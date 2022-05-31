Wilmington Kitchen Collective is Open

Late last month, Riverfront Ministries, in partnership with Wilmington Alliance and Grace Church, celebrated the grand opening of its commercial kitchen facilities at Grace Church (900 Washington St., Wilm.). Wilmington Kitchen Collective is a community-based project that offers an affordable, high-quality commercial kitchen to food industry entrepreneurs from underserved local communities. The program not only provides access to a fully-equipped kitchen, it assists with training, business development and access to capital. Visit WilmingtonKitchenCollective.com.

The Music School presents World-Class Chamber Music Festival

An international cast of ensemble players will travel to Delaware to take part in Serafin Summer Music, a world-class chamber music festival presented by The Music School of Delaware June 10-26. The ensemble will perform works by Brahms, Mozart, Debussy, Ravel, Florence Price, Willian Grant Still, Dvorak, Jennifer Higdon, and more.

The three-week festival will feature six concerts in Wilmington (June 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26) and three in Lewes (June 11, 18, 25). The Wilmington concerts will be held on Fridays and Sundays at The Music School of Delaware’s Wilmington Concert Hall (4101 Washington St., Wilm.). The downstate performances will take place on three Saturdays at Bethel United Methodist Church (129 West Fourth St. Lewes). Single tickets are $25 and include both live and livestream performances. Visit MusicSchoolofDelaware.org.

One-of-a-Kind Celebration in Historic New Castle

One of the state’s longest-running traditions returns June 10-11 with the Separation Day celebration in Historic New Castle. The event recognizes Delaware’s “separation” or declaration of independence from Pennsylvania and the British crown — an event that took place 246 years ago.

Separation Day festivities begin on Friday evening with an outdoor block party at The Wharf, featuring live music by What The Funk, food trucks and a beer/wine garden. Saturday commences with a Colonial-inspired parade at noon followed by an afternoon of activities in Battery Park featuring a vintage market, games and rides for kids, food/drink and live music from 1-9:30pm. Bands performing include Blues Reincarnation Project, Blue Cat Blues, Jimmy Pritchard Band and Big Package. The celebration culminates with fireworks over the Delaware River at 9:30pm.

Admission on Friday and Saturday is free, with ride tickets available for purchase on Saturday. Visit SeparationDayDE.com.

Beers & Gears on Tap at Delaware Park

Cars and beer aren’t usually a good combination, but they are when the cars are on display for guests to examine while sampling the region’s top craft beers. You will find that on tap and more during the spring edition of Beers & Gears at Delaware Park on Sun., June 11 from 11am-4pm. (There is also a fall edition in October.)

While the first Beers & Gears held in 2015 drew an impressive 300 cars, the car count now exceeds 800, with everything from rat rods to tuners to classics featured. More than 450 trophies will be awarded and the first 500 display cars will receive dash plaques. Spectator admission is free; amenities include DJ music and food by the Rolling Revolution food truck convoy. Visit DelawarePark.com.

Tracing History has its Rewards

The Delaware Tourism Office has relaunched the Delaware History Trail and is offering prizes to those who upload their photos of 10 of trail’s 29 locations. Qualified participants will receive a limited-edition, 100-piece Delaware history-themed puzzle to commemorate their time in the state.

Several new locations have been added to the trail, including the Delaware Agricultural Museum, the tall ship Kalmar Nyckel, Hagley Museum & Library, Milton Historical Society, Nanticoke Indian Museum, Nemours Estate, and Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park. The trail’s experiences emphasize Delaware’s crucial role in the nation’s history, and its rich cultural diversity.

“For more than a decade now, the Delaware History Trail has provided an exciting way for people from inside and outside the state to get an inspiring look at Delaware’s long, rich story,” said self-professed history buff Governor John Carney. “This is a way to not only hear about the past, but to experience the places where history happened.”

“These sites were specifically chosen to give travelers an experience they’ll remember,” said Delaware Tourism Director Liz Keller.

To get started on the trail, go to VisitDelaware.com/history.