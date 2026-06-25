Mother-Daughter Team Opens Juice Pod in Newark

The Juice Pod has opened its newest location in Newark at 160 E. Main St. near the University of Delaware, marking its 26th store and second Delaware location. The shop is owned and operated by mother-daughter team Debra and Anna Shearer, who bring prior Juice Pod experience and a shared focus on wellness and entrepreneurship. The fast-casual concept offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, acai bowls, salads, wraps, and other wellness-focused grab-and-go items.

— Visit TheJuicePod.com

Urban Fork Opens In Downtown Wilmington

Urban Fork has opened at 201 N. Market St., bringing elevated soul food to downtown Wilmington from owner Monica Thomas, whose Philadelphia-based Monz Crabby Dip catering and food truck business has built a loyal following. The Black-owned restaurant serves creative handhelds, seafood specialties, and brunch favorites, with menu highlights including Monz Signature Crabby Dip, lobster deviled eggs, seafood egg rolls, and fried catfish po’boys. Urban Fork also offers creative cocktails, weekday happy hour, and all-day Sunday brunch.

— Follow @eaturbanfork on Instagram

Lefty’s Alley & Eats To Open In Newark

Lefty’s Alley & Eats is coming to The Grove at Newark this summer, bringing a 41,000-square-foot entertainment and dining complex to the former College Square Kmart site. The concept is the second location from owner DJ Hill, following the original Lefty’s in Lewes. The Newark venue will feature bowling lanes, duckpin bowling, axe throwing, Topgolf simulators, arcade games, live entertainment, a full-service restaurant, outdoor patio, and event spaces. The anticipated opening is slated for late July.

— Visit ILoveLeftys.com

Surf Bagel Opens New Christiana Location

Surf Bagel has opened a new location in the Christiana–Stanton area at 1103 Churchmans Road in Churchmans Place Shopping Center, bringing the Sussex County favorite’s scratch-made New York–style bagels to northern New Castle County. The fast-casual menu includes breakfast sandwiches, wraps, burritos, cheesesteaks, and more. Founded in 2004 in Lewes and now part of SoDel Concepts, the opening marks the brand’s seventh Delaware location and continued expansion beyond the beaches. Surf Bagel is open 6:30am to 2pm, seven days a week.

— Visit SurfBagel.com