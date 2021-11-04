Wilmington Art Loop Set To Return In December

The City is currently seeking exhibition submissions from galleries and other venues by Monday, November 15

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, City Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz, and Jerry duPhily of Out & About Magazine are excited announce the return of the first in-person Art Loop Wilmington in twenty months. Shuttered last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rejuvenated Art Loop returns Friday, December 3. The popular FREE art exhibition, now in its 33rd year, is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and Out & About.

Galleries and other participating venues are encouraged to make their submissions no later than Monday, November 15, 2021 , using the following link: catalystvisuals.wufoo.com/forms. Small galleries are assessed a monthly fee of $35 ($360 a year), while large galleries pay a monthly fee of $50 ($500 a year) to supply venue and show information. All participating venues and their featured artist(s) will be listed in Out & About Magazine (in print and online) and a full description of the exhibition – including images – will be on the official website: www.artloopwilmington.org. Art Loop Wilmington will also be featured monthly on InWilmDE.com and included in its weekly e-newsletter the week preceding the Art Loop. For gallery submission questions, please contact Beverly Zimmermann at bevzimm@comcast.net.

The Wilmington Art Loop is a self-guided exhibition of visual art displayed at galleries, studios, museums, and alternative spaces in and around Wilmington. Details about specific exhibitions scheduled for December as well as the return of the complimentary shuttle to and from The Delaware Contemporary will follow soon.