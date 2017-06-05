Delaware Separation Day, June 9 & 10

A full weekend (Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) celebrates our 241st year of independence from Pennsylvania and the British Crown. Historic New Castle will be bursting at its colonial seams with food trucks and craft beer stations, an arts and crafts fair, amusement rides like the Coconut Tree and Flying Dragon, as well as pony rides and a petting zoo. A parade down Delaware Street begins Saturday at 11 a.m. And don’t forget about the Beautiful Baby Pageant and live music and entertainment from the likes of the 1st Delaware Regiment, Big Package Band and DJ American Pie Entertainment. A fireworks display closes out the celebration on Saturday night. Details: sepdayde.com.
So, what do you think? Please comment below.