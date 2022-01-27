F.Y.I. – February 2022

F.Y.I. Things Worth Knowing

Wilmington Set To Host Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship

Wilmington’s Chase Fieldhouse will be the site of the Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Basketball Championship March 2-6. The 2,500-seat arena is the home of the NBA G League Delaware Blue Coats.

This marks the first of a three-year commitment for the A-10 tournament at the Chase Fieldhouse and returns the league to hosting its annual championship at a neutral site.

“It is a state-of-the-art arena perfectly located geographically for our women’s championship,” said Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. “Partnering with BPG | SPORTS, the City of Wilmington, the 76ers, and the NBA G League is a win-win for all.”

The Atlantic 10 Championship format includes all 14 teams playing at the host site. The first round gets underway Wed., March 2, followed by four second-round games on Thursday. The four quarterfinal games will tip-off Friday followed by the semifinal round on Saturday, which will be televised live nationally on CBS Sports Network. The finals will air live on ESPNU on Sunday.

The Atlantic 10 has sent 11 different teams to postseason play over the last five completed seasons. The league has also earned eight NCAA Tournament bids, including three at-large selections, and 19 WNIT bids during that timeframe.

For tickets, visit Atlantic10.com/sports

A Celebration Of Hanging In There

Claymont’s Hangman Brewing, which had the misfortune of opening at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, will celebrate its two-year anniversary and “grand reopening” from March 11-13. The three-day celebration will feature live music, food trucks and the sampling of new beer releases. Visit HangmanBrewing.com

New Exhibition Celebrates Delaware Women’s Hall Of Fame

A special exhibition featuring 160 members of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame continues through March 20 at the Delaware Art Museum. To mark the 40th anniversary of the prestigious award, the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy commissioned Delaware artist Theresa Walton to create portraits of every woman inducted. The exhibition celebrates the tremendous achievement of women from across the state in a variety of professional fields.

Portraits of Hall of Fame inductees include former Governor Ruth Ann Minner, U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Delaware Children’s Theatre founder Marie Swajeski, educators Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Reba Hollingsworth, and community leader Maria Matos.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy has also launched a website that features all 160 portraits and accompanying biographical information. Visit Artworkarchive.com/profile/owaa. For exhibition hours at the Delaware Art Museum, visit DelArt.org

It Pays To Dine In Downtown Wilmington

Downtown Visions’ dining incentive program, Dine Downtown Deal, is rewarding those who regularly patronize restaurants in the Wilmington Downtown Business Improvement District (WDBID). To benefit, simply save your receipts when dining-in or ordering takeout at a WDBID eatery. Once you have five receipts, take a photo of them and text the photo to (302) 502-6003 (include your name, date and dining locations). You will then receive a gift card to the WDBID business of your choice in the amount of 20% of your total meals purchased (before tip). Program expires March 31, 2022. Visit DowntownWilmingtonDE.com

Delaware Restaurant Association Announces New Executive Officers

The Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA) has announced a new slate of executive committee officers leading its board of directors led by incoming chair Carl Georigi, founder and CEO of the Platinum Dining Group. Platinum operates a half-dozen restaurants in New Castle County, including Eclipse Bistro, Taverna and Capers & Lemons.

Gianmarco Martuscelli of the Martuscelli Restaurant Group (Chesapeake Inn, Klondike Kates, La Casa Pasta) was named vice-chairman. Jeff Gosner, vice president of Grotto Pizza, was named Treasurer. Scott Kammerer, president and CEO of SoDel Concepts, moves to immediate past chair.

The DRA Board of Directors is comprised of restaurant operators from business locations throughout the state, as well as industry supplier representatives. There are approximately 2,000 restaurants in Delaware employing more than 53,000 people.

Membership Has Its Privileges

The Delaware Children’s Museum has teamed with the Brandywine Zoo to present a special membership offer. Those who purchase a $199 family membership to DCM will also receive four complimentary passes to the Brandywine Zoo. Visit DelawareChildrensMuseum.org