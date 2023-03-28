Treewalker Goes ‘All In’ with New Album Release

TreeWalker has a brisk and exciting schedule this month.

The band releases its new album, Let It Happen, on Friday, April 7, and will hold their album release party a week later on Friday, April 14 at The Queen in coordination with their live performance at The Vinyl Countdown to Record Store Day.

“The guys and I are pretty excited to be sharing some new music!” says the band’s frontman Kirby Moore. “We started recording an album right before lockdown in 2020 — which we ended up scrapping completely. Over the last three years, I wrote all new songs, and over the last six months, we recorded our new album.”

Last month the band released the first single from the album called “All In.”

In 2019, TreeWalker won two Hometown Heroes Homey Awards: one for Best Band and the other for Best Rock Song, which was “Looks Could Kill” from the band’s last album, Terra Ingonita.

For more go to TreeWalkerBand.com.

Record Stores and Bands Unite for the Vinyl Countdown

It’s been described by one major record label sales manager as the “best thing to ever happen” to independent record stores.

In just 15 years, Record Store Day has become such a celebrated cultural phenomenon that in some cities — like New York, Los Angeles, Charleston, and Las Vegas — it’s now an official holiday.

This month for Record Store Day, more than 1400 independent, brick-and-mortar record stores across the country will open their doors — most stores earlier than usual — to long lines of vinyl fans shopping for limited-run album exclusives, re-issues, rare collectors’ items and other special offers. Some stores also will treat customers to special events like live artist performances; meet-and-greets; DJ parties; cook-outs and even parades.

On Friday, April 13, area music fans can jump into the fun early with The Vinyl Countdown to Record Store Day on Friday, April 14 at The Queen, a collaborative celebration of music brought to us by local record stores, bands, music gurus and promoters.

International Groove Records, Jupiter Records, Rainbow Records, and Squeezebox Records will be the anchors to a pop-up market in the main hall of The Queen, while the theater rocks to on-stage live performances from Grace Vonderkuhn [click to read interview], Treewalker [see below] and Region.

Guests can shop for records, mix and mingle with area artists, and get special offers throughout the night. Area store staff will spin tunes between sets, and a “coat check” for record purchases will be made available for those who want to shop and stick around for the fun.

According to the show’s creators, nothing like this has ever been done in our area — to this scale. The Vinyl Countdown to Record Store Day begins at 5:30pm on Friday, April 14 at The Queen. Tickets can be purchased in advance at TheQueenWilmington.com.

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22, and will be celebrated locally by International Groove Records, Rainbow Records, and Squeezebox Records. More info at RecordStoreDay.com.

The Rock Orchastra Delivers Back-To-Back Nights of Billy Joel

The Rock Orchestra will perform back-to-back nights of Billy Joel music in Wilmington next month with Deep Cuts & Live Favorites at the baby grand on Friday, May 19, and The Greatest Hits at Copeland Hall on Saturday, May 20.

The shows will feature TRO partner Philadelphia-area Billy Joel tribute group Angry Young Band and will cover more than 50 songs from the rock legend.

For tickets and info go to TheRockOrchestra.net.

Rocking the Q’s Day and More

Guitarist E. Shawn Qaissaunee, aka Q, recently firmed up his band for his Q’s Day Tuesday gig at Gallucio’s with the addition of Larry “Teddy” Scotton [Innerjettic, Low Cut Connie] on drums. The weekly open mic runs 7-10pm weekly.

You can also catch Q on Thursday, April 6 (7-8pm) at Grace Church with Fraticelli and Shumski; on Friday, April 7 (9pm-mid) at Hummingbird to Mars with Sharon Sable and Jason Fraticelli; and on Saturday, April 8 (10am-1pm) at Brew HaHa Trolley with Sara Michaels and Sam Nobles.

Ritchie Rubini Nearly Ready to Release The Age of Flight

Ritchie Rubini is taking a new direction next month with the release of what could be called his first solo album, The Age of Flight.

The retro-futuristic ambient instrumental album marks an artistic departure for the multi-instrumentalist who has made serious headways in the pop genre — starting as the drummer for The Caulfields in the ‘90s to his more contemporary accomplishments as a musician and producer.

In 2019, then again last year, Rubini won Best Producer at the Hometown Heroes Homey Awards.

The Age of Flight will be made available next month on streaming services like Spotify. Read the exclusive interview next month here in Out & About.