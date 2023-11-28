Above: Sandi Patterson has provided area artists and artisans a place to showcase their work with The Little Treasure Shoppe in Newark.

By Adriana Camacho-Church

Photos by Adam Lanser



The Little Treasure Shoppe in Newark truly lives up to its name.

Located on West Park Place, the cottage-style shop with its white-washed walls, sells one-of-a-kind, eclectic pieces of art. Its 32 vendors offer handcrafted home decor, jewelry, accessories, vintage furniture and clothing.

“There are so many talented artists and artisans locally,” says Sandi Patterson, shop owner. “We aim to support our vendors and provide them with a place to sell and show their merchandise to people who appreciate one-of-a-kind, unique pieces.”

The Little Treasure Shoppe is celebrating its first year anniversary this on Sunday, Dec. 3, and from 11:30am-3:30pm the family event includes food, beverage for adults and kids, live music by Nicholas Lurwick and Christmas caroling with the Youth Group Imagination Players.

“We are also part of the Best Kept Secret Christmas Tour 2023, which is an exclusive shopping adventure featuring wonderfully festive, off-the-beaten-path shops,” says Patterson.

The Best Kept Secret Christmas Tour began Nov. 25 and runs through Dec. 9. The Tour encourages customers to hop between stores located on back roads and throughout the countryside. It includes businesses such as wineries, farm markets and galleries located throughout New Castle County and nearby Cecil County, Md.

For Patterson, owning a business extends beyond the exchange between seller and buyer; it also means giving back to the community.

“Part of the reason I opened The Little Treasure Shoppe was the same philosophy that I had when I opened my last store and that is to give back to the community,” she says.

Ten years ago, Patterson closed Clothes in the Past Lane and switched to selling online, but she missed the personal touch and interaction. So, with the help of her daughter Allison, she opened Little Treasure Shoppe.

Patterson holds charity events at the store to help raise money for Nemours Children’s Hospital and Delaware Autism. The funding helps support the organizations’ art therapy programs. In the past year, Nemours received more than $1,000 and Delaware Autism $500.

“It’s important to bring awareness to autism,” says Patterson. “And to help kids who are in the hospital express themselves and assist with their recovery.”

Patterson recently began assisting Foster Well, a New Castle County foster-care program run by Christine Robinson. Patterson helps find items that foster kids and families need, such as furniture and clothing.

“Sandi is a very thoughtful person,” says Richard Pryke, who creates objects with stained glass. “This is the main reason I decided to go with [The Little Treasure Shoppe]. The shop is a place where artists meet other artists, folks get together, and charity matters.”

Other vendors at The Little Treasure Shoppe include Bill Alphin (duck calls and handmade pens); Lynne Whitt (copper art and jewelry), and Adam Rouch (hand-poured candles). The Landenberg Bee Company (honey) is also popular with customers.

Looking ahead to next year, Patterson says she will begin holding art classes for her customers. Subjects include paper quilling, macramé, jewelry and printmaking — and whatever classes customers find interesting, adds Patterson.

— For a vendor application or more on The Little Treasure Shoppe and for vendor applications visit TreasureShoppeDe.com. For more on The Best Kept Secret Christmas Tour 2023 visit BestKeptSecretsTour.com.