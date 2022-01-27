What Readers Are Saying – February 2022

About A Homegrown Hospitality Group

By Pam George, December 2021

Visited Park Café last month for a private event. Food was delicious, service was excellent and the atmosphere was relaxing. Will be back very soon for lunch and take-out. Add this place to your must visit list.

— Vicenta Carey

Agree! Great read! I’ve been to Tonic and its a cool hip place. You will have to re-try the Kitty house after they remodel and give me your opinion.

— Linda Zampini

About Replay!

By O&A Staff, January 2022

I was a pinball wizard back in the day. Could stay on machine for hours, I racked up so many free games. Beach, skater, surfer life fun.

— Diane V Capaldi

About Brunch Bunch

By O&A Staff, January 2022

The brunch spot list is definitely on point! Thank you for this feature!

— Nicole M. Homer

About F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

Highmark Announces $900,000 in Grants

By O&A Staff, January 2022

That’s nice, but how can an insurance company have so much extra money? Cover more or lower premiums.

— Christine Albanese

About F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

Hockessin Bookshelf Changes Hands

By O&A Staff, January 2022

I’m so happy to see that the wonderful Hockessin Book Shelf is alive and well, and can’t wait to follow the next steps of its journey!

— Matty Dalrymple

