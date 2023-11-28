Above: Emma Stone in Poor Things. Photo courtesy Searchlight Pictures.

By Mark Fields

Rethinking of Frankenstein legend is weird and wonderful

The absurdist-Baroque stylings of director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster) are certainly an acquired cinematic taste. He is drawn to strange narratives, which he then takes and pushes even farther into realms of the weird and wonderful. Poor Things is the director’s reimagining of the Frankenstein legend with Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a re-animated being learning her way through an unfamiliar new world. 

But unlike the classic tale where the “monster” is really a misunderstood victim of society’s fears and prejudices, Bella is a creature with her own agency, and a willingness to challenge and even overcome societal expectations. Her journeys of discovery of self and the world around her have a dreamlike quality, made more so by the intentionally outlandish production design that blends an amped-up picture of history with a cyberpunk sensibility. The performances are equally — and effectively — outlandish. Stone taps her familiar charisma and forthrightness to make Bella a compelling, sympathetic character. Willem Dafoe plays Bella’s creator, who has clearly had some patchwork done himself. And, Mark Ruffalo amazes with a quirky portrayal completely against his usual type. Kudos also to Ramy Youssef, Kathryn Hunter, Margaret Qualley, and Jerrod Carmichael who shine in smaller roles. 

Lanthimos’ last feature, The Favourite, was nominated for 10 Academy Awards (winning one for actress Olivia Colman). His actor-centric directorial approach and bold willingness to push boundaries draws prime talent, well evidenced with Poor Things as well. Like its heroine, Poor Things seems made of disparate parts, but they all come together as a darling and delectable film.

Mark Fields
Mark Fields has reviewed movies for Out & About since October 2008. In addition, he has written O&A profiles of documentarian Harry Shearer and actress Aubrey Plaza. Over the years, Mark also has written on film for several publications in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and his home state of Indiana, where he also served as on-air movie critic for Indianapolis’s public radio station. Mark was an adjunct instructor of film history at Rowan University from 1998 to 2018. A career arts administrator, he retired in fall 2021 after 16 years as an executive at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Mark now leads bike tours part-time and is working on a screenplay. He lives in Trolley Square with his partner Wendy. Mark spent the fastest 22 minutes of his life as an unsuccessful contestant on Jeopardy…sadly, there were no movie questions.
