The Wilmington Grand Prix, one of the premier criterium-style bike races in the U.S., will celebrate its 14th anniversary May 13-15, 2022

The action starts Friday night (May 13) with the Monkey Hill Time Trial, a 3.2-mile race against the clock through Wilmington’s Brandywine Park. Saturday (May 14) will feature a memorial Major Taylor community ride, two amateur races in beginning at 11am culminating with the Women’s Pro and Men’s Pro races in the afternoon. Sunday (May 15) will see the return of the 9th Annual Governor’s Ride and the 8th Annual Delaware Gran Fondo. Our last Gran Fondo attracted cyclists from 19 states (including Texas, Colorado and Florida) and 6 countries (including Australia, Great Britain, Mexico and Canada) by offering them a scenic tour through the Brandywine Valley and some of Delaware’s most-prized cultural attractions.

USA Cycling’s (USAC) National Racing Calendar is made up of the top bike races in America and features racers competing for points championships in team and individual categories. (A criterium is a bike race of a specified number of laps held on a closed course on public roads.)

Here are 10 ways to enjoy Wilmington Grand Prix Weekend:

1. Food Trucks, Craft Beer & Live Music

Kick-off Party at Brandywine Park

A world-class party in the park featuring live music by What The Funk.

(5/13, 5-8pm)

2. Shop & Stroll

Market Street merchants will be open and offering special discounts to attendees. Since there is no admission charge to Grand Prix festivities, you’ll have a little extra cash in your pocket to spend.

(5/14, noon start)

3. Major Taylor Community Ride

Celebrate Wilmington and the spirit of cycling with this FREE ride on the Grand Prix course. All abilities welcome.

(5/14, 11:15am)

4. Kids Stuff

Giant Slide, Games, Bubble Show, Music, Face Painting and more. All Free!

(5/14, noon-5pm)

5. Course Cafes

Enjoy lunch and watch the races with a table right on the course at Bardea Food & Drink, Chelsea Tavern, DiMeo’s, Merchant Bar, Stitch House, Wilma’s & more!

(5/14, noon-5pm)

6. Watch World-Class Cycling

Criterium Races

Ever see 100 bikes sprint thru a Downtown at 35mph? Pros racers from 12 countries and 31 states will be on hand for this nationally-ranked event.

(5/14, noon start)

7. Join The Governor’s Ride

Join Governor John Carney on a 15-mile ride that offers a once-a-year opportunity to ride your bike through Hagley Museum and Winterthur Museum & Garden.

(5/15, 8am)

8. Cobblestone C limb

Monkey Hill Time Trial

Cheer cyclists up challenging Monkey Hill. Bring your cowbell! And your costume!

(5/13, 5-8pm)

9. Do The Fondo

Governor’s Ride & Grand Fondo

Last Fondo, riders from 19 states and six countries came to Wilmington to experience this bucket list ride through the Brandywine Valley. Sign up and you’ll see why.

(5/15, 8am start)