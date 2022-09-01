Win a Meet & Greet with Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs!

Most famous as Tom Petty’s right-hand man on stage with the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell is also an incredible songwriter who has toured with Fleetwood Mac and performed sessions with Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, Brian Setzer and others. Mostfamous as Tom Petty’s right-hand man on stage with the Heartbreakers,is also an incredible songwriter who has toured with Fleetwood Mac and performed sessions with Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Don Henley, Brian Setzer and others.

We have Meet-and-Greet tickets for his September 13 show at The Queen, which could be YOURS if you can correctly answer the following question*:

Mike Campbell co-wrote dozens of popular songs with Tom Petty. In the form below, name three (3) of those songs.

Event information and tickets: thequeenwilmington.com/events/mike-campbell-the-dirty-knobs

*Deadline: midnight, Friday, Sept 9. 1 entry per person. Winner will be chosen randomly from the pool of correct entries. In partnership with The Queen Wilmington.