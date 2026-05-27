Above: St. Anthony’s Italian estival. Out & About file photo/Les Kipp.
Summer in Greater Wilmington is packed with festivals celebrating food, music, culture, and community — all while marking our nation’s 250th anniversary. Here is a preview of what to expect.
Holy Trinity Greek Festival
June 1 – June 6 | 11am-11pm
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Wilmington
Transport yourself to Greece at this annual week-long celebration of culture, cuisine, and tradition. Enjoy authentic dishes, folk dancing, and live Greek music from Philadelphia’s Atlantis, all in a festive village-style atmosphere. Opa!
— Visit GreekFestDe.com
St. Anthony’s Italian Festival
June 7 – June 13
901 N. Dupont Street, Wilmington
Hosted by St. Anthony of Padua Church, this festival is one of the largest Italian American cultural events in the region and brings the spirit of Italy to Wilmington with authentic cuisine, live music, traditional dances, carnival rides, and games for all ages.
— Visit SAPDE.org/ItalianFestival
Separation Day
June 12 & 13
Historic New Castle
One of the state’s longest-running traditions returns as Separation Day marks the 250th anniversary of Delaware’s independence from Pennsylvania and the British Crown. Festivities begin Friday evening with an outdoor block party at The Wharf featuring live music, food trucks, and a beer/wine garden. On Saturday, a Colonial-inspired parade kicks off at noon, followed by activities in Battery Park including a vintage market, kids’ rides, food and drink, live music, and a grand fireworks finale over the Delaware River.
— Visit SeparationDayDe.com
Rockwood Pride Dance
Friday, June 12 | 6-11pm
The Carriage House at Rockwood Park, Wilmington
Don your rainbows and dance the night away at this free, all-ages Pride celebration featuring queer pop artist Be Steadwell, acoustic roots and rock group Just Roses, and DJ Raven de la Noir, along with drag entertainment, vendors, snacks and drinks, and tours of the We the People… art exhibition.
— Visit Rockwood.org
32nd Annual Juneteenth Parade & Festival
Saturday, June 13 | 11am
Rodney Square & Tubman-Garrett Park, Wilmington
Hosted by the Delaware Juneteenth Association, this celebration of freedom and resilience begins with a parade down King Street, followed by a free family-friendly festival at Tubman-Garrett Park featuring live music, entertainment, food trucks, and more.
— Visit DelawareJuneteenth.org
Reggae in the Park
Sunday, June 14 | noon-6pm
Delaware Park, Wilmington
Delaware’s largest Caribbean festival brings high-energy performances, world-class reggae artists, DJs, food, local vendors, and a vibrant celebration of culture and community. Free, family-friendly, and full of rhythm, this growing tradition delivers an unforgettable day built around music, unity, and Caribbean pride.
— Visit ReggaeInTheParkDelaware.com
Summer Solstice Celebration
Saturday, June 20 | noon-3pm
Dupont Environmental Education Center, Wilmington Riverfront
Spend the afternoon on the Christina River exploring nature up close. Paddle the river, try dip-netting, meet live animals, and enjoy hands-on activities for all ages.
— Visit DelawareNatureSociety.org
Rumble in Rodney
Saturday, June 28 | 6-10pm
Rodney Square, Downtown Wilmington
As part of Wilmington Celebrates Delaware 250, Downtown Wilmington will transform into an open-air boxing arena featuring a USA Boxing-sanctioned showcase of top amateur fighters competing under the lights. The event is free and open to the public, with reserved ringside seating available for purchase. The evening also includes live music, food trucks, celebrity boxers and special guests. A drone show above the historic Court House provides a grand finale.
— Visit CityfestWilm.com/Rumble-in-Rodney
Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival
Saturday, June 27 | 1-9pm
Rockwood Park, Wilmington
You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream! And there’s plenty of the sweet treat to enjoy at this quintessential summer event that also includes live music, family entertainment, free museum tours, a beer garden, fireworks at dusk, and more.
— Visit NCCDE.org/ICF
July 4th Delaware 250 Celebration
Saturday, July 5 | 2-10pm
Wilmington Riverfront
This daylong, free family celebration will feature live music on multiple stages by Kristen & The Noise, Big Package, Lower Case Blues Band, Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra, DJ Mega Skills and more. Another highlight is an honor tent featuring a mesmerizing salute to Delaware history and our Founding Fathers. There will also be hot-air balloon rides, amusement rides and games for young kids, free admission to the Delaware Children’s Museum, Kalmar Nyckel tours, and a Delaware Made Pavilion. The day culminates with a fireworks display over the Christina River with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra providing the musical accompaniment.
— Visit Delaware250.org
Artisan Market at Winterthur
July 17, 18 & 19 | 10am-4pm
Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library
Browse handcrafted goods, vintage finds, antiques, garden décor, gourmet treats, and original artwork from talented regional artisans during this summer shopping weekend. From woodworking and ceramics to textiles and jewelry, there’s something unique waiting around every corner.
— Visit Winterthur.org
Mid Atlantic Whiskey Festival
Saturday, July 25 | 6-9pm
2411 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington
Sip your way through a wide range of whiskeys, from bold bourbons to smooth single malts and ryes, at this elevated 21+ tasting. Guests can explore standout pours while watching top bartenders battle it out in a live cocktail competition.
— Visit MidAtlanticWhiskeyFestival.com
22nd Annual Downtown Newark Food & Brew Fest
Saturday, July 25 | Noon-7pm
Downtown Newark
This summer tradition celebrates the relationship between the culinary arts and brewing sciences. Explore downtown restaurants offering 40+ beer tastings paired with creative food specials in a pay-as-you-go format. Guests can sample, shop, and enjoy a lively, walkable festival experience throughout the day.
— Visit NewarkFoodAndBrewFest.com
39th Annual Clifford Brown Jazz Fest
August 2 – August 8
Rodney Square, Downtown Wilmington
The Clifford Brown Jazz Fest, the largest free jazz festival on the East Coast, returns in August with a reimagined weeklong celebration featuring themed nights, live painting during performances, and a star-studded lineup of jazz artists.
— Visit CliffordBrownJazzFest.org
33rd Annual Middletown Olde-Thyme Peach Festival
Saturday, August 15 | 8:45am-4pm
Main Street, Middletown
This festival is far from the pits, delivering a perfectly peachy day of family fun including a parade, food, live music, kids’ activities, local art, a peach pie contest and more in a festive, walkable downtown atmosphere.
— Visit MiddletownPeachFestival.com
212th Annual August Quarterly Festival
Sunday, August 30
Wilmington Riverfront
The August Quarterly, the nation’s oldest African American religious festival, honors religious freedom, free speech, and the right to assemble. The weeklong celebration culminates with a Sunday service and lively riverfront festival featuring music, storytelling, performances, children’s activities, local vendors, food, and more.
— Visit AugustQuarterly.org