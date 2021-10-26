The Rock Orchestra Bring Elton to The Grand

Elton John may have stopped touring, but that won’t stop his music from being played live and loud this Saturday night at The Grand in Wilmington

The Rock Orchestra, one of the most elaborate — and immensely talented — cover acts in the area, takes on the songs of the bespectacled Rocket Man. And they’ll be bringing a small orchestra with them.

“It’s been a long time coming, but after an 18-month postponement, we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring this show to The Grand,” says TRO band leader and co-founder Joe Trainor. “Not only is this era of Elton John some of the most important music in rock history, getting to present it with a small orchestra is a dream come true.”

Nearly 30 musicians, including said orchestra, will play Saturday’s show which largely will cover John’s early-to-mid career material.

Readers who have attended previous TRO shows will know the painstaking lengths the everchanging band goes to in their pursuit to perform music with a spirit of authenticity. For instance, during their annual Beatlefest week, the band performs every single song the Beatles ever recorded — in chronological order over six nights — employing every instrument from the piano, bass and guitar to the tabla, harp and sitar.

Expect the same attention to detail with Saturday night’s Elton John show, which starts at 8pm. For tickets and more info go to: TheGrandWilmington.org