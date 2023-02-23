Chase Fieldhouse Hosts A10 Women’s Championship

For the second straight year, Wilmington will host the 15-team Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship, with this year’s tourney set for March 1-5 at Chase Fieldhouse. First-round sessions begin at noon on March 1. Semifinal action will take place at 11am and 1:30pm on Saturday, March 4. The championship game is set for noon on Sunday, March 5. Individual game tickets are $15 with tournament packages available. Visit Atlantic10.com/tickets.

A Fond Farewell Show at the Jackson Inn

The rumors are true: The Jackson Inn is closing for good.

It’s unfortunate news for many, particularly those who found the JI a cozy, fun place to check out original music over the past five years or so.

But it’s not going quietly into that dark night. One last show, “The Jackson Inn Farewell Show,” is planned for Saturday, March 25 with a loaded lineup of 12 local acts.

As of press time, live performances were scheduled for Red Birds, Edgewater Avenue, Haha Charade, Kitty Rotten, Pinwheel, Flat, The Bullets, Death by Indie, MEGA, Penny Death, Buff Pups, and Von Holden. A food truck will also be on the premises.

Doors open 1pm, music starts at 2pm, and tickets are $15 at the door.

Illuminating Campaign for Mental Health Awareness

More than a half-million dollars — $527,824 to be exact — was raised during this year’s SL24: Unlocke the Light Foundation’s awareness and fundraising campaign. The campaign was highlighted by the fifth annual SL24 Memorial Basketball Classic featuring high school teams competing in February at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

The Unlocke the Light foundation was created by Newark’s Chris Locke after his 23-year-old son Sean lost his battle to depression in 2018. The Foundation has three objectives: Educate high school and college students to the signs of depression; assist high school and college students gain the tools to live life with mental illness; create a safe haven (Sean’s House) where high school and college students receive professional help and speak to peers about their struggles with depression.

The funds raised during this year’s campaign go directly to supporting the SL24 mission of educating, assisting and supporting youth and young adults in the Delaware community who are fighting mental illness. Visit UnlockeTheLight.com.

Lester’s Pearl Teases New Song with Double-Bill at The Queen

Local psychedelic hard-rock trio Lester’s Pearl is offering fans a first listen to their new song this month — in more ways than one.

During this month’s double-bill show with Brian LaPann Trio at The Queen, Lester’s Pearl will perform their song “A Love That’s Whole,” which will also be made available as a digital release that day to show attendees only — the rest of the public will have to wait until April 4.

The new song was recorded last year at The Gradwell House in Haddon Heights, NJ. Featuring John Dickinson on drums, Nick Mazzuca on bass, and Chris Julian on guitar, the band has earned the reputation for rollicking jams and songs with catchy hooks.

Hear for yourself on Friday, March 10 at The Queen. Doors at 7pm. Tickets at TheQueenWilmington.com.

$20 SoberLift Voucher Available for St. Paddy’s Loop & Other Celebrations

Out & About Magazine’s City Loop Series will team with the Office of Highway Safety to incorporate OHS’s SoberLift program into this year’s St. Paddy’s Loop set for Saturday, March 11. In fact, the program will be in effect for the Irish Culture Club of Delaware’s annual parade earlier that day as well as St. Patrick’s Day Weekend celebrations throughout the state (March 16-19).

To participate, text SoberLift at 888-991-2740 and you will receive a $20 Lyft voucher. You can also scan the QR code that will be available at all Loop venues. You can also visit OutAndAboutNow.com/events.

The SoberLift code will be valid from Saturday, March 11 at 9 a.m. to Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. in New Castle County and Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, March 19 at 2 a.m. statewide.

“The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) in partnership with Lyft is pleased to bring back its SoberLift program for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday,” said Kimberly Chesser, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “OHS is thankful for the partnership with Lyft and is grateful for the generosity and dedication of all the sponsors within the community. Programs such as SoberLift play such an important role in traffic safety and help us all Arrive Alive.”

OHS first launched its SoberLift program in 2018 to bring awareness to the negative consequences of driving under the influence. The program aligns with OHS’ message to plan ahead. According to Chesser, more than 1200 rides have been redeemed since the launch of the program, potentially saving lives on Delaware roadways.

James Beard Foundation Sunday Supper Set for April 23

The inaugural Wilmington James Beard Foundation Sunday Supper will take place on Sunday, April 23 at The Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar (1313 N. Market St., Wilm.). The evening is being presented by the James Beard Foundation in partnership with Johnson Commercial Real Estate and the City of Wilmington’s It’s Time campaign. The event will feature a diverse collection of Wilmington chefs, several who are past James Beard nominees. The evening will open with a one-hour reception followed by a seated dinner served family-style that features a different chef preparing each course. Limited tickets are available for $200 per person and can be purchased at EventBrite.

Walnut Street YMCA Launches Drone Soccer

This month Wilmington’s Walnut Street YMCA will launch Drone Soccer, a co-ed eSport for ages 12 and older. The program is being introduced in partnership with DWS Drone School founded by Wilmington’s Theo Nix.

Drone Soccer is an indoor team sport where radio-controlled quadcopters are wrapped in protective shields designed for collisions. Teams are comprised of five players and compete within a netted arena. This is a proven program to help students learn engineering skills which can lead to careers in aviation. Before competitions, the students must first learn to build, program, fly and repair drones.

“A lot of our Walnut St. teens are in love with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math),” said Gau-Wan Smith, Walnut Street YMCA Teen Program Director. “They’re gamers, technology is their passion and we’re just meeting them where they are.”

Team training begins this month with scrimmages through April. The championship is set for May 27. To join a team or obtain more info, visit DeDroneSoccer.com.

Arthur Miller Classic at Opera Delaware Studios

New Light Theatre, a Delaware based nonprofit theatre with a charitable mission, presents Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge March 17-26 at OperaDelaware Studios in Wilmington.

New Light Theatre’s mission is committed to bringing light to the darkness of the world, to raising awareness and support for organizations that illuminate, and to deepening empathy and connection with one another through meaningful artistic work. In accordance with this mission, A View From the Bridge will partner with RISE, a division of Jewish Family Services. As the only refugee resettlement agency in Delaware, RISE at JFS has resettled and reunited families, provided critical case management and counseling services, and engaged community members in the refugee experience through education, volunteerism, and advocacy.

Tickets range from $15-$20. Visit NewLightTheatre.com.