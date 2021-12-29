The Brunch Bunch

An Area Directory
Bellefonte Café
Live music during brunch
Reservations strongly suggested
$13-$19
Sunday 12-3pm
804 Brandywine Blvd, 19809
thebellefontecafe.com
BBC Tavern & Grill
Made-to-order omelettes, eggs Benedict, Bloody and a burger for $17
$10-$16
Saturday 11:30am-3pm & Sunday 11am-3pm
4019 Kennett Pike, 19807
bbctavernandgrill.com
Brew Haha!
Pastries, breakfast sandwiches, smoothies, coffees & teas
$2-$7.25
7 days a week; 6:30am-3pm M-F; 7am-4pm S&S
Multiple locations in Wilmington, Greenville, Newark, Pike Creek, Concord Pike
brewhaha.com
Buckley’s Tavern
Brunch special for $14.95 includes eggs, breakfast meats. Limited selection from regular menu is available. Different omelettes each week.
Sundays, 11:30am-2pm
5812 Kennett Pike, 19807
buckleystavern.com
Cafe Americana
$3.99-$11.99
Omlettes, sandwiches, eggs Benedict
Saturday & Sunday, 7-11am
4500 Linden Hill Rd Ste 11, 19808
cafeamericana.net
Chelsea Tavern
$6-$22
Crepes, bananas foster French toast, pastrami hash
Saturday & Sunday, 10am-2pm
821 N. Market Street, 19801
chelseatavern.com
Ciro Forty Acres
Mexican hash browns, frittatas, quiche
$12-$16
Saturday & Sunday 8am-3pm
1826 Lovering Avenue, 19806
cirofoodanddrink.com
Columbus Inn
Award-winning brunch returning in 2022
Sunday (hours TBA)
2216 Pennsylvania Avenue, 19806
columbusinn.net
Corner Bistro
Huevos Cubano, lobster & shrimp roll, crepes
$12-$18
Saturday & Sunday, 11am-3pm
3604 Silverside Road, 19810
mybistro.com
Deer Park Tavern
Bloody Mary bar, many types of eggs Benedict, omelettes
$9-$23
Saturday 10am-2pm & Sunday 9am-2pm
108 W. Main Street, 19711
deerparktavern.com
Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
Breakfast tacos, carnitas fries skillet, omelettes
$11-$14
Saturday & Sunday, 11:30am-2:30pm
400 Justison Street, 19801
delpezmexicanpub.com
Drip Café
Caramel apple pancakes, tostada stack, sweet potato tacos
$7-$13
7 days a week, 7am-4pm; Brunch all day
60 North College Avenue, 19711
dripcafede.com
EL CAMINO
Breakfast nachos, huevos racheros, churro French toast
Sunday 11am-3pm
3559 Silverside Road, 19810
elcaminokitchen.com
Goober’s Diner
Belgian waffles, steak & eggs, chicken & waffles; local cage-free eggs
$4.95-$15.95
Breakfast available all day
7 days a week; Tue-Sat: 6am-9pm, Sun 6am-7pm, Mon 6am-3pm
1203 N. Lincoln Street, 19805
goobersdiner.com
Grain Craft Bar & Kitchen
Scrapple fries, apple crumble pancakes, smores French toast, mimosa pitchers
$10.25-$14
Saturday & Sunday 10am-2pm
270 E. Main Street, 19711
meetatgrain.com
Home Grown Café
Justin’s bloody Mary, build-your-own mimosa, bellinis, Benedicts, omelettes, brunch plates
$5-$18
Saturday & Sunday, 9:30am-3pm; limited brunch M-F 11am-3pm
126 E Main Street, 19711
homegrowncafe.com
Kid Shelleen’s Charcoal House & Saloon
Gunslinger breakfast, build-your-own omelette, nachos, jumbo wings, bloody Marys
$7.95-$18.95
Saturday & Sunday, 10am-2:30pm
14th & Scott Streets, 19806
harryshospitalitygroup.com/kid-shelleens/
Klondike Kate’s
Omlettes, “Hangover Helpers,” breakfast favs
$10-$22, $5 mimosas & $4 bloody Marys
Saturday & Sunday, 10am-2pm
158 E. Main Street, 19711
klondikekates.com
Le Cavalier
Lobster beurre blanc omelette, eggs Benedict, crab cakes
$9-$35
Sundays, 9am-2pm
Hotel du Pont, 42 W. 11th Street, 19801
lecavalierde.com
Lucky’s Coffee Shop & Restaurant
Snarky menu, wide selection of breakfast favorites from yogurt to sticky buns to huevos rancheros
$8-$14
Open daily 7am-2:30pm
4003 Concord Pike, 19803
luckyscoffeeshop.com
Metro Diner
Fried chicken & waffle, scrambled egg bowls, biscuits & gravy
$6-$16
Saturday & Sunday until 4pm
5600 Concord Pike, 19803 and 4601 Ogletown-Stanton Road, 19713
metrodiner.com
Milk & Honey Coffeehouses
French toast, pancakes, avocado toast, coffee & tea selections
$5-$11
Saturday 8am-2pm
239 N. Market Street, 19801 & 807 N. Union Street, 19805
milkandhoneycoffeehouses.com
The Peach Blossom Eatery
Papa Tony’s French toast, quiche, crème caramel pancakes
$7-$15
Saturday & Sunday 8am-3pm
76 E. Main Street, 19711
peachblossomeatery.com
Pizza by Elizabeths
Jazz brunch, quiche Lorraine pizza, seafood quiche pizza, create your own quiche pizza
$11-$19.25
Sunday 11:30am-2:30pm
3801 Kennett Pike, 19807
pizzabyelizabeths.com
Riverfront Bakery
Crepes, quiches, freshly baked pastries, coffees
$3-$10
Saturday & Sunday, 8am-3pm
313 S Justison Street, 19801
riverfrontbakery.com
Six Paupers
Denver steak, breakfast quesadilla, classic Bennys
$10.95-$15.95
Saturday & Sunday 11am-2pm
7465 Lancaster Pike, 19707
sixpaupers.com
Sleeping Bird Coffee
Pastries, sandwiches, salads, coffees
$3-$13
Saturday & Sunday, 8am-3pm
3111 Miller Rd, 19802
sleepingbirdcoffee.com
Trolley Square Oyster House
$6 Crushes all day, brunch bowl, omlettes, crab grilled cheese, fried chicken club
$8-$28
Saturday & Sunday, 11am-3pm
1707 Delaware Avenue, 19806
trolleysquareoysterhouse.com
Ulysses Gastro Pub
Brioche French toast, steak & eggs, scrapple hash, white chocolate cranberry pancakes
$13-$18
Sunday 11am-3pm
1716 Marsh Road, 19810
ulyssesgastropub.com