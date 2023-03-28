By Mark Fields

Vivacious, strong-willed Inez (Teyana Taylor) is just out of prison and slowly rebuilding her life when she spots 6-year-old Terry, her son now in foster care, on the street. She decides to kidnap her son away from his dubious foster family, and the two start living a new life together hiding in plain sight in 1990s New York City. A.V., making her feature film debut as both director and screenwriter, draws powerful, grounded performances from her largely unknown cast (which also includes Will Catlett, Terri Abney, and a trio of young actors as the growing Terry). The unblinking screenplay manages again and again to defy the potential stereotypes of this story, and a major third-act revelation gives another layer of pognance to Inez and Terry’s journey. An evolving New York also plays a significant role in this story, and Rockwell and her cinematographer Eric K. Yue recapture the city in its former gritty glory (even the film stock has a familiar ‘90s grain to it).

Mark Fields has reviewed movies for Out & About since October 2008. In addition, he has written O&A profiles of documentarian Harry Shearer and actress Aubrey Plaza. Over the years, Mark also has written on film for several publications in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and his home state of Indiana, where he also served as on-air movie critic for Indianapolis’s public radio station. Mark was an adjunct instructor of film history at Rowan University from 1998 to 2018. A career arts administrator, he retired in fall 2021 after 16 years as an executive at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Mark now leads bike tours part-time and is working on a screenplay. He lives in Trolley Square with his partner Wendy. Mark spent the fastest 22 minutes of his life as an unsuccessful contestant on Jeopardy…sadly, there were no movie questions.
