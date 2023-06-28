What’s summer without the suds? The spritzes? The sangria? Certainly not a summer the Out & About crew wants to be part of.

After all, it’s sipping season. And while we are proud to again present two annual traditions — 19th Newark Food & Brew Festival; 13th Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival — there are many other sampling celebrations you should put on your calendar.

There are also plenty of new releases — we have you covered there, too.

So, read on. And … cheers!

WILMINGTON BREW WORKS SUMMER SERIES & 5TH BEERTHDAY

Varying dates in Wilmington

WBW’s Summer Music Series invites guests to gather on the back patio every Friday and Saturday evening, grab some brews, and relax with the tunes. Brew Works is also celebrating its 5th Beerthday August 4-6, where they’ll unveil some special beer releases on tap. Details at WilmingtonBrewWorks.com.

BEER, BOURBON, & BBQ FESTIVAL

Saturday, Aug. 19, noon-6pm, Tubman Garrett Riverfront Park

Head to the Wilmington Riverfront and get smokin’! Baltimore-based Drink. Eat. Relax. Events presents this afternoon of food and drink sampling, a souvenir tasting glass, and live entertainment. More at DrinkEatRelax.com.

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON BREW FEST

Saturday, Aug. 12, noon-7pm in Wilmington

Taking over the 800 block of Wilmington is the 4th Annual Downtown Brew Fest. This block party includes more than 50 breweries pouring their favorite creations, as well as food trucks, an impressive roster of live music, a homebrew competition, axe-throwing, and cornhole games. Restore the King will again be the event benefactor. Tickets available July 1 at BrewFestWilm.com.

5@5 TASTINGS AT SWIGG

Fridays, 5-8pm in North Wilmington

Swigg wine shop owner Dave Govatos and his friendly and savvy team host weekly complimentary tastings of five select wines, often with special themes.

Details at Facebook.com/swiggrealwine.

LAGUNITAS DELIVERS ISLAND BEATS



Fruit-forward beers continue to be a popular trend, and California-based Lagunitas hopes its brewed another winner with Island Beats. This tropical IPA offer robust fruit flavors without the bitterness of traditional IPAs. The ABV is a modest 5%.

OLE’, EL SULLY

The creative brewers at California-based 21st Amendment are introducing El Sully, a Mexican-style lager with a can as colorful as the beer. It’s a refreshing summer lager and is available in six packs and on draft. El Sully checks in at 4.8% ABV.

NEW BELGIUM GOES ATOMIC

The creators of the Voodoo Ranger craft beer series now present Atomic Citrus, a blood orange ale brewed with citra and phato hops that packs a serious yet refreshing citrus punch. Hazy orange in appearance with an aroma of tropical fruit, grapefruit and orange citrus. ABV is 7%.

TWISTED EVENTS

Varying dates at Twisted Irons Brewery in Newark

The brewery is hosting a number of events now through fall, including their Kickoff to Summer 5K on Saturday, June 24 and their 2nd Annual CANCER SUCKS! Benefit on Saturday, Sept. 23 — both in support of the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition. Twisted’s summer days are also filled with open mic nights, live music, food trucks, and more! More info at TwistedIronsBrewery.com.

WHISKEY WITH FRIENDS

The fledgling Wilmington Whiskey Club began in the spring of 2021 — smack in the middle of COVID — as a way to socialize, engage in community activities, and share an appreciation of whiskey. The concept struck a chord as two years later the club boasts more than 50 members, meets monthly and is planning a Gatsby Gala for Oct. 28 (see feature story on WWC, page 41). New members are welcome. More at WilmingtonWhiskeyClub.com.

SUDS & CINEMA FOR CAUSES THAT MATTER

July 27, Aug. 24 & Sept. 22 at Penn Cinema Riverfront

Merging classic movies, craft beers and charitable causes, Movies On Tap is now in its eighth year. On Thursday, July 27, Monty Python is the featured film with Dew Point Brewing Co. the partner brewery. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Delaware. Thursday, Aug. 24 will feature Beverly Hills Cop to benefit Save Mickey. And Friday, Sept. 22 MOT will be showing Grease with proceeds benefiting Gals That Give. The partner breweries for the last two events mentioned are to be announced. Tickets and more at PennCinema.com/moviesontap.

SIP & STROLL AT THE BRANDYWINE ZOO

Thursdays, July-Sept., 5-7pm. in Wilmington

Roll through a family-friendly, casual eve at the Brandywine Zoo’s monthly happy hour series. Adult bevvies are poured by Bellefonte Brewing and Dogfish Head, as well as wine and food from local vendors and ice cream from Hy-Point, highlighted by zoo animal encounters, live music, and plenty fun for all. More at BrandywineZoo.org.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS

July 28, Aug 25 and Sept 29 at Peco’s Liquors

The success of this long-standing series could be the product of its bread-and-butter simplicity: Match quality area food trucks with free in-store samples and pairings. On the last Friday of each month, guests can sample new releases will grabbing a bit from some of the area’s most popular food trucks, including Burgers By Wildwich, Delaware Provisions and Kapow!

A REFRESHING OPTION FROM VICTORY

The creative team at nearby Victory Brewing (Downingtown & Kennett Square, Pa.) have come up with a refreshing summer ale, Motel Paloma. This cocktail-inspired brew has notes of bright grapefruit, blood orange and tang lime. The hops used are mandarina; the ABV is 5%.

PEACH OF A BEER

Chichester’s 2SP Brewing is back with a summer favorite — Voluptuous Fuzz. This American wheat ale is a fruit-filled, refreshing summer option. The brewers claim each barrel is brewed with 25 pounds of peach and apricot puree with a late addition of the herb sheep sorrel. Sweet!

NEWARK FOOD & BREW FEST

Saturday, July 29 at Newark Eateries

Now in its 19th year, this annual festival celebrates “the unique relationship between the culinary arts and the brewing sciences.” More than 50 beers will be paired with creative food offerings from a dozen Newark restaurants. Beer tastings and special menus begin at noon and run until 7pm. More at NewarkFoodAndBrewFest.com. RSVP on Facebook!

FRIDAYS AT FAIRE & GIRARD CRAFT and CORK

Varying dates in Wilmington

Faire has opened an outdoor seating space for guests to enjoy libations as early as 9am Tuesday through Saturday (no judgment here). Girard Craft and Cork offers Free Friday Tastings at the adjacent 9th Street shop, and wine lovers can join the Unrivaled Society of Spirits subscription for special selections and discounts. More information at fairecafe.com and GirardCraftAndCork.com.

TAKE A DIVE WITH YARDS

Philly-based Yards Brewing is boasting the “summer’s perfect pilsner,” with High Dive. Pilsners are enjoying growing popularity nationwide, especially during summer when many prefer a a lighter beer that’s crisp and clean. High Dive checks that box and has an ABV of just 4.8%.

SUMMER NIGHTS AT HAGLEY

Wednesdays (5-8pm) through August

Previously named Bike & Hike & Brews, Hagley Museum & Library continues to open its sprawling 235-acre property for guests to enjoy on Wednesday evenings through August. You do not need to bike or hike to participate, simply show up and enjoy the gorgeous grounds along with live music, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails from Dogfish Head, and ice cream from Woodside Farm Creamery. And in response to popular demand, dogs are now welcome for every Summer Nights affair. More at Hagley.org.

FRANK-A-PALOOZA

Saturday, Aug. 26, 7-11pm. in Wilmington

Join in the fun at Stitch House Brewery’s second annual Frank-A-Palooza, in honor of their late colleague Frank Kaszeta. Music by Kris V and Richie D, plus games, raffles, drink and food specials will be in abundance, and all proceeds benefit the Delaware Ronald McDonald House. More at StitchHouseBrewery.com.

40th ANNIVERSARY AT BREWERS OUTLET

Saturday, August 5 (noon-4pm)

Just over the Pa. border on Route 202 is a gold mine, where beer lovers can find stuff not available in Delaware. For their 40th Anniversary Party, Brewers Outlet will be offering beer sampling, giveaways, food

and other specials.

DELAWARE BEER, WINE & SPIRTS FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 26, 4-7:30pm in Dover

As the only statewide celebration of the craft alcohol industry, this annual festival celebrates producers on the Delaware Beer, Wine & Spirits Trail. Continue the tradition at the Delaware Agricultural Museum & Village with a wide selection of tastings, live music, food trucks and an artisan village. VIP and general admission options available. Lyric Drive (4-5:30pm) and Earth Ham (6-7:30pm) will provide the tunes. More at DeBeerWineSpirits.com. RSVP on Facebook!

WHAT A BEER WEDNESDAY

State Line Liquors, which is minutes from Newark on Newark-Elkton Rd. and boasts one of the most robust beer inventories around, has a great program for those interested in sampling. Every Wednesday, customers can select a single craft, import beer, cider or mead and get 20% off. Cost-conscious way of determining whether you like a product before springing for a six-pack or case. More at StateLineLiquors.com.