Craft Beverages Worth Sipping this Upcoming Fall Season

Shuckin Pumpkin Ale (Big Oyster Brewery)

An annual tradition of the Lewes, Delaware brewery, this malt-forward ale is light and easy drinking. It checks in at 5.5% ABV with notes of cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and clove.

Cider Donut (Downeast)

This Boston-based unfiltered craft cider producer claims its Cider Donut is one of its best-selling flavors. It’s available in four- and six-pack cans and in sixtels and half barrels. “Come for the applies, stay for the donut,” says Downeast. Flavors of cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla, with a fresh-pressed cider backbone.

Sunset Wheat (Leinenkugel)

Leinenkugel is bringing back this fall seasonal after strong social media calls for its return. It’s a refreshing witbeir with citrus flavors and a hint of blueberry.

Spiked Lemonade (Simply)

Simply’s sparkling lemonade offerings continue to gain momentum and are now available in traditional lemonade, strawberry, blueberry and watermelon. They’re made with real fruit juice, are lightly carbonated and check in at 170 calories with an ABV of 5%.

Crafted Cocktail Series (Heavy Seas)

The Baltimore-based brewery is now all in on the craft cocktail craze. Heavy Seas offers four vodka-based cocktails: Orange Crush, Cherry Limeade, Watermelon Crush and Strawberry Lemonade. You can try them all by picking up their eight-can variety pack. The ABV is 7.5%.

Unter Dog (Yards)

Yards salute to Oktoberfest returns this fall with the Unter Dog lager. This lightly hopped, amber-colored Marzen lager has become a tradition for the Philly-based brewery. Available in cans or bottles and checks in at 5.6% ABV.

Punkin Ale (Dogfish Head)

Named after the incomparable Punkin Chunkin event, this full-bodied brown ale has been a fall tradition in Delaware since 1995. It has smooth hints of pumpkin and brown sugar with an aroma of cinnamon, all spice and nutmeg. And it packs a punch with an ABV of 7%.

Octoberfest (Samuel Adams)

A fall classic, this Marzen-style beer features a two-row pale malt blend and goes down smoothly with roasty sweetness. The color is deep-red amber, and its ABV is 5.3%.

Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Cider (Angry Orchard)

An imperial cider that features bittersweet apples blended with dark cherry juice. It is smooth, but robust with an ABV of 8%. It’s also gluten free.

Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin (New Belgium)

New Belgium’s seasonal release features an interesting combination of Saigon cinnamon, habanero and African bird peppers to provide a little heat to go with your pumpkin. In other words, this is not your classic pumpkin beer. The ABV is 6.4% and you will notice the pepper at the back of your sip.