From Scott Biggs at Tim’s Liquors:

Domaine Gachot-Monot Bourgogne — Chant de Muses

In the village of Corgolion, fifth-generation winemaker Damien Gachot is crafting beautiful value-driven pinot noir. This domaine was brought to the attention of famous importer Kermit Lynch by iconic winemaker Aubert de Villaine along with an endorsement from his friend Bertrand Chevillon.

Chant de Muses tastes more like Nuit-St-George than village Burgundy. The wine is deeply colored, highly aromatic and bursts with cherry, raspberry and hints of spice. ($42.99)

From Jeff Kreston at Kreston Wine & Spirits:

Devil’s Candy Napa Red Blend

Fruit sourced from several Napa Valley vineyard locations including Calistoga, Oakville, Rutherford, Coombsville and Pope Valley. Each region contributes unique characteristics to the wine with it all coming together to create a rich, bold and expressive wine with multiple layers of complexity. Includes zinfandel, cabernet, petite sirah, syrah and charbono. ($29.99)

From John Murray at State Line Liquors:

Tablas Creek Patelin de Tablas Blanc 2021

Floral fruit with orange blossom and white pear along with pineapple and lemon flavors and finishing with good acidity makes for a wonderful wine. A blend of grenache blanc, viognier, marsanne, roussanne and bourboulenc. ($24.99)

Freemark Abbey Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Flavors of cassis, brambly black fruit, forest floor and dusty graphite are the classic notes of the Rutherford AVA in Napa. Drink now or age it for 8-15 years. ($59.99)

Moshin Rose 2021

Red fruit aromas, floral with bright flavors of watermelon, cherry. Pinot noir rosé at its finest, clean and fresh. ($19.99)

Caraccidi Brut Rose

All estate-grown fruit, this cuvée is a blend of chardonnay and pinot noir. Refined and delicate exhibiting rich red fruit flavors. This Cuvee demonstrates a degree of class rarely seen in California sparkling wines. ($59.99)

From Linda Collier at Collier’s of Centreville:

A special time of year shared with friends and family is time to put your best bottle forward. Wine is the perfect gift as it always fits.

For your discerning guests, the occasion must begin with Champagne. Mousse Fils Perpetuelle L’or D’Eugene extra brut blanc de noir ($64.99).

Then a beautifully balanced Laurent Barth Pinot d’Alsace ($24.99) followed by a Burgundy of elegance and finesse, Domaine Collotto Gevrey-Chambertin Les Evocelles ($84.99).

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Disznoko Tokaji Aszu 5 puttonyos ($54.99), which will have you remembering the day for years to come.

From Ed Mulvihill at Peco’s Liquors:

Bugey-Cerdon La Cueille

I first tasted this wine during the dog days of summer. I immediately thought of the holidays.

This is a fun wine that is great on its own but will pair with many traditional holiday meals. Tangy acidity is balanced nicely with semi sweet notes and light bubbles, notes of berry on the nose and palate.

Grab a bottle to toast with friends, sip by the tree, or pair with your holiday feast. Cheers!

From Frank Pagliaro at FranksWines:

Les Carrières de Mezy 2020 Cuvée de la Réserve Sancerre

Sancerre is the perfect holiday white wine! This one is a classic expression of 100% Sauvignon Blanc from the best limestone soil of France’s Loire Valley. Bright yellow color with aromatic nose of fresh fruits, spicy/grassy notes, and citrus. It is lively, crisp, and bone dry on the palate with a light and fresh citrus finish. It’s my favorite in the shop … best bang for the buck! ($29.99)