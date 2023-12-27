Spice up your winter by heading south to experience these staff suggestions.

A Spicy Stop in Milton

Just outside the sleepy historic hamlet of Milton, in a nondescript strip mall along Route 16, one can find some of the most delectable Creole and Cajun cuisine in the state at Po’ Boys Creole Restaurant.

Admittedly, I’m no expert on how etouffee should be prepared — nor did I even know the difference between gumbo and jambalaya until I just looked it up. But my taste buds know what they like, and so do the many customers who regularly flock to Po’ Boys. It’s not uncommon for there to be a bit of a wait outside for a table, as the restaurant does not accept reservations.

Although the menu is modest in size (like the restaurant itself) there is plenty to get excited about. My personal favorites are the blackened scallops, collard greens, and Creole shrimp over parmesan grits.

— Jim Miller, Director of Publications

Hot Coffee, Warm Vibes

The Dewey Post Coastal Cafe, at 1205 Coastal Highway, just south of Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, is great for breakfast or brunch. The menu offers a variety of hot and cold breakfast items, coffees and freshly made pastries, as well as hand-scooped ice cream and milkshakes. Outdoor seating is available.

The family-run business — “where the coffee is hot and vibes are warm” — is open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the year.

— Bob Yearick, Associate Editor

A Warm Winter Getaway to Lewes

This winter, how about a getaway to the first town in the first state, where you can low-key vibe at a very mellow motel?

The Dogfish Inn is located on the canal in historic downtown Lewes, where, even in winter, the vibe is delightfully warm. Each retro-styled room has everything you need to stay cozy. Handicapped-accessible and dog-friendly rooms are available, too. You can almost feel yourself relaxing as you park right in front of your room for quick, hassle-free unloading.

Each room comes with a large-print map of downtown Lewes and the surrounding area, coffee from local roaster Rise Up, a fridge, microwave, and all-natural bath and body products from Malin & Goetz.

During your stay, stroll along the canal, dine and shop in town at the many unique restaurants and boutiques, or set up in the lobby by the fireplace to relax and chat with other guests. The only thing that won’t be easy here is leaving.

— Mary Ellen Mitchell, Contributing Writer

Hip and Happenin’

“We believe that all women are beautiful and we specialize in curating apparel, accessories and gifts that bring out that beauty.” So say Christine Kendle and Carey Pauley, owners of The Pink Turtle, at 149 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The shop is full of hip clothing, jewelry, handbags, beachwear, footwear, and unique gifts for women, plus children’s clothes and accessories.

Opened in 2019, the Rehoboth location is the third for Pink Turtle, which started in Greenville in 2010, followed by a shop in Glen Mills, Pa., in 2016.

— Bob Yearick, Associate Editor

A Perfect Pet Vacation

Everyone loves getting away. But all dog owners know it’s usually tough leaving the dogs behind no matter how good the pet service or kennel may be.

The good news is that the historic Canalside Inn in Rehoboth is a pet-friendly boutique hotel just a quick stroll from the boardwalk and downtown. Plus, from October to May, dog-owners are allowed to walk their dogs along the beach.

When I asked Canalside owner, Dr. Bryan Deptula, about what other dog-owners think when they visit, he says many can’t believe how many things are to do in the “second season.”

“Rehoboth offers mild weather, unbeatable restaurant deals, and a picturesque shoreline without summer crowds,” Deptula adds.

The winter rates are hard to beat, and your furry friends will be thankful you brought them along.

— Jim Miller, Director of Publications

Molto Bene!

If you’re looking for something a bit different than the kids dragging you to the arcades and eating giant pizzas when you’re in Rehoboth, I’d highly recommend Lupo Italian Kitchen on Rehoboth Avenue (especially on a date night). The pasta is made in-house and locally-sourced seafood and produce mends authentic Italian cuisine with a coastal Delaware flare.

— Matthew Loeb, Art Director

Small Wonder Near the Boardwalk

The Federal — formerly Federal Fritter — is a hidden gem near the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. The Rehoboth Avenue restaurant is owned by Chef Todd Gray and his wife, Ellen Kassoff, who also own Equinox in Washington, D.C. Once the home of Modern Mixture, the slender space is so small that tables line only one side. But the kitchen delivers big flavors. If Gray is on site, ask him to cook off-the-menu items for you. You won’t be sorry. And yes, the addictive fritters are still on the menu.

— Pam George, Contributing Writer

A Rehoboth Artistic Treasure

Nestled in the woods about a mile from the beach, the Rehoboth Art League is a museum made up of quaint colonial cottages that happen to house 900 or so of the finest works of art by native Delawareans that you’ll ever see. The galleries are free to visit year-round, and if you’re interested in learning how to make art, they offer classes for adults and children.

— Mary Ellen Mitchell, Contributing Writer