Above: Cyclists gather for Bikes & Beers at Dogfish Head in Milton on June 6. Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head Brewery.
Summer has arrived at the Delaware beaches, with calendars packed full of live music, festivals, food events, and longtime local favorites worth adding to your list
Party Like It’s 793 Festival
June 5-7
Brimming Horn Meadery, Milton
Delaware’s only Viking and heavy metal themed event celebrates the start of the Viking Age in the West with a party at the Brimming Horn Meadery. This festive weekend includes Viking reenactors, live music, food and craft vendors, and every Viking’s favorite drink … mead!
— Visit BrimmingHornMeadery.com
Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival
June 6 & 7
Lewes Historical Society, Lewes
More than 70 regional and local sea glass and coastal-themed artists showcase everything from jewelry and home décor to sculptures and paintings. Bring your favorite pieces of sea glass and learn its history, shop from a collection of sea glass, or enjoy a glass-blowing demonstration. The weekend also includes live music, food, children’s activities, and educational presentations.
— Visit HistoricLewes.org
Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week Supports the Red, White, & Blue on the Culinary Coast™
June 7-12
Coastal Delaware
Delaware’s premier dining event showcases dozens of top local restaurants with special menus and dining deals in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, and beyond, while supporting military members and first responders through a portion of the proceeds.
— Visit Beach-Fun.com/Restaurant-Week
Bikes & Beers
Saturday, June 6
Dogfish Head Brewery, Milton
Cyclists of all levels can choose from 15-, 30-, or 45-mile rides through the scenic roads and trails around Milton before rolling back to Dogfish Head for craft beer, live music, food trucks, games, giveaways, and a massive charity raffle. This high-energy celebration of cycling and community benefits local cycling nonprofits.
— Visit Dogfish.com/events/bikes-and-beers
KidFest
Sunday, June 7 | 1-4pm
Schellville, Rehoboth Beach
Enjoy a fun-filled day of roller skating, bounce houses, train rides, magic shows, and more. It’s all about joy, play, and making memories together.
— Visit SchellBrothers.com/events
Justin Moore
June 11 & 12 | 8pm
Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach
Multi-platinum country star Justin Moore brings his traditional sound and high-energy live show to the stage. Sing along to No. 1 hits like “Small Town USA,” “Point at You” and “This Is My Dirt” during an unforgettable night of country music.
— Visit BottleAndCork.com
35th Annual Lewes Garden Tour
Saturday, June 20 | 10am-4pm
Lewes
Take a self-guided tour of several select private gardens throughout Lewes, plus enjoy a Garden Market in Zwaanendael Park with garden-related items for sale during the hours of the tour. Sponsored by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
— Visit LewesChamber.com
The Cher Show
June 23 – August 27
Clear Space Theatre Company, Rehoboth Beach
Three powerhouse performers bring Cher’s extraordinary journey to life, from shy dreamer to global icon. Featuring 35 smash hits, dazzling costumes and nonstop glamour, The Cher Show is a high-energy celebration of heartbreak, triumph, reinvention and unapologetic diva power onstage.
— Visit ClearSpaceTheatre.org
4th Annual Lavender & Lambs Festival
Saturday, June 27 | 9am-4pm
Brittingham Farms, Millsboro
Spend a relaxing day strolling Brittingham Farm’s lavender field, meeting the farms’ lambs, treating yourself to lavender-infused snacks and beverages, and enjoying live music, sheep shearing demonstrations, and more.
— Visit BrittinghamFarms.com
29th Annual Running of the Bull
Saturday, June 27
The Starboard Restaurant, Dewey Beach
Hundreds gather in Dewey Beach dressed in red bandannas for this quirky annual tradition featuring a lively parade, a playful beachside “running of the bull,” and festivities at the Starboard, all benefiting the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.
— TheRunningOfTheBull.com
5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Saturday, June 27 | 1-6pm
George H.P. Smith Park, Lewes
This free community event, hosted by Lewes African American Heritage Commission, celebrates African American heritage and culture and features food trucks, dancers, live music and more.
— Visit LewesChamber.com
Independence Day Fireworks
Sunday, July 5 | 8-10pm
Bandstand, Beach & Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach celebrates America’s 250th Independence Day with a bigger-than-ever fireworks display over the beach and boardwalk. Festivities begin with a bandstand concert before the night sky lights up in a dazzling, expanded show honoring this milestone summer celebration.
— Visit RehobothBeachDE.gov
76th Annual Cottage Tour
July 7 & 8
Select homes around Rehoboth Beach (TBA)
The Rehoboth Art League’s popular self-paced tour features select homes in the Rehoboth Beach area with a variety of landscapes, interior and architectural designs, ranging from historically significant to contemporary and sleek.
— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org
45th Annual Sandcastle Contest
Saturday, July 11
Towers Road Beach, Dewey
Admire sand creations by teams and individuals inspired by the nation’s 250th anniversary at this beloved annual competition held by Delaware Seashore State Park.
— Visit DeStateParks.com
Canoe Races at the Lighthouse
Tuesday, July 14 | 11am-2pm | Dickenson Avenue, Dewey Beach
Old-school bay racing at its finest as teams paddle between iconic landmarks in a chaotic, competitive showdown filled with splashing, capsizes, and plenty of summer fun along the water.
— Visit DeweyBusinessPartnership.com
The Bacon Brothers — People In The World
Thursday, July 17 | 8pm | Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach
The Bacon Brothers blend folk, rock, soul, and country into their signature sound they call “forosoco.” On the People In The World Tour, expect new songs, heartfelt storytelling, and soulful collaboration with Philadelphia vocalist Mare.
— Visit BottleAndCork.com
Middle Aged Dad Jam Band
Wednesday, July 22 | 9pm
Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Rehoboth Beach
Middle Aged Dad Jam Band is an American comedy rock cover band from California. Ken Marino, David Wain, Frank Barrera, Sweet Teddy P, Jon Spurney, Jordan Katz, Henry Wain and a revolving group of regulars playing the best songs of all time and doing comedy shtick in between..
— Visit Dogfish.com/events
53rd Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show
August 1 & 2 and August 8 & 9 | Henlopen Acres,
Rehoboth Beach
The Rehoboth Art League’s signature summer event features more than 100 artists and artisans from around the country displaying and selling their fine art and fine crafts. This unforgettable event is full of activities, including food, live music, artist demonstrations, gallery exhibits, beautiful gardens, the historic Peter Marsh Homestead, and a Dogfish Head Beer Garden.
— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org
John Mulaney: Mister Whatever
Sunday, Saturday, August 2 | 8pm
Freeman Arts Pavillion, Selbyville
John Mulaney brings his newest stand-up tour, Mister Whatever, with sharp storytelling, quick wit and signature observational comedy. Emmy-winning comedian and host of Netflix’s Everybody’s Live delivers an unforgettable night of laughs, smart surprises and impeccable timing.
— Visit FreemanArts.org
44th Annual ZAP Pro/Am World Championship of Skimboarding
August 7-9
McKinley Street, Dewey Beach
Known as the skimboarding capital of the East Coast, Dewey Beach has hosted one of the longest running skimboarding competitions for more than four decades. Watch and cheer on top skimboarders from around the globe as they compete to earn the title of the best in the world. Presented by Alley-Oop & Skim USA, this three-day, all-ages event also features live music, food, art, and giveaways.
— Visit AlleyOopSkim.com
31st Annual Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival
Saturday, August 8
310 Virgina Avenue, Seaford
This free, outdoor multicultural festival celebrates African-American and Pan-African arts, history, and culture through live music, cultural foods, exhibits, special presentations, and more. Now in its 31st year, the festival enters a new chapter with longtime partner the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club.
— For more, call 302.228.5636
The Wallflowers
Tuesday, August 11 | 7pm
Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach
The Wallflowers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse, performing the album in full, plus a special tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark in its entirety.
— Visit BottleAndCork.com
Rocking the Docks presents: Summer Blues Fest
Saturday, August 15 | 4pm
Lewes Ferry Grounds, Lewes
A blues-focused night of live music on the Lewes waterfront, featuring the Grammy-nominated blues rock band The Record Company, along with Lower Case Blues and Sweet Leda.
— Visit RockingTheDocksLewes.com
3rd Annual Shuck Cancer 5K
Sunday, August 16 | 8-10am
Big Oyster Brewery, Lewes
Lace up your sneakers and run to help fight cancer. Proceeds from the event go to Fighting Pretty, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help women battling cancer feel strong and beautiful. After the race, runners will enjoy a fun after-party at Big Oyster Brewery.
— Visit FusionRaceTiming.com