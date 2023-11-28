Above: Emma Stone in Poor Things. Photo courtesy Searchlight Pictures.

By Mark Fields



Rethinking of Frankenstein legend is weird and wonderful

The absurdist-Baroque stylings of director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster) are certainly an acquired cinematic taste. He is drawn to strange narratives, which he then takes and pushes even farther into realms of the weird and wonderful. Poor Things is the director’s reimagining of the Frankenstein legend with Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a re-animated being learning her way through an unfamiliar new world.

But unlike the classic tale where the “monster” is really a misunderstood victim of society’s fears and prejudices, Bella is a creature with her own agency, and a willingness to challenge and even overcome societal expectations. Her journeys of discovery of self and the world around her have a dreamlike quality, made more so by the intentionally outlandish production design that blends an amped-up picture of history with a cyberpunk sensibility. The performances are equally — and effectively — outlandish. Stone taps her familiar charisma and forthrightness to make Bella a compelling, sympathetic character. Willem Dafoe plays Bella’s creator, who has clearly had some patchwork done himself. And, Mark Ruffalo amazes with a quirky portrayal completely against his usual type. Kudos also to Ramy Youssef, Kathryn Hunter, Margaret Qualley, and Jerrod Carmichael who shine in smaller roles.

Lanthimos’ last feature, The Favourite, was nominated for 10 Academy Awards (winning one for actress Olivia Colman). His actor-centric directorial approach and bold willingness to push boundaries draws prime talent, well evidenced with Poor Things as well. Like its heroine, Poor Things seems made of disparate parts, but they all come together as a darling and delectable film.