By Mark Fields

Talky Art-House Movie Imagines Conversation Between Freud and C.S. Lewis

I can’t really figure out the intent behind Freud’s Last Session, a new film that imagines a day-long discussion between noted psychoanalyst (and determined atheist) Sigmund Freud and British scholar and author (and questioning Christian) C.S. Lewis. Ostensibly a spirited, high-toned debate on the existence of God, it is instead a talky and meandering affair that does little service to the intellect of either of the two historical figures involved.

A more likely reason for this film is the casting of Anthony Hopkins as Freud. As a devoted fan of the actor myself, it was certainly part of the appeal of the film. Unfortunately, beyond a similarity in age and a passing resemblance, Hopkins — unhelped by a stodgy screenplay — does little to illuminate one of the most intriguing personages of the 20th century. Rather, he falls back on a actorly bags of tricks familiar to any keen observer of his recent, late-in-life performances. Matthew Goode, as Lewis, is given even less script guidance, and his portrayal rarely rises above bland.

Based on a stage play by Mark St.Germain, which the playwright adapted with director Matt Brown, Freud’s Last Session never escapes its theater roots. Played mostly in the rooms of Freud’s London home, the interruptions of flashbacks and brief scenes in other locales never transcends the story’s basic staginess.

This fictional meeting between two intellectual titans is set in the immediate aftermath of Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland and a few short weeks before Freud’s assisted death by morphine (he suffers from terminal oral cancer). Though that setting provides some historical color for the film with its evocation of wartime London, such context provides no further heft to the theological debate at the movie’s core.

Pointless seems overly harsh, perhaps the best description of Freud’s Last Session is unnecessary. Nonetheless, the main actors are amiable, the setting is evocative, and the dialogue is high-minded. If that’s the extent of your expectation, you’ll be fine.

Mark Fields
Mark Fields has reviewed movies for Out & About since October 2008. In addition, he has written O&A profiles of documentarian Harry Shearer and actress Aubrey Plaza. Over the years, Mark also has written on film for several publications in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and his home state of Indiana, where he also served as on-air movie critic for Indianapolis’s public radio station. Mark was an adjunct instructor of film history at Rowan University from 1998 to 2018. A career arts administrator, he retired in fall 2021 after 16 years as an executive at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Mark now leads bike tours part-time and is working on a screenplay. He recently moved to Colorado with his partner Wendy. Mark spent the fastest 22 minutes of his life as an unsuccessful contestant on Jeopardy…sadly, there were no movie questions.
    Previous

    More in:Entertainment