“Together, we can shed light on those left in the dark.”

That is the slogan for “A Benefit Concert for Ukraine,” a local star-studded concert held this Thursday at Tonic’s Juniper Room in Wilmington. All proceeds will be donated to Disaster Aid USA’s Ukraine Fund.

“It feels like it’s time to act,” says concert organizer Scott Lawing, who also plays guitar for one of the participating area bands, Echoes: The American Pink Floyd.

The theme of the evening is ‘A Celebration of Protest Songs,’ with selections from artists as diverse as Bruce Springsteen; Bob Marley; Crosby; The Beatles; and Black Sabbath.

“There was a good network of people to draw on to build out a show like this,” Lawing adds. “It’s a really interesting mix of people I’ve played with for years; people that I’ve just started to know musically; and people I’ve wanted to play with but haven’t had the chance to, yet.”

The concert will also showcase musicians from Montana Wildaxe, Shine A Light, The Rock Orchestra, What The Funk, The Blues Reincarnation Project, Aziza Nialah, The Word Warrior Band, Stone Shakers, PJ’s, BFF, Bad Avenue, and The Acoustic Jam.

The concert begins at 6pm this Thursday, May 12, at Tonic. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.TonicSNS.com/Ukraine