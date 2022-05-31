(1) Select your answers
(2) Take photo of this page
(3) Email a photo: Contact@tsnpub.com
(4) Or complete online through the form below
Five winners randomly selected from correct answers win a 4-pack of Delaware Lottery Instant Games tickets! Must be 18 years of age or older to play.
PLAY THE NUMBERS!
WIN COOL STUFF!
Delaware Lottery Games Wanna Play? delottery.com
It’s the Law: You must be 18 years of age or older to purchase Delaware Lottery tickets. Play Responsibly: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Delaware Council on Gambling Problems Helpline: 1-888-850-8888 or visit deproblemgambling.org.