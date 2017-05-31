Farm to Food Truck at Coverdale Farm Preserve

Saturday, June 10, is the date of the second annual Farm to Food Tuck evening at Coverdale Farm Preserve in Wilmington. Presented by the Young Friends of Coverdale, the evening will consist of local food, music, and fun, all on the gorgeous Coverdale Farm. With a variety of local food trucks — I Don’t Give A Fork, Mama Mia, Cajun-Sno Maile, and Kapow Outlandish — guests should have no problem finding the perfect meal for their appetite. Other attractions include live music by Lion Powda Sound System, a Dogfish Head Craft Brewery beer garden, a tractor photo booth, hayrides, and lawn games.

The adult-only event will run from 5-9 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for $25 and are going fast, so get them while you can.

Coverdale Farm Preserve is at 543 Way Rd., Greenville. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit delawarenaturesociety.ejoinme.org/foodtruck.