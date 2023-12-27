Find the Seashells

Beer and History Returns to Blue Ball Barn

Delaware: A Brew Story, returns on Saturday, January 27 from 5-9 p.m. inside Blue Ball Barn at Alapocas Run State Park in Wilmington. Now in its eighth season, the annual event is known for its unique spin, mixing a Delaware-centric craft beverage tasting with a local beer history presentation.

The event serves as a fundraiser for two Wilmington-based non-profit organizations: Friends of Wilmington Parks and the Friends of Delaware’s Gambrinus Statue. This year’s theme, The Art of Brewing, focuses on the impact of graphic art on Delaware’s beer industry from pre-Prohibition until the present day. Beer historian John Medkeff will present a brief look back at early 20th-century Delaware brewery graphics, followed by an entertaining, show-and-tell panel discussion with several artists and designers involved in the state’s current beer scene.

Tickets are $40 (must be age 21 or older to attend) and a designated driver ticket is $10. For tickets, search for Delaware Brew Story on EventBrite.com.

Division of the Arts Opens Grant

The Delaware Division of the Arts has opened its annual online application for grants toward art programming and projects taking place Sept. 2024 through Aug. 2025. In fiscal year 2024, the Division of the Arts awarded 112 grants for a total of almost $4 million. Grant categories: Arts Stabilization Fund, Education Resource, General Operating Support, Project Support and Start Up. To understand whether you are eligible, visit Arts.Delaware.gov/grant-overview.

Dining Deals at Newark Restaurant Week

Nothing like a restaurant deal to get you out of the house in January. Once again, The Newark Partnership is presenting Newark Restaurant Week at some of the city’s best-known eateries. From Jan. 18-24, guests can enjoy three-course dinners for $40. The current roster includes Blue Crab Grill, Caffe Gelato, Cafeneo, Deer Park Tavern, Hamilton’s On Main, Home Grown Café, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, Klondike Kate’s, Pizzeria Mariana, Santa Fe, Skipjack and Taverna but check the website for additional participants. You can make reservations directly with the restaurants. Visit TheNewarkPartnership.org.

Beach Author Writes Your Leaders Suck

An executive coach and corporate trainer, Dr. Bryan Deptula is passionate about building strong leadership. Pulling no punches, the title of his new book is called Your Leaders Suck: But It’s Not Their Fault.

“My goal is to improve the quality of people’s lives and their work by giving them the tools to be better leaders at home and in the office,” Deptula writes in the preface.

In the book, Deptula draws from his own successes and failures as a corporate leader, while drawing from case studies and related research in psychology and organizational behavior. Deptula and his wife, Kristen, became the owners of the Canalside Inn four years. In addition to year-round vacationers, the Deptulas host corporate retreats at the inn, which include leadership development and team-building activities.

Your Leader Suck will be available January 15 on Amazon.com and other major online bookstores. For more info, visit YourLeadersSuck.com.

Tyfest Comes to Theatre N

Featuring musical performances, live painting, comedy, and a meditation session, TyFest promises “creativity, positivity and community.” This family-friendly celebration of the local arts community is set for Theatre N on Saturday, January 27 starting at 3 p.m.

The brainchild of local musician Ty Mathis, TyFest showcases live sets from Mathis, himself, as well as Delaware-born and Philadelphia-based Sug Daniels, whose vibrant songs are often heard on Philly station WXPN. An open jam will close the night. Tickets are available at TheatreN.com.

New Leadership for Delaware Shakespeare

This month, Mariah Ghant will become artistic director and Robert Tombari takes over as managing director for Delaware Shakespeare, the state’s largest professional Shakespeare company. Ghant, who recently served as artistic director for Wilma Theater in Philadelphia, has performed with DelShakes in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth and served on its Artistic Squad. She is originally from Chicago. Tombari has been the program director for Goshen Theater since 2022 and is originally from Spokane, Wash., where he co-founded the Spokane Shakespeare Society. Plans for DelShakes’ 2024 season will be announced soon. Visit DelShakes.org.

Free Art Class on MLK Day

Wilmington artist Eunice LaFate in conjunction with City Councilwoman Michelle Harlee is presenting a free art class on Monday, Jan. 15 for children ages 6-16. The class will be held from 11:30am-1pm at LaFate Gallery (227 N. Market St.). Class size is limited. Parents can register by phone (302) 656-6786 or email at EuniceLaFate@gmail.com.