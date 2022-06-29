About What’s Next for the Riverfront?
By Ken Mammarella, June 2022
“What percentage of the proposed houses and apartments will be set aside as affordable housing for low- to moderate- income seniors?”
— Gary Bloomer (Facebook)
About Showtime (The Nomad is Back…)
By JulieAnne Cross, June 2022
“Our fave neighborhood bar!”
— @artsinmedia (Instagram)
About FYI – Drone Soccer Coming to Delaware
By O&A Staff, May 2022
“Finally! This is an example of the recreational items we need around here and more of that are robust!”
— @WilmingtonBoy112 (Instagram)
About Sound Approach
By Ken Mammarella, May 2022
“Liana is so amazing with the singing bowls. I highly recommend her, it’s such a relaxing and cleansing experience.”
— Kiana Drake (LinkedIn)
About Comfort in the Storm
By Jim Miller, May 2022
“I remember when I wrote in this manner. I was 12 or 13 and I thought I was being cute and clever.”
— Boden Day (Letter)
About Lombardi Legend Starts Here
By Bob Yearick, April 2022
“It was unusual, and welcome to see a sports article in the magazine. I have shared copies of the article with several of my alumni friends who were also members of the football team. I will take the article to the Salesianum “Golden Oldies Luncheon” to share with many others who graduated from ‘Sallies’ more than 50 years ago.”
— Michael D. Nardozzi, Sr. (Letter)
