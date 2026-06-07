Above: Robert Houston, a Civil War reenactor, represents the 3rd Regiment United States Colored Troops (USCT). At least 1,868 Delawareans of African descent served in 49 different USCT regiments. Photo from the Author’s Collection.

By Cheryl Renée Gooch

Wilmington Sites of Remembrance and Advocacy

The Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863, freed Americans of African descent held in bondage in states in rebellion against the Union. Exceptions included Delaware, which did not secede from the union but was a slaveholding state. Following the proclamation Wilmington and communities across the country began to celebrate Emancipation Day annually. By January 1, 1866, Wilmington had already hosted its third Emancipation celebration. The fact that the city’s Emancipation celebrations began so early—before the Civil War had even ended and prior to the formal end of slavery—demonstrates how strongly the community looked forward to true and lasting freedom for all Americans. These early gatherings were powerful expressions of hope and solidarity, uniting Wilmington’s residents at a transformative moment in both Delaware’s and the nation’s history.

Newspaper accounts show that from 1863 to 1922 long-lasting Wilmington African American churches that hosted the Emancipation Day celebrations included Bethel A.M.E. (African Methodist Episcopal), Ezion — now known as Ezion-Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church — Shiloh Baptist, and the original A.U.M.P. (African Union Methodist Protestant) church, which once stood at the location now recognized as Peter Spencer Plaza. Civic organizations such as the Monday Club and the NAACP actively participated in these ceremonies.

By the 1950s, some Emancipation celebrations transitioned to become part of Watch Night church services held on New Year’s Eve. These services still commemorate the night of December 31, 1862, when enslaved Americans gathered in anticipation of this milestone in their quest for freedom.

The Emancipation Proclamation and Juneteenth represent a continuum in the journey to freedom and unity. President Abraham Lincoln called the Proclamation a “necessary war measure for suppressing said [Confederate] rebellion.” While declaring freedom for people held in some (not all) states, the Proclamation declared that African Americans would be welcomed into the armed services of the United States. In support of this directive, the War Department established the Bureau of Colored Troops to recruit and train these soldiers who became known as United States Colored Troops (USCT). More than 200,000 USCT served, including 1,868 Delawareans. Their combat roles transformed them into agents of Emancipation. They fought to reunify the United States and liberate 4 million Americans from bondage.

When Union Army General Gordan Granger officially announced the Proclamation to people still enslaved in Texas on June 19, 1865, more than 16,000 USCT were stationed in several areas of the state. Ratification of the 13th Amendment on December 6, 1865 abolished slavery nationwide.

Delaware officially established June 19 (Juneteenth) as a statewide holiday in 2021, aligning with the federal recognition of the day. Since 1994, the Delaware Juneteenth Association has held June events to promote African American freedom, history, and culture through educational and community programs, encouraging civic engagement statewide.

Several Wilmington historic sites highlight the struggle for emancipation and those who fought for a unified nation. Located at the intersection of Broom Street and Delaware Avenue, the Soldiers and Sailors Monument honors the individuals who lost their lives during the Civil War. This monument stands as a tribute to those who fought and sacrificed to restore national unity and end slavery. Overlooking the Brandywine River near King Street and South Park Drive, Old Soldiers Park features a weathered yet legible panel. This panel notes the park’s role as a gathering place for Civil War veterans, linking visitors to those who served in the fight for emancipation and unity.

At the intersection of 18th Street and Baynard Boulevard in Brandywine Park stands the African American Medal of Honor Recipients Memorial. This monument celebrates the valor of soldiers, including those who served in the Civil War.

The Emancipation Proclamation and Juneteenth mark important moments in Delaware and American history, highlighting our shared legacy of freedom and unification under one flag.

In celebration of Delaware 250, this monthly series will spotlight historic people and sites unique to our state.