By Brianna Hansen

There’s a certain kind of summer day when stepping outside feels less like a choice and more like a challenge. The pavement radiates, the air hangs heavy, and even the most enthusiastic pup gives you a look that says, absolutely not. Meanwhile, your cat has transformed into a puddle of fur, draped dramatically across the coolest surface it can find.

When temperatures climb, outdoor adventures take a backseat … but that doesn’t mean the fun has to! Summer is the perfect excuse to turn your home into a playground, with games that keep pets active, engaged, and blissfully out of the sun.

Start with a classic: the indoor treasure hunt. Hide a few treats or favorite toys around the house and let your pet sniff them out. For dogs, this taps into natural foraging instincts. For cats, it turns an ordinary afternoon into a full-blown mission. And it’s just as entertaining to watch as it is for them to play! You can switch up locations and hiding spots to keep the game new and exciting each time.

Looking to level up? Puzzle feeders or DIY games add a layer of challenge, and they’re easier to set up than you think. Place treats in a muffin tin, then cover each cup with a tennis ball or toy. Your pet will nudge, paw, or nose the covers aside to uncover the reward. Start simple, then increase the difficulty as you go. Swap in different objects to keep things fresh, turning snack time into a satisfying mental workout.

Training sessions are another underrated summer win. A few minutes practicing commands or learning a new trick can be just as tiring as a walk (and yet much cooler!). Keep it short and positive, and you’ll have a pet who’s both sharper and sleepier by the end.

For cats, think motion and curiosity … Wand toys, laser pointers, or even a strategically placed cardboard box can spark a burst of energy. Arrange a few boxes or tunnels, and you’ve built a feline amusement park in your living room (don’t forget the catnip).

Indoor play doesn’t just burn energy, it strengthens the bond between you and your pet. It’s shared time, shared laughs, and the occasional chaotic moment when a game goes delightfully off the rails. It also helps prevent boredom-related behaviors, giving pets a healthy outlet for their energy.

So when the heat turns up and the outdoors feels off-limits, bring the fun inside. Summer doesn’t have to slow things down, it just invites you to get a little more creative … one cool, playful afternoon at a time!

– Look for the this month’s Humane Animal Partners (HAP) sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka featured adoptable pets in the print version of this month’s issue, linked here.