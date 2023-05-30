Wilmington Blue Rocks

The Blue Rocks are celebrating their 31st season on the Riverfront this summer, with great baseball, family-friendly activities, giveaways, fireworks, and more.

For the season schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit BlueRocks.com

Lunchtime Event Series

The sounds of live music and entertainment will occur along the Christina River during lunchtime this Summer.

The Riverfront Wilmington Event Series will occur every Wednesday in June, July, and August from 12:15 pm -1:15 pm at Hare Pavilion. Guests will be treated to comedy, yoga, jazz, rock, pop, blues, & folk while enjoying the unique scenery along the Riverfront.

June 7 – R&B Nic Snow

June 14 – Comedy Corner Ty Jamison

June 21 – Country Guitarist Carly Twigg

June 28 – TBD

July 5 – TBD

July 12 – Soloist Bob Colligan

July 19 – Acoustic Guitar Anthony Jesson

July 26 – Flamenco Guitar & Vocal performance Paul Sedacca & Begoná Gomez

August 2 – TBD

August 9 – Brass Duo

Jonas Chen

August 16 – Skip Barthold On the River Music

August 23 – Comedy Corner

August 30 – TBD

Summer Concert Series

Our popular Concert Series will once again return to Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park each Thursday evening from 7-8:30pm from July 6 through August 31.

These concerts are free of charge and feature a variety of popular local-and-regional acts celebrating various genres:

July 6 – Swing That Cat

(Swing, Cabaret Jazz, and Splash of Bourbon Street)

July 13 – UD Steel Band

(Summer Island Steel Pan Band)

July 20 – Stacey LaChole & the BlacSoul Band

(R&B, Pop, Soul, Gospel, Funk, and Jazz)

July 27 – Sean Reilly

(Vocalist in the Sinatra Style)

August 3 – Sunset Riders

(Southern Rock & Country)

August 10 – Jimmy Pritchard Band

(Blues)

August 17 – Gerry Timlin

(Family Night with Irish Folk Music)

August 24 – Best Kept Soul

(R&B, Gospel, Jazz, Funk, Hip Hop, and Rock)

August 31 – Blues Reincarnation Project

(Blues & Rock)

Attractions

Riverwalk Mini Golf

Voted one of the best mini-golf Courses in the USA!

Wednesday through Saturday: 2:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday: 12 pm – 7 pm

Serving TEN flavors of soft serve ice cream and milkshakes

and SIX flavors of Philadelphia Italian Water Ice!

Visit, RiverwalkMiniGolf.com.

Water Attractions



Our friends at Coastal Boat Tours are back again for their first full season on the Christina.

They have two ships, The Brandywine Tour Boat and Pau Hanna Tiki Boat. They offer tours of the river, cruising past the city and port and out to the Delaware River, as well as happy hour cruises, private charters and more.

Details and booking information can be found at CoastalBoatCruises.com.

DuPont Environmental Education Center

The DuPont Environmental Education Center provides a 13,000 square foot facility along the 212-acre Peterson Wildlife Refuge, where guests can explore the marshes and look for various species of amphibians, birds and fish.

They offer guided tours, weekly drop-in classes, and have easy access to the Jack A. Markell Bike Trail.

Visit, Delawarenaturesociety.org.

Delaware Children’s Museum

In addition to its weekly rotating STEAM programming and fun permanent exhibits, the museum is bringing back monthly special events for the Summer. The Summer Kick-Off will take place on Friday, June 16, with indoor and outdoor activities, live music, and more. On Friday, July 21, guests are invited to check out dogs and other service animals at the Dog Days of Summer Event. They will wrap up Summer with an end of Summer Bash on Friday, September 1. All events are from 5-8pm.

Visit, DelawareChildrensMuseum.org.

Fin Bike Rentals

The Riverfront is one of the best places in the area for a bike ride, and we have the best bikes for you to rent!

Our Fin bike rental service onsite at the Riverfront is as convenient as it gets — whether you are visiting the area; you live nearby and don’t have a bike (or it’s not convenient to get here with your bike); or you simply want to go on a spontaneous spin.

Reservations & Info: Bikes available 7am-6pm; last rental 5pm. Make your reservation by following the directions www.FindF.in.

Location & Parking: Bike Rentals are located on the Riverwalk between Riverwalk Mini Golf and Taco Grande.

Parking is available in the Public parking lot at 601 South Madison Street, Wilmington, DE.

Visit, FindF.in.

Features

Restaurants and Beer Garden

Banks’ Seafood Kitchen & Raw Bar

Big Fish Grill

Ciro Food & Drink

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

Delaware Duck Café and Catering

Del Pez

Docklands

Drop Squad Kitchen

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Riverfront Bakery

River Rock Kitchen

Starbucks

Taco Grande

Timothy’s on the Riverfront

Ubon Thai

Riverfront Market

Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm

Sat: 9am-4pm

Stop in and enjoy fresh produce, salads, sandwiches, pizza, sushi, Mexican, Thai cuisine, Peruvian Rotisserie, Soul Food and much more!

Dine-in or carry out! Visit, RiverfrontWilm.com.