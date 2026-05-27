Explore the Riverfront

Cruise The Christina

The Wilmington Riverfront and Christina River play host to Delaware Cruises & Events. Enjoy public and private cruises for any occasion!

For full details, visit: DelawareCruises.com

The DuPont Environmental Education Center

The DuPont Environmental Education Center features a 13,000 square foot facility on a 212-acre freshwater tidal marsh on the edge of the Peterson Wildlife Refuge adjoining the Christina River. The sprawling marsh is home to wildlife such as American bald eagles, wood ducks, American beavers, dragonflies, river otters, and eastern painted turtles. Open to the public, year-around with a visitor center featuring panoramic views and most notably access to the trailhead of the Jack A. Markell Trail.

For more information, visit: DelawareNatureSociety.org/DEEC.

Dine on the Riverfront

Banks’ Seafood Kitchen & Raw Bar

Big Fish Grill

Delaware Duck Café & Catering

Del Pez Gastropub

Docklands Riverfront

Iron Hill Brewery

Riverfront Bakery

River Rock Kitchen

Taco Grande

The Riverfront Asian Cuisine & Bar

Timothy’s on the Riverfront

Riverfront Market

Stop in and enjoy fresh produce, made-to-order salads and sandwiches, Mexican, Indian, and Thai favorites, Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken, Pizza, Coffee, Pastries, Breakfast Sandwiches, and so much more—all under one roof!

Monday – Friday: 9AM – 6PM. Learn more at RiverfrontWilm.com!

Play on the Riverfront

Riverfront Mini Golf

Voted one of the best mini-golf courses in the USA! TEN flavors of soft serve ice cream and milkshakes and SIX flavors of Philadelphia Italian Water Ice!

Hours of operation: Wednesday through Sunday: 10AM – 9:30PM. RiverwalkMiniGolf.com

Wilmington Blue Rocks

The Blue Rocks are celebrating their 33rd season on the Riverfront this summer, with great baseball, family-friendly activities, giveaways, fireworks, and more.

For the season schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit BlueRocks.com

Delaware Children’s Museum

Design like an architect. Discover native bugs, fish, and flowers. Shoot hoops like a superstar. Create a one-of-a-kind painting. Climb into a 300-year-old tree. Experience new and playful learning adventures. Visit DCM for interactive exhibits plus rotating fun and educational programs and events all year long at Delaware’s only children’s museum. Get your 2026 Family Membership! DelawareChildrensMuseum.org.

Fin Bike Rentals

The Riverfront is one of the best places in the area for a bike ride, and we have the best bikes for you to rent! Our Fin bike rental service onsite at the Riverfront is as convenient as it gets — whether you are visiting the area; you live nearby and don’t have a bike (or it’s not convenient to get here with your bike); or you simply want to go on a spontaneous spin.

Reservations & Info: Bikes available 7am-6pm; last rental 5pm. FindF.in.

Bike Rentals are now available at two locations: on the Riverwalk between Riverwalk Mini Golf and Taco Grande and at the DuPont Environmental Education Center. Public Parking: 601 South Madison Street.

Riverfront Events

Lunchtime Concert Series

Join us on the Riverfront every Wednesday from 12:15 PM to 1:15 PM for our free Lunchtime Concert Series at Hare Overlook Pavilion!

Enjoy live performances featuring jazz, rock, pop, and R&B – the perfect midweek pick-me-up with beautiful river views.

June 3rd, June 10th, June 17th, June 24th. Additional July and August dates can be found at RiverfrontWilm.com.

Drone Light Show

June 12th from 9:00PM – 9:30PM

Join us for a spectacular Drone Light Show at Riverfront Wilmington as our 30th Anniversary celebration continues!

Watch the night sky come alive with synchronized drones and dazzling lights along the Riverwalk between Taco Grande and Riverwalk Mini Golf. Bring your family and friends and celebrate 30 years of Riverfront Wilmington under the lights.

Thursday Children’s Hour

Thursday Children’s Hour 11AM – 12PM; June 18th, July 16th, August 6th.

Bring the kids to the Riverfront for Thursday Children’s Hour!

Join us every Thursday at the Hare Overlook Pavilion for magical fun, live music, and Ren family-friendly entertainment. Enjoy exciting magician performances and lively tunes in a beautiful outdoor setting. It’s the perfect midweek outing for little ones and their grown-ups!

The Little Farm Petting Zoo

The Little Farm Petting Zoo 3PM – 6PM; June 19th, July 18th, August 8th

Join us for a hands-on experience with alpacas, goats, sheep, bunnies, ducks, and more! Plus, enjoy face painting for the kids – it’s all FREE and fun for the whole family!

Riverfront Walking Tour

Explore the Riverfront in a whole new way with our Walking Tour, available all summer long as part of our 30th Anniversary celebration!

Discover the stories, landmarks, and hidden details that highlight 30 years of transformation along the Christina River as you stroll the Riverwalk.

Follow along with our audio tour at your own pace and experience the history, growth, and scenic views that helped shape Riverfront Wilmington.

Riverfront Rewards

Support local and get rewarded with Riverfront Rewards, available all summer long as part of our 30th Anniversary celebration!

Dine, shop, or play at participating Riverfront businesses, then submit your receipt for a chance to win weekly giveaways like gift cards, mini golf passes, and Riverfront merchandise, plus monthly grand prizes including Riverboat Cruise tickets and more.

Every $30 spent earns you an entry, with bonus chances on Wednesdays and when you join the fun on social media.

— For a complete list of events this summer, visit RiverfrontWilm.com. Or stay up to date with the Riverfront Wilmington Weekly Newsletter!