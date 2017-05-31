Cinema Six-pack and a Shot

Long and Winding Roads

Six movies that take you on a trip

It Happened One Night (1934)

This classic, directed by Frank Capra, launched the quirky subgenre known as screwball comedy, epitomized by mismatched romantic couples firing off pithy, slyly suggestive dialogue between pratfalls and mix-ups. Clark Gable plays a soused freelance reporter tailing Claudette Colbert’s flighty society girl as she makes her way home to New York…by bus. It was the first film to win Best Picture, Director, Actor, and Actress Academy Awards. Be sure to stay through the end to see the ultimate fate of the Walls of Jericho.

Easy Rider (1969)

Wyatt (Peter Fonda) and Billy (Dennis Hopper) are two counterculture cowboys discovering America by motorcycle, from Los Angles to New Orleans. Along the way, they visit quintessentially ‘60s sites: the farm of a mixed race couple, a hippy commune, a small-town jail, and a campsite in Monument Valley. Their adventures briefly include a young Jack Nicholson, who scored his first Academy Award nomination—for Best Supporting Actor. The action is accompanied by an evocative soundtrack featuring Steppenwolf, The Band, the Byrds and Jimi Hendrix. Hopper directed and they both co-wrote the screenplay with Terry Southern.

Midnight Run (1988)

Anyone who has been surprised by Robert De Niro’s comedy chops in recent years clearly never saw this mismatched buddy comedy from the 1980s. He plays an ex-cop bounty hunter taking embezzler Charles Grodin back to his unhappy bail bondsman. Along the way, as they develop an unlikely rapport, the two must fend off the FBI, the mob, and a rival bounty hunter. The brisk direction by Martin Brest and George Gallo’s funny screenplay help the movie transcend its basic formula. Also helpful is a large and talented cast, almost entirely male, including Yaphet Kotto, John Ashton, Dennis Farina and Joe Pantoliano, a veritable wise-guy Hall of Fame.

Thelma and Louise (1991)

An unfortunate rarity, this female road movie starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis still resonates more than 25 years later. One a frustrated, demeaned housewife, the other a trapped waitress, these two acquaintances take off for a bit of fun, and end up shooting and killing their attempted rapist. As they flee the authorities, certain they will not be believed, they discover a deep friendship and personal resources they never knew they had. Confidently directed by Ridley Scott from a screenplay by Callie Khouri, this movie is a modern masterpiece.

Into The Wild (2007)

Directed by Sean Penn with a screenplay he adapted from Jon Krakauer’s acclaimed book, Into The Wild tells the story of Christopher McCandless (Emile Hirsch), a bright college student who gives away his money and chucks a promising future for a hitchhiking odyssey to Alaska to find his true self. Along the way, Chris encounters a number of eccentric characters that profoundly affect his point of view. The stellar supporting cast includes Marcia Gay Harden and William Hurt as his parents, as well as Catherine Keener, Hal Holbrook, Vince Vaughn and Kristen Stewart.

The Trip (2010)

Two familiar British comic actors (Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon) play variations of themselves as two friends who embark on a posh restaurant tour of Northern England for a magazine story that Coogan has been engaged to write. Though friends, they both have the capacity to get on each other’s nerves as they argue about the haute cuisine and trade comic impressions and sarcastic jabs at one another. Their dueling Michael Caine routines is one of many hilarious moments in the film. Based on a popular British TV series, Coogan and Brydon’s gastronomic adventures have spawned two sequels: The Trip to Italy and The Trip to Spain (scheduled for later this year).

And a shot…

Obit (2016) Screening June 2 – 4 at Theatre N.

This wry documentary by Vanessa Gould focuses on the staff of the Obituary Department of The New York Times. Exploring both the process of distilling the lives of the famous and important into a readable article and the personalities of the writers who have made this beat their career, Obit finds abundant vitality and humor in an unusual pursuit. For a full schedule and more information, go to theatren.com.