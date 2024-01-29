Greater Wilmington Beer Weeks promises to be just that this year — greater.

This year’s event has grown in scope, with the addition of four new breweries — Autumn Arch and Midnight Oil from Bear, plus Crooked Hammock and JAKL in Middletown — along with two new venues: Kelly’s Logan House and Kid Shelleen’s, both in Trolley Square.

From February 27 through March 3, all of the following locations will have plenty of intriguing imbibements, fresh fare, and entertaining offerings for your pleasure. For a full schedule of events, visit WilmingtonBeerWeek.com.

In the meantime, if you want the scoop on the participating places, read on…

1937 Brewing Company

Brewer: Elliott Sidell

777 Delaware Park Blvd

Wilmington, DE 19804

1937brewingco.com

Rustic dining area serving gastropub-style food and a full-service bar with 8-10 hand-crafted beers on tap. Free entertainment on the Brewery Stage, along with the partially covered outdoor Grandstand, providing the best views of seasonal racing action. Founded in 2021.

Autumn Arch Beer Project

Brewer: Justin Colatrella

810 Pencader Dr, Suite C

Newark, DE 19702

autumnarch.com

Small-batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep-flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. Food trucks regularly on the premises. Founded in 2019.

Bellefonte Brewing Company

Brewer: Joe Bob Jacobs

3605 Old Capitol Trl, Suite C8

& 1851 Marsh Road

Wilmington, DE 19808 & 19810

bellefontebrewingcompany.com

Featuring two locations serving the Wilmington area, both open to the public and family- and dog-friendly. Featuring 16+ beers and seltzers plus regularly-held events (indoor and outdoors) like food truck festivals, music, video game competitions and corn hole tournaments. Also offers pinball and arcade games.

Chelsea Tavern

Number of Beer on Tap: 33

821 N. Market St.,

Wilmington, DE 19801

ChelseaTavern.com

Offering one of the largest beer selections — in draft , can, and bottle — in the area, Chelsea Tavern has been a longtime supporter of local craft. The tavern is open to 1am daily serving lunch and dinner, plus early happy hour specials (Mon-Fri, 3pm – 6pm) and a late night happy hour (Mon-Fri, 11pm-1am). Brunch is served on the weekend, 10am-2pm.

Crooked Hammock

Brewer: Brandon Florez

316 Auto Park Dr.

Middletown, DE 19709

crookedhammock.com

Full-service restaurant & dining room, screened-in porch bar, and a large social gathering beer hall that opens onto an outdoor beer garden. Outdoor hammocks, fire pit, games and a children’s playground. Offering brews synonymous with enjoying a day at the beach. Founded in 2015.

Dew Point Brewing

Brewer: Cody Hoffman

2878 Creek Rd, Yorklyn, DE 19736

DewPointBrewing.com

Delaware’s only family-owned-and-operated micro-brewery specializing in Belgian-inspired beers served in a bucolic setting. Founded in 2016 in historic Garrett Snuff Mill.

Dorcea

Number of Beer on Tap: 14

1314 Washington St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

Dorcea.com

Owned and operated by two longtime hospitality experts, the Bomba brothers, Dorcea combines friendly bar service and a cozy restaurant experience with a focus on comfort food. Draft selection often showcases local breweries, and their can-and-bottle menu is a deep-dive into hard-to-find favorites from near and far.

Grain

Number of Beer on Tap: 8

1709 Delaware Ave.

Wilmington, DE 19806

MeetAtGrain.com

One of six Grain locations in the state, Grain in Trolley Square features “Happier Hours” Wed-Fri, from 3-6pm with $4 domestic drafts and $5 most craft drafts. The Wednesday special is $10 smashburger and a beer; Team Trivia start at 7pm every Thursday night. Offers a dog-friendly patio during daylight hours.

Hangman Brewing Company

Brewer: Brad Lee

2703 Philadelphia Pike

Claymont, DE 19703

hangmanbrewing.com

The company offers a range of juicy and hazy New England-style IPAs as well as milkshake IPAs made with lactose. Founded in 2020.

Iron Hill Brewery

Senior Head Brewer: Justin Sproul

620 Justison Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

147 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711

ironhillbrewery.com

Nothing’s more local than beer brewed 10 feet from your table and nothing is fresher than everything made from scratch every day. Iron Hill strives to have its craft beers and handcrafted foods inspire one another in unexpected ways. Now with 21 locations. Founded in 1996.

JAKL Beer Works

Brewers: Andrew Kulp & Justin Lovuolo

128 Patriot Dr.

Middletown, DE 19709

JaklBeerWorks.com

A laidback, family- and dog-friendly taproom that features live music on Saturday nights plus other weekly events — like Poetry Night on Wednesdays and Trivia Nights on Thursdays. Also regularly features popular area food trucks like Tavola’s Thin Crust and Bul Jang BBQ. Founded in 2021.

Kelly’s Logan House

Number of Beer on Tap: 17

1701 Delaware Ave.

Wilminton, DE 19806

LoganHouse.com

Although new to Greater Wilmington Beer Week, this venue has plenty of experience to its name. Kelly’s Logan House is both the oldest Irish bar in Delaware and the oldest, continuous family-owned Irish bar in the country. Offering weekly food and drink specials and brunch on the weekends, 11am-3pm.

Kid Shelleen’s (Trolley Square)

Number of Beer on Tap: 13

14th and Scott Sts.

Wilmington, DE 19806

HarrysHospitalityGroup.com

A neighborhood bar and restaurant renowned for is flame-grilled burgers and award-winning brunch (weekends 10am-2:30pm), Kid Shelleen’s also offers Happy Hour from 4-6pm Mon-Fri. Featuring 31 beers, seltzers, and ciders in cans in bottles in addition to its draft selection.

Midnight Oil Brewing Company

Brewer: Mike Dunlap

674 Pencader Dr., Newark, DE 19702

midnightoilbrewing.com

Offering classic beer styles alongside culinarily inspired ales and lagers. Located between routes 896 and 40 in the Pencader Business Park and offers an on-site tasting room. Founded in 2018.

Stitch House Brewery

Brewer: Andrew Rutherford

829 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE 19801

stitchhousebrewery.com

A brewpub located in the heart of downtown Wilmington offering a rich array of food and beer. The name pays homage to the history of the building, which went from a coal house to an ice house to a garment store before becoming a restaurant/brewery. Founded in 2018.

The Chancery Market

Number of Beer on Tap: 6

1313 N. Market St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

TheChanceryMarket.com

It’s a meeting place, it’s a bar, and it’s a food hall offering seven diverse options including Mexican, Indian, Hawaiian/Japanese, burgers, chicken, vegan and café/coffee. The Chancery also features Quizzo from 6-8pm on Wednesdays, Music Bingo 6-8pm on Thursdays, and Free Yoga every Sunday, 9-10am.

Trolley Tap House

Number of Beer on Tap: 31

1616 Delaware Ave.

Wilmington, DE 19806

TrolleyTapHouse.com

Open seven days a week from 3pm to 1am, Trolley Tap House boasts the largest craft selection in Trolley Square. Regular fun includes Music Video Bingo from 7-9pm on Tuesdays; Quizzo from 8-10pm on Wednesdays, and Live Band Karaoke from 9pm-1am on Sundays. Also featuring pool table, video games and a dog-friendly patio.

Twisted Irons Craft Brewing

Brewer: Matt Found

303 Ruthar Drive, Suites E-F

Newark, DE 19711

twistedironsbrewery.com

Dedicated to creating many diverse styles of well-balanced and flavorful beers, including stouts, doppelbock, Belgian wit, IPAs, lagers, pilsners, and sours. Featuring live music regularly. Full-sized Golf Simulator with on-line tee time booking coming in 2024. TICBC four-pack cans in stores now. Founded in 2021.

Two Stones Pub (Wilm.)

Number of Beer on Tap: 20

2502 Foulk Rd.

Wilmington, DE 19810

TwoStonesPub.com

Part of a local restaurant chain that was the first in the area to serve a variety of craft beer from around the country with quality comfort food. Features a mug club, ever-changing Taco Tueday specials, and Sunday Brunch. Featuring area craft favorites along with select brews from its sister company, 2SP Brewing Co. in Aston, PA.

Washington Street Ale House

Number of Beer on Tap: 24

1206 Washington St.

Wilmington, DE 19801

WSAleHouse.com

A Wilmington landmark since 1997, this ale house is open daily, offering Pasta Night (Mon), Burger Night (Tues), Crab Night (Wed) and Taco Thursdays. Last year it won “Best Late Night Menu” in the Best of Delaware Awards. Offers 35 canned and bottled beers and a considerably large area-craft selection on draft.

Wilmington Brew Works

Brewer: Craig Wensell

3129 Miller Rd., Wilmington, DE 19802

wilmingtonbrewworks.com

The only production brewery in Delaware’s largest city, housed in a 100-year old former laboratory in the old 9th Ward. WBW is dedicated to keeping the spirit of the building’s origins alive with new and innovative ales, lagers, sours and ciders. Features a family-friendly taproom with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.