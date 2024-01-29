Greater Wilmington Beer Weeks promises to be just that this year — greater.
This year’s event has grown in scope, with the addition of four new breweries — Autumn Arch and Midnight Oil from Bear, plus Crooked Hammock and JAKL in Middletown — along with two new venues: Kelly’s Logan House and Kid Shelleen’s, both in Trolley Square.
From February 27 through March 3, all of the following locations will have plenty of intriguing imbibements, fresh fare, and entertaining offerings for your pleasure. For a full schedule of events, visit WilmingtonBeerWeek.com.
In the meantime, if you want the scoop on the participating places, read on…
1937 Brewing Company
Brewer: Elliott Sidell
777 Delaware Park Blvd
Wilmington, DE 19804
1937brewingco.com
Rustic dining area serving gastropub-style food and a full-service bar with 8-10 hand-crafted beers on tap. Free entertainment on the Brewery Stage, along with the partially covered outdoor Grandstand, providing the best views of seasonal racing action. Founded in 2021.
Autumn Arch Beer Project
Brewer: Justin Colatrella
810 Pencader Dr, Suite C
Newark, DE 19702
autumnarch.com
Small-batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep-flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. Food trucks regularly on the premises. Founded in 2019.
Bellefonte Brewing Company
Brewer: Joe Bob Jacobs
3605 Old Capitol Trl, Suite C8
& 1851 Marsh Road
Wilmington, DE 19808 & 19810
bellefontebrewingcompany.com
Featuring two locations serving the Wilmington area, both open to the public and family- and dog-friendly. Featuring 16+ beers and seltzers plus regularly-held events (indoor and outdoors) like food truck festivals, music, video game competitions and corn hole tournaments. Also offers pinball and arcade games.
Chelsea Tavern
Number of Beer on Tap: 33
821 N. Market St.,
Wilmington, DE 19801
ChelseaTavern.com
Offering one of the largest beer selections — in draft , can, and bottle — in the area, Chelsea Tavern has been a longtime supporter of local craft. The tavern is open to 1am daily serving lunch and dinner, plus early happy hour specials (Mon-Fri, 3pm – 6pm) and a late night happy hour (Mon-Fri, 11pm-1am). Brunch is served on the weekend, 10am-2pm.
Crooked Hammock
Brewer: Brandon Florez
316 Auto Park Dr.
Middletown, DE 19709
crookedhammock.com
Full-service restaurant & dining room, screened-in porch bar, and a large social gathering beer hall that opens onto an outdoor beer garden. Outdoor hammocks, fire pit, games and a children’s playground. Offering brews synonymous with enjoying a day at the beach. Founded in 2015.
Dew Point Brewing
Brewer: Cody Hoffman
2878 Creek Rd, Yorklyn, DE 19736
DewPointBrewing.com
Delaware’s only family-owned-and-operated micro-brewery specializing in Belgian-inspired beers served in a bucolic setting. Founded in 2016 in historic Garrett Snuff Mill.
Dorcea
Number of Beer on Tap: 14
1314 Washington St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
Dorcea.com
Owned and operated by two longtime hospitality experts, the Bomba brothers, Dorcea combines friendly bar service and a cozy restaurant experience with a focus on comfort food. Draft selection often showcases local breweries, and their can-and-bottle menu is a deep-dive into hard-to-find favorites from near and far.
Grain
Number of Beer on Tap: 8
1709 Delaware Ave.
Wilmington, DE 19806
MeetAtGrain.com
One of six Grain locations in the state, Grain in Trolley Square features “Happier Hours” Wed-Fri, from 3-6pm with $4 domestic drafts and $5 most craft drafts. The Wednesday special is $10 smashburger and a beer; Team Trivia start at 7pm every Thursday night. Offers a dog-friendly patio during daylight hours.
Hangman Brewing Company
Brewer: Brad Lee
2703 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
hangmanbrewing.com
The company offers a range of juicy and hazy New England-style IPAs as well as milkshake IPAs made with lactose. Founded in 2020.
Iron Hill Brewery
Senior Head Brewer: Justin Sproul
620 Justison Street
Wilmington, DE 19801
147 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711
ironhillbrewery.com
Nothing’s more local than beer brewed 10 feet from your table and nothing is fresher than everything made from scratch every day. Iron Hill strives to have its craft beers and handcrafted foods inspire one another in unexpected ways. Now with 21 locations. Founded in 1996.
JAKL Beer Works
Brewers: Andrew Kulp & Justin Lovuolo
128 Patriot Dr.
Middletown, DE 19709
JaklBeerWorks.com
A laidback, family- and dog-friendly taproom that features live music on Saturday nights plus other weekly events — like Poetry Night on Wednesdays and Trivia Nights on Thursdays. Also regularly features popular area food trucks like Tavola’s Thin Crust and Bul Jang BBQ. Founded in 2021.
Kelly’s Logan House
Number of Beer on Tap: 17
1701 Delaware Ave.
Wilminton, DE 19806
LoganHouse.com
Although new to Greater Wilmington Beer Week, this venue has plenty of experience to its name. Kelly’s Logan House is both the oldest Irish bar in Delaware and the oldest, continuous family-owned Irish bar in the country. Offering weekly food and drink specials and brunch on the weekends, 11am-3pm.
Kid Shelleen’s (Trolley Square)
Number of Beer on Tap: 13
14th and Scott Sts.
Wilmington, DE 19806
HarrysHospitalityGroup.com
A neighborhood bar and restaurant renowned for is flame-grilled burgers and award-winning brunch (weekends 10am-2:30pm), Kid Shelleen’s also offers Happy Hour from 4-6pm Mon-Fri. Featuring 31 beers, seltzers, and ciders in cans in bottles in addition to its draft selection.
Midnight Oil Brewing Company
Brewer: Mike Dunlap
674 Pencader Dr., Newark, DE 19702
midnightoilbrewing.com
Offering classic beer styles alongside culinarily inspired ales and lagers. Located between routes 896 and 40 in the Pencader Business Park and offers an on-site tasting room. Founded in 2018.
Stitch House Brewery
Brewer: Andrew Rutherford
829 N. Market St. Wilmington, DE 19801
stitchhousebrewery.com
A brewpub located in the heart of downtown Wilmington offering a rich array of food and beer. The name pays homage to the history of the building, which went from a coal house to an ice house to a garment store before becoming a restaurant/brewery. Founded in 2018.
The Chancery Market
Number of Beer on Tap: 6
1313 N. Market St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
TheChanceryMarket.com
It’s a meeting place, it’s a bar, and it’s a food hall offering seven diverse options including Mexican, Indian, Hawaiian/Japanese, burgers, chicken, vegan and café/coffee. The Chancery also features Quizzo from 6-8pm on Wednesdays, Music Bingo 6-8pm on Thursdays, and Free Yoga every Sunday, 9-10am.
Trolley Tap House
Number of Beer on Tap: 31
1616 Delaware Ave.
Wilmington, DE 19806
TrolleyTapHouse.com
Open seven days a week from 3pm to 1am, Trolley Tap House boasts the largest craft selection in Trolley Square. Regular fun includes Music Video Bingo from 7-9pm on Tuesdays; Quizzo from 8-10pm on Wednesdays, and Live Band Karaoke from 9pm-1am on Sundays. Also featuring pool table, video games and a dog-friendly patio.
Twisted Irons Craft Brewing
Brewer: Matt Found
303 Ruthar Drive, Suites E-F
Newark, DE 19711
twistedironsbrewery.com
Dedicated to creating many diverse styles of well-balanced and flavorful beers, including stouts, doppelbock, Belgian wit, IPAs, lagers, pilsners, and sours. Featuring live music regularly. Full-sized Golf Simulator with on-line tee time booking coming in 2024. TICBC four-pack cans in stores now. Founded in 2021.
Two Stones Pub (Wilm.)
Number of Beer on Tap: 20
2502 Foulk Rd.
Wilmington, DE 19810
TwoStonesPub.com
Part of a local restaurant chain that was the first in the area to serve a variety of craft beer from around the country with quality comfort food. Features a mug club, ever-changing Taco Tueday specials, and Sunday Brunch. Featuring area craft favorites along with select brews from its sister company, 2SP Brewing Co. in Aston, PA.
Washington Street Ale House
Number of Beer on Tap: 24
1206 Washington St.
Wilmington, DE 19801
WSAleHouse.com
A Wilmington landmark since 1997, this ale house is open daily, offering Pasta Night (Mon), Burger Night (Tues), Crab Night (Wed) and Taco Thursdays. Last year it won “Best Late Night Menu” in the Best of Delaware Awards. Offers 35 canned and bottled beers and a considerably large area-craft selection on draft.
Wilmington Brew Works
Brewer: Craig Wensell
3129 Miller Rd., Wilmington, DE 19802
wilmingtonbrewworks.com
The only production brewery in Delaware’s largest city, housed in a 100-year old former laboratory in the old 9th Ward. WBW is dedicated to keeping the spirit of the building’s origins alive with new and innovative ales, lagers, sours and ciders. Features a family-friendly taproom with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.