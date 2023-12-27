Above: Photo courtesy VisitSouthernDelaware.com.

1. Scenic Winter Beauty

Southern Delaware is a fabulous destination in winter with chilly but rarely downright cold weather. Many years there is little to no snow, or just enough to make everything look magical. Anyone who has never witnessed frost-sparkled dune grasses is missing out. Visit SouthernDelaware.com.

2. History, Arts, Entertainment, Shopping

For visitors seeking indoor activities, nearly all indoor attractions including museums, theaters, live music venues, art galleries, art leagues and more remain open and active all year. So do Southern Delaware’s boutiques, antiques and vintage shops and outlet stores. A bonus: shopping, dining and entertainment are all tax free. Visit SouthernDelaware.com.

3. Sips Tours

You can beat the crowds and enjoy a self-guided sips tour of Southern Delaware’s wineries, breweries, distilleries and meadery. You have nine breweries to choose from and at least 15 venues in all. The Delaware Tourism Office’s Delaware On Tap mobile-exclusive passport provides a list of all the options and gives you a chance to win prizes based on the venues you visit. You can sign up for the free downloadable passport at VisitDelaware.com/de-on-tap.

4. Fire & Ice Festival

Presented by The Quiet Resorts, this winter celebration has evolved into an annual tradition and features ice sculpture tours and demonstrations, bonfires, music, skating rink, inflatables, food/drink competitions and tours and fireworks if the weather cooperates. This year’s festival is Jan. 26-28 with Into The Wild as the theme. For a list of activities, visit FireAndIce.com.

5. Bike or Paddle & Stay

Most of Southern Delaware’s outdoors activities — like hiking or biking on miles of spectacular trails through coastal forests, farmlands, and coastal marshes — remain available and appealing year-round. There are even hardy souls that surf and paddle in the winter months — in wetsuits — on beach area bays and waterways. There are a host of discount packages that offer lodging and exclusive offers at restaurants, breweries, distilleries and shops. Visit SouthernDelaware.com.

6. State Park Sightseeing & Programs

Southern Delaware has five state parks, each offering a different experience and all open year round. Many offer winter programs. Your options: Delaware Seashore State Park, Cape Henlopen State Park, Fenwick Island State Park, Holts Landing State Park and Trap Pond State Park. Visit SouthernDelaware.com.

7. Take The Plunge

The Lewes Polar Bear Club has been around since 1982 and takes five plunges per year into the Atlantic Ocean. On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Plunge will benefit the Special Olympics with thousands traditionally participating. In fact, an entire Plunge Weekend has developed around the event, with a 5K run, sand- and ice-sculpting demonstrations, Jolly Trolley tours, restaurant chili contest, Après Plunge Party and more. Visit PlungeDe.org.

8. Merchants’ Attic

On February 17 from 10am-2pm, the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Chamber of Commerce will present the state’s largest indoor garage sale. Up to 100 vendors will be selling everything from handmade items to antiques and collectibles at Cape Henlopen High (1250 Kings Highway, Lewes). Visit Beach-Fun.com.

9. Health-Fitness & Leisure Expo

Delaware Resort Expos will present its fifth annual event focused on health, fitness and leisure on Saturday, March 11 from 9am-4pm at Cape Henlopen High (1250 Kings Highway, Lewes). More than 75 exhibitors are expected offering a full array of health, fitness and leisure-related products and services. Visit DeExpos.com.

10. Run With the Seashore Striders

If you’re a runner, plan your visit during one of the Seashore Striders organized runs. Founded in 1988, this running club offers a host of activities for residents and visitors alike. Upcoming runs include the Inaugural Hot Coco 5K Run/Walk (Feb. 3), 2nd Lover’s Lane Valentine’s Boardwalk 5K (Feb 11) and the 19th Tim Kennard River Run 10-miler and 5K (Mar 3). Visit SeashoreStriders.com.