Raise A Glass To History

Delaware’s craft brewing heritage takes center stage on April 11, for King Gambrinus Day at Wilmington Brew Works, hosted in partnership with the Delaware Historical Society. Guests will enjoy two 9-ounce pours of local beer, light fare, a commemorative tasting glass, and presentations on Gambrinus’ legend and statue restoration. A statewide toast at 6:30 p.m. will unite breweries and beer lovers virtually. Tickets are $15; attendance is limited and 21+. Proceeds benefit the Restore the King initiative.

— More at RestoreTheKing.com/events

Celebrity Chefs’ Brunch Returns April 26

Meals on Wheels Delaware will host its annual Celebrity Chefs’ Brunch on Sunday, April 26, 11:30am-2pm, at its new location, the Chase Center on the Riverfront. Now in its 29th year, the fundraiser features tastings from nationally recognized and local chefs, along with cocktails, live entertainment, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds support the organization’s mission to deliver meals and provide services to homebound seniors across Delaware.

— More at MealsOnWheels.org

Union Street Welcomes New Egyptian Restaurant

A new restaurant is bringing authentic Egyptian cuisine to Wilmington’s West Side. Spirit of the East, located at 416 N. Union St., celebrated its grand opening on March 26. The menu features traditional dishes like falafel, shawarma, kofta, and seafood specialties, alongside hearty platters served with rice and fresh salads

“Spirit of the East is about sharing the warmth, flavors, and hospitality of Egyptian culture with the Wilmington Community,” shares owner Charif Shoukri. “We’re excited to bring something unique to Union Street and to be part of the continued growth of the West Side.”

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, with dine-in and takeout available.

—Visit SpiritofTheEastUSA.com

Karma’s Korner To Bring European-Style Café to Forty Acres

Karma’s Korner is set to open this spring in Wilmington’s Forty Acres neighborhood. Located at 1836 Lovering Ave in the former Ciro Forty Acres space, the café is owned by Katie Kutler of Kaffe Karma in Barley Mill Plaza. The concept combines the charm of a European corner café with grab-and-go convenience and outdoor seating.

Breakfast will include sandwiches, a burrito, and a bagel collaboration to be announced, alongside a full coffee, latte, and tea menu distinct from Kaffe Karma. Lunch will feature focaccia and baguette sandwiches, meal prep items created with Robbie Jester’s In Jest Events, and locally sourced farm goods. Pastries and baked goods, gluten-free options, will be provided by In Jest Events and New Castle’s Dream Bakery. Evenings will transform the space into an ice cream shop serving affogatos and brownie and cookie-based scoops.

Outdoor wellness events, including yoga in the park, run clubs, and women-only walks, will round out the experience, creating a neighborhood hub for food, coffee, and community.

— For updates, follow @karmas.korner on Instagram

Angelo’s Pizzeria Opens At DE.CO

A well-known Philadelphia pizza spot has expanded in downtown Wilmington as Angelo’s Pizzeria has taken over the former Pizzeria Bardea space at the DE.CO Food Hall (111 W. 10th St). The move follows the earlier opening of Angelo’s cheesesteak stall in the market. The new location serves a variety of pies, including round, square, Grandma-style, and upside-down pizzas, adding to the food hall’s lineup.

— Visit AngelosWilmington.com