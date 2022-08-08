 

Rock-em-Sock-em Movie Stars

By Mark Fields

The jokes and the fight scenes all fly as fast as the Bullet Train of the title in this rollicking if empty cinematic folic. Star Brad Pitt and a talented array of co-stars gamely commit to the comic mayhem. It’s captured in a gleaming, glossy Hollywood vehicle that rarely stops long to take a breath, let alone explain its convoluted plot about a mysterious briefcase and all the people who want their hands on it. The movie is extremely funny and the action sequences are intricate and inventive in the hands of director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, John Wick). But the violence of the film is staggering; it’s played for laughs, but is cartoon violence any less horrifying than violence played straight? Maybe, maybe not. A thrill a minute but check your moral compass at the door.

Mark Fields
Mark Fields has reviewed films for Out & About since October 2008. In addition, he has written O&A profiles of documentarian Harry Shearer and actress Aubrey Plaza. Mark also has written on the movies for several publications in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and his home state of Indiana, where he also served as on-air movie critic for Indianapolis’s public radio station. Mark has been an adjunct instructor of film history at Rowan University since 1998. A career arts administrator, he is the executive director of Wilmington’s Grand Opera House and now lives on Market Street. Mark spent the fastest 22 minutes of his life as an unsuccessful contestant on Jeopardy…sadly, there were no movie questions.
