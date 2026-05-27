Above: St. Anthony’s Italian estival. Out & About file photo/Les Kipp.

Summer in Greater Wilmington is packed with festivals celebrating food, music, culture, and community — all while marking our nation’s 250th anniversary. Here is a preview of what to expect.

Holy Trinity Greek Festival

June 1 – June 6 | 11am-11pm

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Wilmington

Transport yourself to Greece at this annual week-long celebration of culture, cuisine, and tradition. Enjoy authentic dishes, folk dancing, and live Greek music from Philadelphia’s Atlantis, all in a festive village-style atmosphere. Opa!

— Visit GreekFestDe.com

St. Anthony’s Italian Festival

June 7 – June 13

901 N. Dupont Street, Wilmington

Hosted by St. Anthony of Padua Church, this festival is one of the largest Italian American cultural events in the region and brings the spirit of Italy to Wilmington with authentic cuisine, live music, traditional dances, carnival rides, and games for all ages.

— Visit SAPDE.org/ItalianFestival

Separation Day

June 12 & 13

Historic New Castle

One of the state’s longest-running traditions returns as Separation Day marks the 250th anniversary of Delaware’s independence from Pennsylvania and the British Crown. Festivities begin Friday evening with an outdoor block party at The Wharf featuring live music, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden. On Saturday, a Colonial-inspired parade kicks off at noon, followed by activities in Battery Park including a vintage market, kids’ rides, food and drink, live music, and a grand fireworks finale over the Delaware River.

— Visit SeparationDayDe.com

Rockwood Pride Dance

Friday, June 12 | 6-11pm

The Carriage House at Rockwood Park, Wilmington

Don your rainbows and dance the night away at this free, all-ages Pride celebration featuring queer pop artist Be Steadwell, acoustic roots and rock group Just Roses, and DJ Raven de la Noir, along with drag entertainment, vendors, snacks and drinks, and tours of the We the People… art exhibition.

— Visit Rockwood.org

32nd Annual Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Saturday, June 13 | 11am

Rodney Square & Tubman-Garrett Park, Wilmington

Hosted by the Delaware Juneteenth Association, this celebration of freedom and resilience begins with a parade down King Street, followed by a free family-friendly festival at Tubman-Garrett Park featuring live music, entertainment, food trucks, and more.

— Visit DelawareJuneteenth.org

Reggae in the Park

Sunday, June 14 | noon-6pm

Delaware Park, Wilmington

Delaware’s largest Caribbean festival brings high-energy performances, world-class reggae artists, DJs, food, local vendors, and a vibrant celebration of culture and community. Free, family-friendly, and full of rhythm, this growing tradition delivers an unforgettable day built around music, unity, and Caribbean pride.

— Visit ReggaeInTheParkDelaware.com

Summer Solstice Celebration

Saturday, June 20 | noon-3pm

Dupont Environmental Education Center, Wilmington Riverfront

Spend the afternoon on the Christina River exploring nature up close. Paddle the river, try dip-netting, meet live animals, and enjoy hands-on activities for all ages.

— Visit DelawareNatureSociety.org

Rumble in Rodney

Saturday, June 28 | 6-10pm

Rodney Square, Downtown Wilmington

As part of Wilmington Celebrates Delaware 250, Downtown Wilmington will transform into an open-air boxing arena featuring a USA Boxing-sanctioned showcase of top amateur fighters competing under the lights. The event is free and open to the public, with reserved ringside seating available for purchase. The evening also includes live music, food trucks, celebrity boxers and special guests. A drone show above the historic Court House provides a grand finale.

— Visit CityfestWilm.com/Rumble-in-Rodney

Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival

Saturday, June 27 | 1-9pm

Rockwood Park, Wilmington

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! And there’s plenty of the sweet treat to enjoy at this quintessential summer event that also includes live music, family entertainment, free museum tours, a beer garden, fireworks at dusk, and more.

— Visit NCCDE.org/ICF

July 4th Delaware 250 Celebration

Saturday, July 5 | 2-10pm

Wilmington Riverfront

This daylong, free family celebration will feature live music on multiple stages by Kristen & The Noise, Big Package, Lower Case Blues Band, Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra, DJ Mega Skills and more. Another highlight is an honor tent featuring a mesmerizing salute to Delaware history and our Founding Fathers. There will also be hot-air balloon rides, amusement rides and games for young kids, free admission to the Delaware Children’s Museum, Kalmar Nyckel tours, and a Delaware Made Pavilion. The day culminates with a fireworks display over the Christina River with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra providing the musical accompaniment.

— Visit Delaware250.org

Artisan Market at Winterthur

July 17, 18 & 19 | 10am-4pm

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

Browse handcrafted goods, vintage finds, antiques, garden décor, gourmet treats, and original artwork from talented regional artisans during this summer shopping weekend. From woodworking and ceramics to textiles and jewelry, there’s something unique waiting around every corner.

— Visit Winterthur.org

Mid Atlantic Whiskey Festival

Saturday, July 25 | 6-9pm

2411 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington

Sip your way through a wide range of whiskeys, from bold bourbons to smooth single malts and ryes, at this elevated 21+ tasting. Guests can explore standout pours while watching top bartenders battle it out in a live cocktail competition.

— Visit MidAtlanticWhiskeyFestival.com

22nd Annual Downtown Newark Food & Brew Fest

Saturday, July 25 | Noon-7pm

Downtown Newark

This summer tradition celebrates the relationship between the culinary arts and brewing sciences. Explore downtown restaurants offering 40+ beer tastings paired with creative food specials in a pay-as-you-go format. Guests can sample, shop, and enjoy a lively, walkable festival experience throughout the day.

— Visit NewarkFoodAndBrewFest.com

39th Annual Clifford Brown Jazz Fest

August 2 – August 8

Rodney Square, Downtown Wilmington

The Clifford Brown Jazz Fest, the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast, returns in August with a reimagined weeklong celebration featuring themed nights, live painting during performances, and a star-studded lineup of jazz artists.

— Visit CliffordBrownJazzFest.org

33rd Annual Middletown Olde-Thyme Peach Festival

Saturday, August 15 | 8:45am-4pm

Main Street, Middletown

This festival is far from the pits, delivering a perfectly peachy day of family fun including a parade, food, live music, kids’ activities, local art, a peach pie contest and more in a festive, walkable downtown atmosphere.

— Visit MiddletownPeachFestival.com

212th Annual August Quarterly Festival

Sunday, August 30

Wilmington Riverfront

The August Quarterly, the nation’s oldest African American religious festival, honors religious freedom, free speech, and the right to assemble. The weeklong celebration culminates with a Sunday service and lively riverfront festival featuring music, storytelling, performances, children’s activities, local vendors, food, and more.

— Visit AugustQuarterly.org