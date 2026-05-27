Above: Cyclists gather for Bikes & Beers at Dogfish Head in Milton on June 6. Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head Brewery.

Summer has arrived at the Delaware beaches, with calendars packed full of live music, festivals, food events, and longtime local favorites worth adding to your list

Party Like It’s 793 Festival

June 5-7

Brimming Horn Meadery, Milton

Delaware’s only Viking and heavy metal themed event celebrates the start of the Viking Age in the West with a party at the Brimming Horn Meadery. This festive weekend includes Viking reenactors, live music, food and craft vendors, and every Viking’s favorite drink … mead!

— Visit BrimmingHornMeadery.com

Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival

June 6 & 7

Lewes Historical Society, Lewes

More than 70 regional and local sea glass and coastal-themed artists showcase everything from jewelry and home décor to sculptures and paintings. Bring your favorite pieces of sea glass and learn its history, shop from a collection of sea glass, or enjoy a glass-blowing demonstration. The weekend also includes live music, food, children’s activities, and educational presentations.

— Visit HistoricLewes.org

Coastal Delaware Restaurant Week Supports the Red, White, & Blue on the Culinary Coast™

June 7-12

Coastal Delaware

Delaware’s premier dining event showcases dozens of top local restaurants with special menus and dining deals in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, and beyond, while supporting military members and first responders through a portion of the proceeds.

— Visit Beach-Fun.com/Restaurant-Week

Bikes & Beers

Saturday, June 6

Dogfish Head Brewery, Milton

Cyclists of all levels can choose from 15-, 30-, or 45-mile rides through the scenic roads and trails around Milton before rolling back to Dogfish Head for craft beer, live music, food trucks, games, giveaways, and a massive charity raffle. This high-energy celebration of cycling and community benefits local cycling nonprofits.

— Visit Dogfish.com/events/bikes-and-beers

KidFest

Sunday, June 7 | 1-4pm

Schellville, Rehoboth Beach

Enjoy a fun-filled day of roller skating, bounce houses, train rides, magic shows, and more. It’s all about joy, play, and making memories together.

— Visit SchellBrothers.com/events

Justin Moore

June 11 & 12 | 8pm

Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach

Multi-platinum country star Justin Moore brings his traditional sound and high-energy live show to the stage. Sing along to No. 1 hits like “Small Town USA,” “Point at You” and “This Is My Dirt” during an unforgettable night of country music.

— Visit BottleAndCork.com

35th Annual Lewes Garden Tour

Saturday, June 20 | 10am-4pm

Lewes

Take a self-guided tour of several select private gardens throughout Lewes, plus enjoy a Garden Market in Zwaanendael Park with garden-related items for sale during the hours of the tour. Sponsored by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

— Visit LewesChamber.com

The Cher Show

June 23 – August 27

Clear Space Theatre Company, Rehoboth Beach

Three powerhouse performers bring Cher’s extraordinary journey to life, from shy dreamer to global icon. Featuring 35 smash hits, dazzling costumes and nonstop glamour, The Cher Show is a high-energy celebration of heartbreak, triumph, reinvention and unapologetic diva power onstage.

— Visit ClearSpaceTheatre.org

4th Annual Lavender & Lambs Festival

Saturday, June 27 | 9am-4pm

Brittingham Farms, Millsboro

Spend a relaxing day strolling Brittingham Farm’s lavender field, meeting the farms’ lambs, treating yourself to lavender-infused snacks and beverages, and enjoying live music, sheep shearing demonstrations, and more.

— Visit BrittinghamFarms.com

29th Annual Running of the Bull

Saturday, June 27

The Starboard Restaurant, Dewey Beach

Hundreds gather in Dewey Beach dressed in red bandannas for this quirky annual tradition featuring a lively parade, a playful beachside “running of the bull,” and festivities at the Starboard, all benefiting the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

— TheRunningOfTheBull.com

5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 27 | 1-6pm

George H.P. Smith Park, Lewes

This free community event, hosted by Lewes African American Heritage Commission, celebrates African American heritage and culture and features food trucks, dancers, live music and more.

— Visit LewesChamber.com

Independence Day Fireworks

Sunday, July 5 | 8-10pm

Bandstand, Beach & Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach celebrates America’s 250th Independence Day with a bigger-than-ever fireworks display over the beach and boardwalk. Festivities begin with a bandstand concert before the night sky lights up in a dazzling, expanded show honoring this milestone summer celebration.

— Visit RehobothBeachDE.gov

76th Annual Cottage Tour

July 7 & 8

Select homes around Rehoboth Beach (TBA)

The Rehoboth Art League’s popular self-paced tour features select homes in the Rehoboth Beach area with a variety of landscapes, interior and architectural designs, ranging from historically significant to contemporary and sleek.

— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org

45th Annual Sandcastle Contest

Saturday, July 11

Towers Road Beach, Dewey

Admire sand creations by teams and individuals inspired by the nation’s 250th anniversary at this beloved annual competition held by Delaware Seashore State Park.

— Visit DeStateParks.com

Canoe Races at the Lighthouse

Tuesday, July 14 | 11am-2pm | Dickenson Avenue, Dewey Beach

Old-school bay racing at its finest as teams paddle between iconic landmarks in a chaotic, competitive showdown filled with splashing, capsizes, and plenty of summer fun along the water.

— Visit DeweyBusinessPartnership.com

The Bacon Brothers — People In The World

Thursday, July 17 | 8pm | Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach

The Bacon Brothers blend folk, rock, soul, and country into their signature sound they call “forosoco.” On the People In The World Tour, expect new songs, heartfelt storytelling, and soulful collaboration with Philadelphia vocalist Mare.

— Visit BottleAndCork.com

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band

Wednesday, July 22 | 9pm

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, Rehoboth Beach

Middle Aged Dad Jam Band is an American comedy rock cover band from California. Ken Marino, David Wain, Frank Barrera, Sweet Teddy P, Jon Spurney, Jordan Katz, Henry Wain and a revolving group of regulars playing the best songs of all time and doing comedy shtick in between..

— Visit Dogfish.com/events

53rd Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show

August 1 & 2 and August 8 & 9 | Henlopen Acres,

Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Art League’s signature summer event features more than 100 artists and artisans from around the country displaying and selling their fine art and fine crafts. This unforgettable event is full of activities, including food, live music, artist demonstrations, gallery exhibits, beautiful gardens, the historic Peter Marsh Homestead, and a Dogfish Head Beer Garden.

— Visit RehobothArtLeague.org

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever

Sunday, Saturday, August 2 | 8pm

Freeman Arts Pavillion, Selbyville

John Mulaney brings his newest stand-up tour, Mister Whatever, with sharp storytelling, quick wit and signature observational comedy. Emmy-winning comedian and host of Netflix’s Everybody’s Live delivers an unforgettable night of laughs, smart surprises and impeccable timing.

— Visit FreemanArts.org

44th Annual ZAP Pro/Am World Championship of Skimboarding

August 7-9

McKinley Street, Dewey Beach

Known as the skimboarding capital of the East Coast, Dewey Beach has hosted one of the longest running skimboarding competitions for more than four decades. Watch and cheer on top skimboarders from around the globe as they compete to earn the title of the best in the world. Presented by Alley-Oop & Skim USA, this three-day, all-ages event also features live music, food, art, and giveaways.

— Visit AlleyOopSkim.com

31st Annual Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival

Saturday, August 8

310 Virgina Avenue, Seaford

This free, outdoor multicultural festival celebrates African-American and Pan-African arts, history, and culture through live music, cultural foods, exhibits, special presentations, and more. Now in its 31st year, the festival enters a new chapter with longtime partner the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club.

— For more, call 302.228.5636

The Wallflowers

Tuesday, August 11 | 7pm

Bottle & Cork, Dewey Beach

The Wallflowers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse, performing the album in full, plus a special tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Long After Dark in its entirety.

— Visit BottleAndCork.com

Rocking the Docks presents: Summer Blues Fest

Saturday, August 15 | 4pm

Lewes Ferry Grounds, Lewes

A blues-focused night of live music on the Lewes waterfront, featuring the Grammy-nominated blues rock band The Record Company, along with Lower Case Blues and Sweet Leda.

— Visit RockingTheDocksLewes.com

3rd Annual Shuck Cancer 5K

Sunday, August 16 | 8-10am

Big Oyster Brewery, Lewes

Lace up your sneakers and run to help fight cancer. Proceeds from the event go to Fighting Pretty, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help women battling cancer feel strong and beautiful. After the race, runners will enjoy a fun after-party at Big Oyster Brewery.

— Visit FusionRaceTiming.com