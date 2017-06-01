Delaware Art Museum Summer Music Festival

On Friday, June 9, the Delaware Art Museum (DAM) will be hosting an outdoor music festival on its property at 2301 Kentmere Parkway in Wilmington. In partnership with the Peoples Festival, which aims to celebrate music and art in Wilmington and honor the legacy of Bob Marley, the Summer Music Festival at the DAM will showcase artists with musical roots in reggae, Latin, and hip-hop.

Food trucks from Rolling Revolution, Deerhead Hotdogs, Toscana Catering and more will be on site. Other activities will include art demos by Studio Art instructors and arts and crafts vendors.

This family-friendly festival is open to all ages. Tickets are $5 for members and non-member children younger than 10, $10 for non-members. Entrance for members under 10 years of age is free.

More information here.