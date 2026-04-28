If there’s one thing Delaware does well, it’s bringing people together — and this season, that spirit is being poured into a glass.

A collaboration between 250Ride.org and First State Brewing Company is giving locals a fresh way to celebrate both community and history as America approaches its 250th birthday. The result is the Liberty Lager, a commemorative, easy-drinking beer that represents far more than what’s in the glass — it’s a symbol of Delaware pride, storytelling, and shared experience.

This isn’t just another local release — it’s part of a broader movement across the state, blending small business, heritage, and culture into something people can actually be part of. Available across the state of Delaware, the collaborative beer invites locals to ask for it at their favorite stores and be part of the celebration.

At the heart of it all is the 250 Ride, a historical and educational initiative of the Delaware Italian American Foundation. The project honors Caesar Rodney and his legendary overnight ride from Dover to Philadelphia in 1776 — a journey that helped secure Delaware’s vote for independence and shape the founding of the nation.

But the story doesn’t stop with Rodney. A defining piece of the initiative is its focus on the “Unheard Voices of the Revolution” — individuals whose contributions have often gone overlooked or underrepresented, including women, African Americans, Native Americans, and others. Through a cast of historical reenactors, these voices will be brought to life during the June 12–13 reenactment ride and also through public appearances leading up to it.

During the reenactment ride on June 12–13, a period-style carriage — driven by Caesar Rodney — will retrace the historic route, beginning at Christ Church on the Green in Dover and concluding the following day at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. It’s not just a reenactment — it’s a moving, living tribute that invites the public to experience history in real time.

Before the carriage takes to the road in June, this collaboration with First State Brewing Company offers a meaningful connection to that story. The commemorative beer sits at the intersection of past and present, pairing local craftsmanship with a mission rooted in education, storytelling, and community pride. It’s a reminder that history doesn’t have to feel distant — it can be shared, experienced, and even raised in a glass.

As June 12–13 approaches, the 250 Ride prepares to make its journey across the First State and into history. So, raise a glass to Delaware — to its past, its present, and the story still being written.