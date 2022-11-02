Win Tickets!

Mike Cannon (November 12)

Corrosion of Conformity (November 18)

Girls Night Out (December 3)



Enter to WIN! Random drawings prior to each show. We pick your name, you’re going to the show of your choice!

Just ask last months winners: Dayman W., William C. & Mike K.

SHOWS OF CHOICE – Select: Mike Cannon, Corrosion of Conformity, or Girls Night Out.

Event information and tickets: thequeenwilmington.com/shows

*Deadline: midnight on Wednesday, October 12. 1 entry per person. Winners will be chosen randomly from the pool of entries. In partnership with The Queen Wilmington.

About The Shows

Mike Cannon – Saturday, November 12

Frequent performer at NYC’s The Cellar, we’re willing to bet this is the last chance you’re going to be able to see comedian Mike Cannon in an intimate setting such as The Crown room at The Queen…Real, raw, with a dash of ridiculous, Mike’s comedy appeals to the masses (unless you prefer your comedy 100% clean, in which case, this is not the show for you). Jason Choi opens the show.

Corrosion of Conformity – Friday, November 18

Best known for their heavy metal era, COC has spanned a wide array of genres since their formation in ‘82 as a hardcore punk act, most recently releasing albums that fall into more of the doom or stoner rock vibe. Regardless of the set they choose for us this time around, you can expect a unique blend of heavy riffs with a Southern rock melody.

Girls Night Out – Saturday, December 3

The men with incredible abs featured in this photo probably give you a good idea of what to expect when Girls Night Out: The Show makes its way to Wilmington. Book a babysitter, gather the gals and get ready for a wild night escaping reality and diving straight into the realms of fantasy!

