind in lyrics.”

Tickets to the show are available via Eventbrite. Bootless Stageworks is located at 1301 N. Broom Street, Wilmington.

MEGA & Bright Corners Play The Queen on June 9

The Queen continues to give local bands a stage with a June 9 show that sees MEGA teaming up with Bright Corners.

MEGA jump-started 2023 with the release of its four-song Grand Ultimate EP. The prog- rock quintet kept busy in recent years with regular shows at Dew Point Brewing Co. and the now-defunct Jackson Inn.

For tickets and more info visit TheGrandWilmington.org.