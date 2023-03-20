By Mark Fields

The best way to approach Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is to manage your expectations. If you go into it expecting either groundbreaking moviemaking or a full cinematic embodiment of the popular role-playing game, you will surely be disappointed. But if you enter the theater wishing for some lightly diverting entertainment for the next 134 minutes, you will likely find some measure of satisfaction. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant lead the cast in a familiar quest adventure to retrieve some priceless object after a set of weird challenges in strangely named places blah blah blah. All three are mostly walking through familiar roles: Pine the smart aleck, Rodriguez the hardass, Grant the cad. They clearly understand they are merely human props to react to the medieval-fantasy special effects. Those effects are fine, holding the attention most of the time. The movie overall does better when it emphasizes the comic moments over the “sword and sorcery” portentousness that pervades this entertainment genre. Fun for the moment, but fairly forgettable.

Mark Fields
Mark Fields has reviewed movies for Out & About since October 2008. In addition, he has written O&A profiles of documentarian Harry Shearer and actress Aubrey Plaza. Over the years, Mark also has written on film for several publications in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and his home state of Indiana, where he also served as on-air movie critic for Indianapolis’s public radio station. Mark was an adjunct instructor of film history at Rowan University from 1998 to 2018. A career arts administrator, he retired in fall 2021 after 16 years as an executive at Wilmington’s Grand Opera House. Mark now leads bike tours part-time and is working on a screenplay. He lives in Trolley Square with his partner Wendy. Mark spent the fastest 22 minutes of his life as an unsuccessful contestant on Jeopardy…sadly, there were no movie questions.
    Previous

    More in:60-Second Review