Above: Jeffrey Wright delivers a masterful performance as Thelonious Ellison in American Fiction.

By Mark Fields

Photos courtesy Orion Pictures



This thought-provoking comedy skewers publishing, entertainment industries and white liberal sensibilities

Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, as played by Jeffrey Wright, is a serious, thoughtful guy who has written a few serious, thoughtful (but little-read) novels. On the downslope of middle age, he finds himself ignored by the publishing world and book-readers alike. Worse than that, Monk sees his own carefully-crafted literary work eclipsed by the success of “Black” fiction that caters to – make that panders to – the comfortable biases of white liberals where ghetto stereotypes are perceived as the only genuine depictions of African-American life.

To counter this expectation, Monk turns to his strongest weapon, his writer’s pen (or rather, his computer). In protest and perhaps seeking a little personal catharsis, he writes a ridiculous new novel that plays into these most egregious tropes of Black life. Then, rather than have his satirical point understood, Monk’s new novel, and the alter ego he created to author the book, both become hot properties in the New York publishing world and eventually in the TV and movie echo chambers of Hollywood.

This at-once outlandish and yet wholly credible premise is the launching point for American Fiction, the trenchantly funny feature film debut of Cord Jefferson (who also wrote the screenplay based on Percival Everett’s novel Erasure). Monk finds that his little joke has trapped him in increasingly hysterical, albeit lucrative, circumstances as all the “open-minded” white folk maneuver to be a part of his literary success. At one point, Monk sighs that “the dumber I behave, the richer I get.”

But American Fiction is more than this skewering commentary on modern culture; it is also a touching portrayal of Black family dynamics — of a more grounded sort — as Monk interacts with his aging mother Agnes (touchingly played by Leslie Uggams), his social justice-minded sister Lisa (Tracee Ross Ellis) and his elusive divorced brother Clifford (Sterling K. Brown). It is a world very different than the one depicted in his satire, and the interplay between Monk’s two conflicting worlds is both humorous and profound. Viewers find themselves laughing out loud at the foolish posturing in one sphere while being moved to tears by the real-life drama of his personal life.

Primary credit for this delightful, thought-provoking film goes to director-writer Jefferson, who brings both a sharp wit and a kind heart to the project. His comedy is pointed without being cruel. Jefferson is helped immensely by his talented cast, led by the ever-reliable Jeffrey Wright. Wright has been so good in so many movies and TV shows (varying from Westworld to The French Dispatch to the James Bond series), but this performance is a defining one. Wright receives wonderful support from the actors playing his family, Brown in particular, but also from Issa Rae as a rival author, John Ortiz as his amused agent, Myra Lucretia Taylor as the Ellison’s long-time housekeeper, and Erika Alexander as a neighbor and possible love interest.

The obvious yet necessary conclusion to derive from this smart film — one seemingly lost on many of the characters it depicts — is that there are many genuine ways to reflect Black characters and their experiences, and nobody should be reduced to other peoples’ ill-informed expectations. To convey that message with a blend of great humor and humanity is the gift of American Fiction.