You know the drill:
(1) Ask your friends to help “fill in the blanks” for the missing words needed below.
(2) Once completed, read aloud and watch hilarity ensue.
(3) Got a funny one? Take a photo and send it to us at Contact@TSNPub.com. Best one wins a $50 Gift Card to Pizza By Elizabeths (One entry per person; must be 21 or older to enter). Have fun!
THE LEGEND OF THE UNKNOWN BEAST
