Delaware Tap Takeover at Home Grown Café

Delaware Tap Takeover at Homegrown Café
On Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, some of Delaware’s most famous breweries will take over the taps at one of Newark’s favorite watering holes and eateries – Home Grown Café. From open until close guests can choose beer from breweries such as Dogfish Head, Crooked Hammock, 16 Mile, Twin Lakes, Iron Hill and more. The hearty Homegrown food menu also will be available, of course. In the evening, live music will keep the party going.
For more information on Home Grown Café visit homegrowncafe.com.
