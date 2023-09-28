Above: Chris Maloney, Phil Matarese, and Tyler Halloway (l-r) of MEGA during one of the band’s ripping jams upstairs at Kelly’s Logan House. O&A file photo/Matt Urban.

Someone has to say it…

Time to drop the remote, get off the couch, and come alive again with the one thing that has connected, invigorated, and elevated all of humanity since the dawn of time — live music.

We’re talking to everyone who became too comfortable staying at home during the pandemic: Get out, it’s over.

We’re speaking to those saying a $10 cover is too much: Try getting tickets to Bruce Springsteen or Taylor Swift.

We’re calling out anyone who questions the quality of bands in our area: We’ve been doing this for 35 years — trust us — the musicianship and collaborative energy in our area matches that of any small city on the East Coast.

Lastly, if you think it’s too hard to find out what kind of music each venue offers, we’re making it easy for you in the pages that follow…

So, what are you waiting for? Go explore!

You might just find yourself pleasantly surprised.

Arden Gild Hall

In the quiet, artsy hamlet of Arden, this Tudor-styled concert hall has long stood as a community hub for both local and world culture. On Friday, Oct. 6, Dar Williams and John Flynn return to the stage with Suzanne Vega on Oct 7 and Artemis on Oct 13.

Address: 2126 The Highway, Arden

Days of Music: Fri-Sat,

Musical Styles: Rock, indie, folk, country, bluegrass, world

Typical Starting Time: 8pm

Cover Charge: Varied

Argilla Brewing Co. at Pietro’s Pizza

For nearly a decade, Argilla has been the home of The Sin City Band every Monday night. This month, the brewery-meets-pizzeria also sees The Bullets on Oct 7, The Collingwood on Oct 14, Magical Mystery of Oct 21 and lower case blues on Oct 28.

Address: 2667 Kirkwood Hwy., Newark

Days of Music: Sat

Musical Styles: Rock, blues, jazz, alternative

Typical Starting Time: 7pm; 6pm on Wednesdays

Cover Charge: No cover

Bar XIII

This North Wilmington spot has earned the reputation as an eclectic oasis for alternative rock, punk, hardcore, and metal. For those who enjoy things edgier, it’s a community favorite, boasting a spacious bar, gothic décor, and darker amusements. Often offers a food truck outside.

Address: 1706 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Days of Music: Thurs-Sat,

Musical Styles: Rock, metal, goth, darkwave, industrial

Typical Starting Time: 8/9pm

Cover Charge: $7-15

Catherine Rooney’s

An Irish pub that offers more than great sheppard’s pie, Catherine Rooney’s features live cover bands like Cherry Crush and Shake Shake Shake on weekend nights — as well acoustic acts on Thursdays. Catch The Malarkey Brothers on Irish Sunday (10/22) from 4-7pm.

Address: 1616 Delaware Ave., Trolley Square

Days of Music: Thurs-Sun

Musical Styles: Acoustic and full-band covers; Irish

Typical Starting Time: Thurs 6pm, Fri & Sat 10pm

Cover Charge: Varies

The Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar

The new food hall has entertainment most nights ranging from Quizzo with Lew on Wednesday nights, Music Bingo on Thursday nights to live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

Address: 1313 N. Market Street, Wilmington

Days of Music: Friday & Saturday

Musical Styles: Acoustic, soul, rock & pop cover bands

Typical Starting Time: Friday 6pm, Saturday 7pm

Cover Charge: No cover

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

Open seasonally during the spring through fall, this Wilmington Riverfront venue boasts 30,000 square feet of outdoor space, a rotating craft beer selection, and beautiful river views. The musical entertainment takes place on the weekends with a focus on cover bands and local bands of various styles.

Address: 308 Justison St.

Days of Music: Fri & Sat

Musical Styles: cover and original, rock, blues, funk, alternative

Typical Starting Time: 6/7pm

Cover Charge: No cover

DE.CO

The contemporary food hall inside the Hotel DuPont building has 8 food vendors and features live music on Thursday nights.

Address: 111 W. 10th Street

Days of Music: Thursday

Musical Styles: Varies- swing, rock, cover bands

Typical Starting Time: 6pm

Cover Charge: No cover

Dew Point Brewing Co.

Located in the historic Garrett Snuff Mill in scenic Yorklyn, this family-run brewery features some of the best Belgian-style craft beer in the state, a relaxed family atmosphere with eclectic, live, local music. Look for Delta Cosmonauts on Oct 14 and Stackabones on Oct. 21.

Address: 2878 Creek Rd, Yorklyn

Days of Music: Saturday

Musical Styles: original and cover, folk, rock, blues, Americana, bluegrass, jazz, alternative

Typical Starting Time: 7pm (3pm on Sundays)

Cover Charge: None

Docklands

Nestled on a lovely bend along Wilmington’s Riverfront, Docklands offers a mix of acoustic music, DJs, and live bands 5 nights a week year-round inside by the bar and also outside on the patio. Weekend nights feature bands like Cherry Crush, It’s All Good, and Chorduroy.

Address: 110 West St., Wilmington

Days of Music: Tues-Sat

Musical Styles: Acoustic, soul, rock & pop cover bands

Typical Starting Time: 9pm on weekends; varies other nights

Cover Charge: No cover

Finnegan’s Pub 302

With an abundance of televisions, this neighborhood sports bar on the outskirts of Forty Acres also features a spacious outdoor patio and live entertainment several nights a week. Coming up in October: Twangabillies on the 7th, Just a Bit Outside on the 13th, Genesis Z Trio on the 14th, Dodging Cupid on the 20th and Big Laird Band on the 21st.

Address: 1705 Lovering Ave., Wilmington

Days of Music: Thurs-Sun

Musical Styles: covers and originals, rock, blues, alternative

Typical Starting Time: 8pm, Sun (4pm)

Cover Charge: $5

Halftime Sports Bar

Monster metal and hard-rock shows in a sprawling pool hall. A serious treat for any fan of ‘70s/’80s/’90s heavy rock. The stage is seriously stacked with speakers, so don’t forget your earplugs. Oct 7 is Delaware for Metal 9, Oct 18: Earshot Live in concert and Oct 27: Halftime HallowScream 6 with Lost Continent, Eyes of the Living, Black Sun Marauders and more.

Address: 500 Plaza Dr., Newark

Days of Music: Fri & Sat

Musical Styles: Rock, metal, tribute acts

Typical Starting Time: 7pm

Cover Charge: $7-15

Hangman Brewing Company

Looking for a new music venue in North Wilmington with plenty of parking? The HBC stage was built by a musician for fellow musicians: in-house sound system, lights, drum kit, and amps make it easy for the artist(s) to plug-in and play. The stage also accommodates karaoke nights when requested. Have a fresh craft beer at the bar or a table and enjoy the music.

Address: 2703-A Philadelphia Pike, Claymont (Town & Country Shopping Center)

Days of Music: Friday/Saturdays

Musical Styles: Rock, Acoustic, Classic, Folk, Punk

Typical Starting Time: 7pm

Cover Charge: Varies (no cover most of the time; special bigger events check hangmanbrewing.com)

Home Base

Acoustic acts on Thursday and Friday nights; vocal duos on select Mondays and Tuesdays. Live bands Saturdays like Stage Left (10/14), Sin Brothers (11/18) and Laces Out (12/09).

Address: 4723 Concord Pike, Wilmington

Days of Music: Mon, Tue, Thur-Sat

Musical Styles: Acoustic & full band cover

Typical Starting Time: 8pm on Sat; varies other nights

Cover Charge: No cover

Hummingbird to Mars

Located above Catherine Rooney’s, Hummingbird to Mars offers live jazz in an intimate setting, where you can enjoy expertly mixed cocktails and a delectable menu while you enjoy the music.

Address: 1616 Delaware Ave. (entrance located on W 16thSt)

Days of Music: Thurs-Sat

Musical Styles: Jazz, blues

Typical Starting Time: 9pm; Thurs (6pm)

Cover Charge: No cover

Gallucio’s Italian Restaurant

On Tuesday nights, the cozy barroom out front is the setting for one of the longest running open mic nights in the area, hosted by guitarist E. Shaun “Q” Qaissaunee from 7-10pm. Thursday nights sees local favorites The Bullets from 8-11pm. And the small (but enduring) stage also sees full bands during special events throughout the year.

Address: 1709 Lovering Ave., Wilmington

Days of Music: Tues, Thurs

Musical Styles: Rock & pop covers, jazz

Typical Starting Time: 7pm

Cover Charge: No cover

The Grand Opera House

Delighting local audiences over a span of more than 140 years, The Grand has opened its stage to musicians from all over the globe. Coming up in October: Lyle Lovett with Chris Isaak, Preacher Lawson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Pink Martini, Graham Nash, Tab Benoit and Judy Collins, with more acts booked weekly. The Grand has seen local-music success more recently with The Rock Orchestra.

Address: 818 N. Market, Wilmington

Days of Music: Varies

Musical Styles: Rock, pop, symphonic, Latin, jazz, country, world, folk, tribute

Typical Starting Time: 8pm

Cover Charge: Varies

Kelly’s Logan House

Plenty of great music outside and on both floors with acoustic acts downstairs on Thursday nights, then bigger bands rocking upstairs on weekends. Legendary for its crowded party atmosphere, Logan House has been a live-music destination in Trolley Square for decades.

Address: 1701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington

Days of Music: Thurs-Sat

Musical Styles: Acoustic, rock & pop cover bands

Typical Starting Time: 10pm for live bands upstairs

Cover Charge: No cover

Makers Alley

Located a block off Market Street, this downtown venue offers a unique entertainment option for the area with a spacious outdoor courtyard that features a kitchen in an Airstream trailer, firepits, games, and live shows booked by Newark’s Rainbow Records.

Address: 804 N. Shipley St., Wilmington

Days of Music: Friday and Saturday

Musical Styles: Covers and originals, rock, alternative, indie, Americana, blues, metal, hip-hop

Typical Starting Time: 6pm

Cover Charge: No cover

The Nomad Bar

Over the past 12 years, this popular bar has offered live jazz on Friday nights. But it’s more than a jazz club — on Thursdays and Saturdays, you’re likely to hear anything from blues to bluegrass. Plus, behind the bar, you’ll find some of the friendliest bartenders around.

Address: 905 N. Orange St., Wilmington

Days of Music: Thurs-Sat

Musical Styles: Jazz, blues, soul, funk, rock, island, Americana

Typical Starting Time: 9:30; Thurs (9pm)

Cover Charge: No cover

Oddity Bar

Hosted by NRG every Wednesday night at 9pm, Oddity’s Industry Jam Session is an open-mic for local artists that has become one the venue’s strongest nights. And Friday and Saturday nights, it’s “everything from hip-hop to heavy metal,” says Manny Hernandez, who owns and runs the venue with his brother, Napoleon. “We want to be a platform for up-and-coming musicians,” Hernandez adds.

Address: 500 Greenhill Ave., Wilmington

Days of Music: Wed, Fri and Sat

Musical Styles: funk, rock, blues, jazz, hip-hop, punk, metal

Typical Starting Time: 8pm

Cover Charge: $5-$10 with 100% going to performers

Pizza By Elizabeths

The bands pack the bar at this popular Greenville restaurant famous for its gourmet pizza. The Sin Brothers are scheduled for October 13th. Check the website for upcoming live music.

Address: 1705 Lovering Ave., Wilmington

Days of Music: Varies Fri-Sun

Musical Styles: Rock & pop covers, jazz, piano

Typical Starting Time: 7pm, Sun brunch (noon)

Cover Charge: No cover

The Queen

In both its expansive main hall for larger acts and The Crown upstairs for more intimate shows, The Queen has a mix of acts coming in October. Starting on the 7th, Make Delaware Slime Again, Oct 12: Venom, Inc., Oct 13: Two Girls One Ghost Podcast, Oct 18: All That Jazz; Oct 25: The Happy Fits: Under the Shade of Green with Windser & Hot Freaks.

Address: 500 Market St., Wilmington

Days of Music: Thurs-Sun

Musical Styles: Rock, pop, hip-hop/rap, Latin, blues, country, metal, jazz, tribute

Typical Starting Time: 7/8pm

Cover Charge: Varies by show

Tonic

In addition to featuring acoustic acts in its bar lounge area, Tonic has been featuring bands in it Juniper event space next door. On Saturday, Nov. 25, that room will be rocking to the sounds of legends Love Seed Mama Jump from 9pm to midnight — a great chance to dance off the Thanksgiving calories!

Address: 111 W. 11th St., Wilmington

Days of Music: Fri & Sat

Musical Styles: Rock, dance & pop covers

Typical Starting Time: 8pm, Sun (4pm)

Cover Charge: No cover in bar; $10 in Juniper