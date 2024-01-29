Find the Beer

Greater Wilmington Beer Week takes over the area Feb. 27-March 3 and while the craft brewers were having us taste test their new creations, we inadvertently misplaced a few drafts on these pages. Tell us the four pages you find the beer (don’t count this page) and you could win free lunch. Submit answers HERE, or send an email with the subject line: I Found the Beer to Contact@TSNPub.com. The deadline for entries is Feb. 20. We will choose three winners from correct submissions.

Congratulations to last month’s winners Kathy Hornby, Kim Turtle and Brad Panik. They found the seashells on pages 23, 25, 37 and 46.

What’s the Coolest Thing Made in Delaware?

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce (DSCC) and its affiliate, the Delaware Manufacturing Association (DMA), are seeking to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Delaware. This inaugural contest serves to highlight Delaware’s vibrant and diverse manufacturing industry — which employs 28,000 Delawareans — and promote the sector as a top career path.

Structured in a bracket format, this competition offers an engaging campaign that brings in the general population and educates them about the manufacturing industry’s economic outputs, innovative products, impact, careers opportunities, and more.

“Delaware’s low cost of doing business, central location, and skilled workforce position the state as a center for manufacturing. With an output of nearly $5.6 billion, the industry is a major force in Delaware’s economy and the third-largest traded sector,” said DSCC President Michael J. Quaranta. “Not only do manufacturers make products that meet the needs of consumers right here in the First State, but they have global — even galactic — impacts.”

Nominations will be accepted until February 21 and the following day all nominees will be announced and voting begins. Eligible companies are manufacturers whose nominated product is manufactured in a Delaware-based facility. The product must be made using a manufacturing process. Visit DSCC.com/MFG.

First State Ballet Presents Three World Premiers

Delaware’s only professional ballet company will present Triple Bill, a program of three world-premier ballets created for First State Ballet Theatre, Feb. 23, 24 and 25 at the baby grand. Triple Bill blends classical ballet with contemporary dance and features the choreography of Zachary Kapeluck, Maeghan McHale and Viktor Plotnikov. Performance times are Feb. 23 and 24 and 7pm; Feb. 25 at 2pm. Tickets range $42-$62. Visit TheGrandWilmington.org.

Delaware Theatre Company Goes ‘Crazy’ for Patsy Cline

The Delaware Theatre Company gets back in action this month with Always Patsy Cline, a tribute to the country music giant, Feb. 21-March 10. The crowd-pleasing musical is based on the true story of the friendship between Cline and a devoted fan and features 30 of Cline’s most memorable hits, including “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Crazy.” In 1961, Cline was the first woman in country music to perform solo at Carnegie Hall. In 1973, she was the first female solo artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Tickets range $32-$70. Visit DelawareTheatre.org.

Jazzing Up Delaware Art Museum

Raye Jones Avery will host a new jazz series at the Delaware Art Museum that will include a 1.5 -hour performance followed by an artist chat. Shayne Frederick is the guest artist performing and interacting on Thursday, Feb. 1. Sumi Tonooka follows on Mar. 7, and Acute Inflections appears Apr. 4. Performances are 7-9pm. Visit DelArt.org/series/jazz.

The Can Father, a Beer You Can’t Refuse

Wilmington Brew Works is teaming with the independent film The CANfather to present a beer tasting and film screening on March 1 and 8 (7pm) at the brewery’s Alamo Room. Each night, the first 75 guests will get a chance to sample the CANfather beer, created by WBW, as well screen the film promoters say is “brimming with wit, charm and a healthy does of sudsy history.” Tickets are $25 and can be reserved at TheCanFather.com.

20th Delaware Tech Mardi Gras Gala

An Evening of Mardi Gras will be held Saturday, March 2, from 7-10pm at Delaware Tech’s Orlando J. George, Jr. Campus in Wilmington. The event is Del Tech’s premier fundraiser and has raised $2 million over the past 19 years to support student success at the Stanton and Wilmington campuses. Net proceeds go toward scholarships to help students pay for tuition, books, and other essentials while attending Delaware Tech. Bank of America president Chip and Tracy Rossi are this year’s honorary chairs. For tickets, visit DTCC.edu.

Movies on Tap Features This is Spinal Tap

On Friday, February 23, area movie-goers will be turning it up to 11 at Penn Cinema when the 1984 cult-comedy This Is Spinal Tap returns to the big screen for this Movies on Tap outing. All proceeds from this month’s event benefit the Light Up The Queen Foundation, which funds music education programs that directly impact our area’s underserved youth. To purchase tickets, visit Wilmington.PennCinema.com/movies-on-tap.