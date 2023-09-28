Above: Chris Maloney, Phil Matarese, and Tyler Halloway (l-r) of MEGA during one of the band’s ripping jams upstairs at Kelly’s Logan House. O&A file photo/Matt Urban.
Someone has to say it…
Time to drop the remote, get off the couch, and come alive again with the one thing that has connected, invigorated, and elevated all of humanity since the dawn of time — live music.
We’re talking to everyone who became too comfortable staying at home during the pandemic: Get out, it’s over.
We’re speaking to those saying a $10 cover is too much: Try getting tickets to Bruce Springsteen or Taylor Swift.
We’re calling out anyone who questions the quality of bands in our area: We’ve been doing this for 35 years — trust us — the musicianship and collaborative energy in our area matches that of any small city on the East Coast.
Lastly, if you think it’s too hard to find out what kind of music each venue offers, we’re making it easy for you in the pages that follow…
So, what are you waiting for? Go explore!
You might just find yourself pleasantly surprised.
Arden Gild Hall
In the quiet, artsy hamlet of Arden, this Tudor-styled concert hall has long stood as a community hub for both local and world culture. On Friday, Oct. 6, Dar Williams and John Flynn return to the stage with Suzanne Vega on Oct 7 and Artemis on Oct 13.
Address: 2126 The Highway, Arden
Days of Music: Fri-Sat,
Musical Styles: Rock, indie, folk, country, bluegrass, world
Typical Starting Time: 8pm
Cover Charge: Varied
Argilla Brewing Co. at Pietro’s Pizza
For nearly a decade, Argilla has been the home of The Sin City Band every Monday night. This month, the brewery-meets-pizzeria also sees The Bullets on Oct 7, The Collingwood on Oct 14, Magical Mystery of Oct 21 and lower case blues on Oct 28.
Address: 2667 Kirkwood Hwy., Newark
Days of Music: Sat
Musical Styles: Rock, blues, jazz, alternative
Typical Starting Time: 7pm; 6pm on Wednesdays
Cover Charge: No cover
Bar XIII
This North Wilmington spot has earned the reputation as an eclectic oasis for alternative rock, punk, hardcore, and metal. For those who enjoy things edgier, it’s a community favorite, boasting a spacious bar, gothic décor, and darker amusements. Often offers a food truck outside.
Address: 1706 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington
Days of Music: Thurs-Sat,
Musical Styles: Rock, metal, goth, darkwave, industrial
Typical Starting Time: 8/9pm
Cover Charge: $7-15
Catherine Rooney’s
An Irish pub that offers more than great sheppard’s pie, Catherine Rooney’s features live cover bands like Cherry Crush and Shake Shake Shake on weekend nights — as well acoustic acts on Thursdays. Catch The Malarkey Brothers on Irish Sunday (10/22) from 4-7pm.
Address: 1616 Delaware Ave., Trolley Square
Days of Music: Thurs-Sun
Musical Styles: Acoustic and full-band covers; Irish
Typical Starting Time: Thurs 6pm, Fri & Sat 10pm
Cover Charge: Varies
The Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar
The new food hall has entertainment most nights ranging from Quizzo with Lew on Wednesday nights, Music Bingo on Thursday nights to live music on Friday and Saturday nights.
Address: 1313 N. Market Street, Wilmington
Days of Music: Friday & Saturday
Musical Styles: Acoustic, soul, rock & pop cover bands
Typical Starting Time: Friday 6pm, Saturday 7pm
Cover Charge: No cover
Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Open seasonally during the spring through fall, this Wilmington Riverfront venue boasts 30,000 square feet of outdoor space, a rotating craft beer selection, and beautiful river views. The musical entertainment takes place on the weekends with a focus on cover bands and local bands of various styles.
Address: 308 Justison St.
Days of Music: Fri & Sat
Musical Styles: cover and original, rock, blues, funk, alternative
Typical Starting Time: 6/7pm
Cover Charge: No cover
DE.CO
The contemporary food hall inside the Hotel DuPont building has 8 food vendors and features live music on Thursday nights.
Address: 111 W. 10th Street
Days of Music: Thursday
Musical Styles: Varies- swing, rock, cover bands
Typical Starting Time: 6pm
Cover Charge: No cover
Dew Point Brewing Co.
Located in the historic Garrett Snuff Mill in scenic Yorklyn, this family-run brewery features some of the best Belgian-style craft beer in the state, a relaxed family atmosphere with eclectic, live, local music. Look for Delta Cosmonauts on Oct 14 and Stackabones on Oct. 21.
Address: 2878 Creek Rd, Yorklyn
Days of Music: Saturday
Musical Styles: original and cover, folk, rock, blues, Americana, bluegrass, jazz, alternative
Typical Starting Time: 7pm (3pm on Sundays)
Cover Charge: None
Docklands
Nestled on a lovely bend along Wilmington’s Riverfront, Docklands offers a mix of acoustic music, DJs, and live bands 5 nights a week year-round inside by the bar and also outside on the patio. Weekend nights feature bands like Cherry Crush, It’s All Good, and Chorduroy.
Address: 110 West St., Wilmington
Days of Music: Tues-Sat
Musical Styles: Acoustic, soul, rock & pop cover bands
Typical Starting Time: 9pm on weekends; varies other nights
Cover Charge: No cover
Finnegan’s Pub 302
With an abundance of televisions, this neighborhood sports bar on the outskirts of Forty Acres also features a spacious outdoor patio and live entertainment several nights a week. Coming up in October: Twangabillies on the 7th, Just a Bit Outside on the 13th, Genesis Z Trio on the 14th, Dodging Cupid on the 20th and Big Laird Band on the 21st.
Address: 1705 Lovering Ave., Wilmington
Days of Music: Thurs-Sun
Musical Styles: covers and originals, rock, blues, alternative
Typical Starting Time: 8pm, Sun (4pm)
Cover Charge: $5
Halftime Sports Bar
Monster metal and hard-rock shows in a sprawling pool hall. A serious treat for any fan of ‘70s/’80s/’90s heavy rock. The stage is seriously stacked with speakers, so don’t forget your earplugs. Oct 7 is Delaware for Metal 9, Oct 18: Earshot Live in concert and Oct 27: Halftime HallowScream 6 with Lost Continent, Eyes of the Living, Black Sun Marauders and more.
Address: 500 Plaza Dr., Newark
Days of Music: Fri & Sat
Musical Styles: Rock, metal, tribute acts
Typical Starting Time: 7pm
Cover Charge: $7-15
Hangman Brewing Company
Looking for a new music venue in North Wilmington with plenty of parking? The HBC stage was built by a musician for fellow musicians: in-house sound system, lights, drum kit, and amps make it easy for the artist(s) to plug-in and play. The stage also accommodates karaoke nights when requested. Have a fresh craft beer at the bar or a table and enjoy the music.
Address: 2703-A Philadelphia Pike, Claymont (Town & Country Shopping Center)
Days of Music: Friday/Saturdays
Musical Styles: Rock, Acoustic, Classic, Folk, Punk
Typical Starting Time: 7pm
Cover Charge: Varies (no cover most of the time; special bigger events check hangmanbrewing.com)
Home Base
Acoustic acts on Thursday and Friday nights; vocal duos on select Mondays and Tuesdays. Live bands Saturdays like Stage Left (10/14), Sin Brothers (11/18) and Laces Out (12/09).
Address: 4723 Concord Pike, Wilmington
Days of Music: Mon, Tue, Thur-Sat
Musical Styles: Acoustic & full band cover
Typical Starting Time: 8pm on Sat; varies other nights
Cover Charge: No cover
Hummingbird to Mars
Located above Catherine Rooney’s, Hummingbird to Mars offers live jazz in an intimate setting, where you can enjoy expertly mixed cocktails and a delectable menu while you enjoy the music.
Address: 1616 Delaware Ave. (entrance located on W 16thSt)
Days of Music: Thurs-Sat
Musical Styles: Jazz, blues
Typical Starting Time: 9pm; Thurs (6pm)
Cover Charge: No cover
Gallucio’s Italian Restaurant
On Tuesday nights, the cozy barroom out front is the setting for one of the longest running open mic nights in the area, hosted by guitarist E. Shaun “Q” Qaissaunee from 7-10pm. Thursday nights sees local favorites The Bullets from 8-11pm. And the small (but enduring) stage also sees full bands during special events throughout the year.
Address: 1709 Lovering Ave., Wilmington
Days of Music: Tues, Thurs
Musical Styles: Rock & pop covers, jazz
Typical Starting Time: 7pm
Cover Charge: No cover
The Grand Opera House
Delighting local audiences over a span of more than 140 years, The Grand has opened its stage to musicians from all over the globe. Coming up in October: Lyle Lovett with Chris Isaak, Preacher Lawson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Pink Martini, Graham Nash, Tab Benoit and Judy Collins, with more acts booked weekly. The Grand has seen local-music success more recently with The Rock Orchestra.
Address: 818 N. Market, Wilmington
Days of Music: Varies
Musical Styles: Rock, pop, symphonic, Latin, jazz, country, world, folk, tribute
Typical Starting Time: 8pm
Cover Charge: Varies
Kelly’s Logan House
Plenty of great music outside and on both floors with acoustic acts downstairs on Thursday nights, then bigger bands rocking upstairs on weekends. Legendary for its crowded party atmosphere, Logan House has been a live-music destination in Trolley Square for decades.
Address: 1701 Delaware Ave., Wilmington
Days of Music: Thurs-Sat
Musical Styles: Acoustic, rock & pop cover bands
Typical Starting Time: 10pm for live bands upstairs
Cover Charge: No cover
Makers Alley
Located a block off Market Street, this downtown venue offers a unique entertainment option for the area with a spacious outdoor courtyard that features a kitchen in an Airstream trailer, firepits, games, and live shows booked by Newark’s Rainbow Records.
Address: 804 N. Shipley St., Wilmington
Days of Music: Friday and Saturday
Musical Styles: Covers and originals, rock, alternative, indie, Americana, blues, metal, hip-hop
Typical Starting Time: 6pm
Cover Charge: No cover
The Nomad Bar
Over the past 12 years, this popular bar has offered live jazz on Friday nights. But it’s more than a jazz club — on Thursdays and Saturdays, you’re likely to hear anything from blues to bluegrass. Plus, behind the bar, you’ll find some of the friendliest bartenders around.
Address: 905 N. Orange St., Wilmington
Days of Music: Thurs-Sat
Musical Styles: Jazz, blues, soul, funk, rock, island, Americana
Typical Starting Time: 9:30; Thurs (9pm)
Cover Charge: No cover
Oddity Bar
Hosted by NRG every Wednesday night at 9pm, Oddity’s Industry Jam Session is an open-mic for local artists that has become one the venue’s strongest nights. And Friday and Saturday nights, it’s “everything from hip-hop to heavy metal,” says Manny Hernandez, who owns and runs the venue with his brother, Napoleon. “We want to be a platform for up-and-coming musicians,” Hernandez adds.
Address: 500 Greenhill Ave., Wilmington
Days of Music: Wed, Fri and Sat
Musical Styles: funk, rock, blues, jazz, hip-hop, punk, metal
Typical Starting Time: 8pm
Cover Charge: $5-$10 with 100% going to performers
Pizza By Elizabeths
The bands pack the bar at this popular Greenville restaurant famous for its gourmet pizza. The Sin Brothers are scheduled for October 13th. Check the website for upcoming live music.
Address: 1705 Lovering Ave., Wilmington
Days of Music: Varies Fri-Sun
Musical Styles: Rock & pop covers, jazz, piano
Typical Starting Time: 7pm, Sun brunch (noon)
Cover Charge: No cover
The Queen
In both its expansive main hall for larger acts and The Crown upstairs for more intimate shows, The Queen has a mix of acts coming in October. Starting on the 7th, Make Delaware Slime Again, Oct 12: Venom, Inc., Oct 13: Two Girls One Ghost Podcast, Oct 18: All That Jazz; Oct 25: The Happy Fits: Under the Shade of Green with Windser & Hot Freaks.
Address: 500 Market St., Wilmington
Days of Music: Thurs-Sun
Musical Styles: Rock, pop, hip-hop/rap, Latin, blues, country, metal, jazz, tribute
Typical Starting Time: 7/8pm
Cover Charge: Varies by show
Tonic
In addition to featuring acoustic acts in its bar lounge area, Tonic has been featuring bands in it Juniper event space next door. On Saturday, Nov. 25, that room will be rocking to the sounds of legends Love Seed Mama Jump from 9pm to midnight — a great chance to dance off the Thanksgiving calories!
Address: 111 W. 11th St., Wilmington
Days of Music: Fri & Sat
Musical Styles: Rock, dance & pop covers
Typical Starting Time: 8pm, Sun (4pm)
Cover Charge: No cover in bar; $10 in Juniper